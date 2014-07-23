Blackberry Cake Filling

1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious, easy, and the texture was perfect. Next time I'll drain the seeds from the berries. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I couldn't find the cornstarch and used rice flour instead, adding a little extra because I also added the juice of half a lemon. I also added a good pinch of salt. I think both were good additions and the results were spectacular for filling a butter pecan cake made from BC's mix. It's a good mix and not overly sweet like many. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe saved my life! I was making a bridal shower cake and ran out of granulated sugar for my blackberry filling and all I had was powdered sugar. Well I never made it with powdered sugar before and it turned out PERFECTLY! So thankful I found this recipe. The only changes I made was I lengthened the cooking time because it took a little longer to thicken but it might have just been my stove.

Rating: 3 stars Based on review, I only uses 1/2 cup sugar and a drop of lemon, buts it’s still way too sweet and hides the berry taste.

Rating: 5 stars Super easy to make and absolutely delicious.

Rating: 1 stars I did not care for this recipe. I wanted my filling to taste like berries. Not confectioners sugar. It's too overpowering. Didn't think it would make that big of a difference.