Jalapeno Popper Dip with Bacon

So easy! I used my chopper/dicer thing for the jalepenos so I didn't have to touch them as much. If you don't have enough jalepenos you can do some with all the insides, the membrane and seeds is where the heat is and it all mixes together when you bake it. I also had some bacon bits on hand I threw in there too because I wanted more bacon. (I also used the cooked bacon). You can use sour cream instead of mayo to get some of the same consistency that the mayo provides. It really is easy and everyone loved it, some said it was too spicy for them but they still kept eating it because they liked it so much. I made it last weekend and making again this weekend for Labor Day pool party :-) thank you for submitting the recipe!!