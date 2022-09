Poached Chicken Breast

I used College Inn Chicken Bone Stock as a base. I followed the recipe pretty much to the letter. The resulting broth smelled delicious. The chicken came out very tender. I plated it on a bed of medium egg noodles with steamed broccoli florets on the side. I chopped up the carrots from the poaching liquid and mixed them in with the egg noodles along with some of the liquid so the noodles won't stick together. I dusted the chicken with paprika and parsley flakes. While the resulting liquid smells and tastes delicious, not much of this flavor married with the chicken. We're it not for the dusting of paprika and parsley flakes I added to the chicken, the chicken would be very bland. The next time I make this, I will modify the recipe for my gas range top pressure cooker. Cooking with pressure reduces the cooking time yet makes the meat, or poultry tender infusing it with flavor of its own juices and any seasoning that is added.