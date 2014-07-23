Blackberry Cake Filling

I made this up because we needed a quick cake filling. You can use any berries. It also makes good syrup. Let sauce cool before filling your cake.

By kimmyg

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix blackberries, confectioners' sugar, and cornstarch together in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook blackberry mixture, stirring constantly, until sauce is heated through and thickened, about 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Staci Petrich
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2020
Very Good! I was very Impressed with the outcome! I did add a little bit of lemon juice. Like a table spoon because it was to sweet. But overall good! Read More

Most helpful critical review

Concetta
Rating: 1 stars
10/12/2019
I did not care for this recipe. I wanted my filling to taste like berries. Not confectioners sugar. It's too overpowering. Didn't think it would make that big of a difference. Read More
Sandy
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2019
This was delicious, easy, and the texture was perfect. Next time I'll drain the seeds from the berries. Read More
Hugh McHarry
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2019
I couldn't find the cornstarch and used rice flour instead, adding a little extra because I also added the juice of half a lemon. I also added a good pinch of salt. I think both were good additions and the results were spectacular for filling a butter pecan cake made from BC's mix. It's a good mix and not overly sweet like many. Read More
foodandfamily
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2019
This recipe saved my life! I was making a bridal shower cake and ran out of granulated sugar for my blackberry filling and all I had was powdered sugar. Well I never made it with powdered sugar before and it turned out PERFECTLY! So thankful I found this recipe. The only changes I made was I lengthened the cooking time because it took a little longer to thicken but it might have just been my stove. Read More
Barbara Scalzo
Rating: 3 stars
12/12/2020
Based on review, I only uses 1/2 cup sugar and a drop of lemon, buts it’s still way too sweet and hides the berry taste. Read More
Gina Kimberly
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2016
Super easy to make and absolutely delicious. Read More
Concetta
Rating: 1 stars
10/12/2019
I did not care for this recipe. I wanted my filling to taste like berries. Not confectioners sugar. It's too overpowering. Didn't think it would make that big of a difference. Read More
Staci Petrich
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2020
Very Good! I was very Impressed with the outcome! I did add a little bit of lemon juice. Like a table spoon because it was to sweet. But overall good! Read More
