Jalapeno Popper Dip with Bacon
Creamy, spicy chip dip.
You can use canned or fresh corn.
If you like your dip to have a little heat, leave some seeds in the jalapenos.
I've made this twice, and made adjustments both times. First time, almost as written, second time, lower fat. First time making it, added more bacon, because...bacon. Substituted sour cream for the mayo because mayo is gross and greasy. Came out delicious, should have left more seeds to make it hotter. Second time, lower fat. One reduced fat cream cheese, one fat-free. Turkey bacon and fat free greek yogurt instead of mayo/sour cream. I used one cup of reduced fat shredded cheddar/monterey jack blend, then grated 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar. You could not tell that it had reduced fat ingredients, I still had a ton of taste. Next time, a few more seeds to make it even hotter, maybe some hot sauce.Read More
Seemed bland. Added garlic powder, crab meat per other's suggestion. Not hot enough. Will add more jalapeños next time.Read More
Every once in awhile I lose this recipe and I freak out trying to find it. It's phenomenal. Super easy, cheap, everyone loves it. I use pre cooked bacon and jar jalapeños because I'm lazy, and it's still the best thing ever. It's even good cold the next day. Did I say I was lazy?
I made this for the first time this past weekend for a small get together with friends, it was such a huge hit, that we went back out to the store to get the ingredients and had to make more!!! Will have to make a double or triple batch next time!
Awesome dip. Will definitely make this again!
Made it for my jalapeño popper-loving family and they loved this simple alternative. Used sour cream instead of mayo and was delicious. Don't skip the corn - I was hesitant but we all agreed it was a great addition. Thanks for this recipe!
fabulous i used canned jalapenos and a pkg of bacon pieces(not bits) mixed all together and cooked on low in a crock pot was a big hit
I made this exactly as printed. My guests just sat around that dip and gobbled it up. Hardly had room for main course!!!!!!! Next time I will bump up the heat a little. This recipe is now front page of my appetizers go to for company. So easy to prepare.
Used sour cream, double, instead of mayo. Added two more pieces of bacon. Used 6 jalapeños, 2 with the seeds, and the heat was perfect. It was a huge hit!
This is very similar to a dip that I make except I use 5 or 6 minced home grown Serrano peppers and I DO NOT remove the seeds or veins. I also add 1/4 tsp salt, a clove of pressed garlic, minced cilantro and green onion to taste. This makes a nice stuffing for pounded and rolled chicken breasts. It's not a favorite for kids but it's great for adults who like some bite to their dip or chicken.
After reading several of the reviews that said it was not hot enough, I decided to increase the jalepenos to 12 and leave lots of the seeds in because I do like spicy food, however, I should have left it alone and done the recipe as it reads here. It was too hot to eat like that.
I made this and it was great. I made only 2 changes. I did not remove seeds. I threw the whole 8 jalapeños and 2 tiny cherry peppers into the food processor and minced. I also baked it longer to get a crisping on the sides and top. I like spicy/hot foods so the dip was perfect for my taste. It was extremely hot and good.
This was absolutely delicious & loved by everyone. I used two jalapeños which was plenty plus added about 1/2 cup more mayo than called for to make it a bit more creamy. A perfect dip for potlucks, game night or Super Bowl!
I made this dip for the first time for my brother who loves to make jalapeño poppers. This recipe is so simple to make and easy to remember. It was a delicious hit. The corn is a must. I love the way that each ingredient melds together. It does indeed tastes like a jalapeño popper, without the work of making them. I would definitely leave in the ribs and seeds on the peppers for more heat. This recipe is a keeper.
Absolutely delicious! The corn adds the unexpected twist of the batter usually found on the popper. I used real bacon in this, not the "bits." Instead of fresh jalapenos I used a small can of chopped, and then I added a small can of diced green chilies. This kept the heat factor at "medium." :-)
Delicious as is. The first time I made it, I used 8 small jalapenos as it was for a crowd and I wasn't sure about everyone's love of heat. It was a big hit. It makes a small dip, though. The second time I made it, I doubled the bacon and the cheddar cheese, while only multiplying the other ingredients by 1 1/2. It was outstanding, and got rave reviews. This time I used 12 large jalapenos, but it still wasn't over-the-top hot. Thanks for sharing!
Made this several times now, always a hit! I use jalapenos from my mom-in-law's garden, cheat a little with precooked microwave bacon so I can get it very crispy. Never any left.
Wonderful dip! The only thing I changed was mayonnaise, I used sour cream instead. Once I seen this recipe I knew I had to try it. Goes great with grilled chicken breasts. I used tortilla chips to eat this as well as putting a bit in with my bite of chicken. I'll be making next time I have a get together. Thanks for the recipe!!
Made it with sliced jarred jalapenos and even removed the membranes and seeds then diced, instead of fresh. Also used precooked bacon slices, heating them until extra crispy then diced them. Baked in my toaster oven at 400*F and it was hot and bubbly in 20 minutes. Served to my family with Tortilla Chips and Corn Chips and they preferred the corn chips. It was spicy/mildly hot. My daughter said "its not for young kids for sure!" but she loved it as a teenager! Making it again this weekend for a football (GO GATORS!!) party!
So easy! I used my chopper/dicer thing for the jalepenos so I didn't have to touch them as much. If you don't have enough jalepenos you can do some with all the insides, the membrane and seeds is where the heat is and it all mixes together when you bake it. I also had some bacon bits on hand I threw in there too because I wanted more bacon. (I also used the cooked bacon). You can use sour cream instead of mayo to get some of the same consistency that the mayo provides. It really is easy and everyone loved it, some said it was too spicy for them but they still kept eating it because they liked it so much. I made it last weekend and making again this weekend for Labor Day pool party :-) thank you for submitting the recipe!!
Just made this. It is very addicting! Very easy to make. I added a little more mayo and about 1/2 the jalapeños based on previous comments. This will be a keeper recipe!
I have to make double servings because everyone loves it so much.. I put about a teaspoon of seeds and add a 1/4 cup sour cream..The 1st time I made it I didn't have any corn on hand but I did have a small can of green chilies..Everyone loved it so I just keep making that way. I use 18 jalapenos for a double sized serving, and extra sharp Wisconsin cheddar. Sprinkle some Bacos on top just to make it look pretty.
I made this first the first time for New Years Eve and my husband and 5 kids absolutely loved it! The recipe called for 8 jalapeños . I added 6 for fear my kids wouldn't eat it due to it being too spicy. It wasn't spicy at all and had a really good flavor. I think next time I'll add 8. I will definitely make this recipe again.
it is very good
Big hit! At first I thought 8 jalapeños was a bit excessive but baking the dip calms the heat down. Still it has a nice kick.
It was a hit! Loved it!!!
best dip ever :)
I used 4 cheese Mexican because that's what I had on hand but THIS is delicious! I'll be sure to make it again!
I made this for a Christmas party and this dip was an instant hit !! just wish I had made more. I took other reviewers advice and left the seeds and veins in on about three of the peppers.this added just the right amount of heat.
So easy to make and oh so good. I added alot more jalapenos.. spicy good!
Crowd pleaser
I made it exactly as the recipe says and everyone loved it>
Made for my niece's birthday and was a huge hit. Followed the recipe exactly but doubled it and used a full can of corn
Winner! Winner! Took it to a girls night out. Everyone loved it. I will never stuff another jalapeño again. So easy. I omitted the corn.
I used a can of jalapenos and followed the rest of the recipe as written. The dip disappeared very quickly! I will need to make a double batch next time!
I wish I had corn in the house when I made this recipe. I think with the corn it would be perfect. Unfortunately, I had none. I did mix in some sweet/hot pepper Jelly rather than more mayo - 1/4 cup wasn't enough to loosen it up enough for me and rather than add more fat, I opted for the sweet heat of the jelly. I didn't have 8 jalapenos on hand either, I had half that amount. I think it was perfect with just 4, with 8 it would have had too much pepper to cheesy goodness ratio.
This was really good. I just used a can of diced jalapenos. Will definitely make it again.
Taking it to many parties in the future!
Add the corn.
Great dip! Used real bacon bits to save time. The finished dip is oily but so good!
Always a crowd pleaser. I serve with Fritos!!
Tasted great, only problem is if cools off hard to spread or dip.
I omitted the corn kernels & added some diced green onions. and sometimes I add 1 or 2 thai chillies for extra heat! I have a family member that insists I bring it every time we have a family gathering. It's a big hit!
NO adjustments needed!! This dip is amazing as written. I didn't have bacon but I used real bacon bits (5 slices of bacon equals about 1/3 cup of real bacon bits). Thanks for sharing Barb!
Made this for company coming over and my family ate it all before they arrived. Lucky I expected as much and bought enough ingredients to make another batch. I will make this again. Made it just as the dirctions called for.
I made this for a Super Bowl party and it was a giant hit! I made two types, one with canned crab and another without. The crab one went faster. I used diced jalapeños from a jar. I thought I made it too hot, but everyone said no, it was great. Definitely an easy and good dip to take or have at a party! Thumbs up! Since I made this, my friend loved it so she made it for a party. She commented that mine was better because she used too large of a casserole dish and the dip got hard. Still, it was a hit at her party, also. So easy and good!
Made it twice and it is SOOO good! tweaked recipe because I was not able to find jalapenos at the store; so I added a can of green diced chiles instead
Omg! This is so good! I added some extra bacon and corn. I also added some garlic and onion powder. I left about half the seeds in too. Perfect heat.
I love the simple recipes and the instructions are very clear and easy to follow. My favorite is the portion adjustments to meet your personal needs and the recipes adjust to that!!!!
This is a great dip. The next day it was even spicier then the first day.
