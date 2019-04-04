Poached Chicken Breast

Very nice! I used homemade stock, which was made with carrots, onion and celery so I just added the tomato paste, salt , bay leaf, and peppercorns. My chicken is moist and flavorful and the kitchen smelled great. Thanks, Ace!
Delicious. Quick and easy to prepare too. Basically eye-balled all ingredients. Omitted tomato paste because I didn't have any. Will save stock for soup. I poached three large breasts and refrigerated two for another meal.
Made this chicken for a picnic. We served it sliced for sandwiches and later for chicken salad. Kept well and was very moist. Froze the broth in muffin tins for our Grandog "Seven", she enjoys chicken broth over her dinner. This was a winner for the people and the pups! Thank you for the recipe.
I used this preparation for the crockpot. Not only is the chicken very tender, and flavorful, but you reserve the leftover stock for other cooking projects! Delightfully delicious, and simple! (ps, you can also add seasonings, but you dont need too!)
Since the chicken breasts I had were very large, I had to increase the simmer time an additional 20 minutes. The next time I poach chicken breasts that are very large, I will increase the spices accordingly. I do not measure the spices, just eyeball it. The chicken breasts were perfect for chicken salad.
Moist and flavorful chicken. The broth smelled so good, husband and children came to the kitchen asking what the mouthwatering smell was. I plan to use both the chicken and the broth to make chicken potpie tomorrow.
I used College Inn Chicken Bone Stock as a base. I followed the recipe pretty much to the letter. The resulting broth smelled delicious. The chicken came out very tender. I plated it on a bed of medium egg noodles with steamed broccoli florets on the side. I chopped up the carrots from the poaching liquid and mixed them in with the egg noodles along with some of the liquid so the noodles won't stick together. I dusted the chicken with paprika and parsley flakes. While the resulting liquid smells and tastes delicious, not much of this flavor married with the chicken. We're it not for the dusting of paprika and parsley flakes I added to the chicken, the chicken would be very bland. The next time I make this, I will modify the recipe for my gas range top pressure cooker. Cooking with pressure reduces the cooking time yet makes the meat, or poultry tender infusing it with flavor of its own juices and any seasoning that is added.
Made exactly as instructed, except no celery as I didn’t have any. Turned out wonderfully tender - I could’ve added more salt. Added chopped chicken to Yakisoba, will use rest of chicken for a different meal, and the stock will go in freezer. Great way to plan for and make several different dishes.
The poaching liquid is very flavorful so plan to save and use it to make a pot of Chef John's Tuscan Bean Soup. The chicken breasts were done to perfection. I followed the recipe exactly and keeping this recipe for future use.
