Citrus Egg Yolk Cookies

4.7
43 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Great recipe when you have made meringues and have leftover egg yolks.

Recipe by Terry White

Gallery

Credit: lindap
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
60 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease or line baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Beat sugar and butter together in a bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat egg yolks, vanilla extract, lemon extract, and orange extract together in another bowl. Add egg yolk mixture to butter mixture; beat well.

  • Sift flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar together in a bowl. Stir flour mixture into butter mixture until dough is well-blended. Roll dough into walnut-size balls and place on prepared baking sheets. Press dough balls to slightly flatten.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden around the edges and set, 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 43.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/04/2022