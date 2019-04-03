Jalapeno Popper Dip with Bacon

Creamy, spicy chip dip.

Recipe by Lizard

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Stir Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, jalapeno peppers, bacon, corn, and mayonnaise together in a small casserole dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until warm and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can use canned or fresh corn.

If you like your dip to have a little heat, leave some seeds in the jalapenos.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 40.2g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 422.5mg. Full Nutrition
