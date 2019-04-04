Poached Chicken Breast

This easy poached chicken recipe has much more flavor and a better taste than boiled chicken. If you want to eat more lean protein, give this meal a try. I like to eat it with veggies!

Recipe by Ace

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chicken stock, water, yellow onion, celery, carrots, tomato paste, salt, peppercorns, and bay leaf in a large pot; bring to a gentle simmer. Decrease heat to medium-low and simmer, checking flavor occasionally, until vegetables are slightly tender, 30 to 45 minutes.

  • Bring stock to a boil and add chicken, pouring in more water if chicken isn't completely covered in liquid. Bring poaching liquid to a boil; remove pot from heat and cover tightly with a lid until chicken is no longer pink in center, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Tips

Allow chicken to come to room temperature while preparing stock.

I leave my onion whole, but cut slits into it to help release flavor.

Poaching liquid could be reused when chicken is used. For example, if you were making chicken tacos.

Chicken can then be removed from poaching liquid to come down to room temperature and then refrigerated until needed.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the stock ingredients. The actual amount of the stock consumed will vary.

