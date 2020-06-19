Citrus Egg Yolk Cookies
Great recipe when you have made meringues and have leftover egg yolks.
These were good! Very sweet and a little thinner and crispier than I expected. I had to add a tablespoon of water to keep the dough from crumbling too much. I would definitely make these again if I had six egg yolks to use.Read More
made them they are slightly thin not as puffy as what I would have expected very flat biscuit unsure if I might be doing something wrongRead More
I made a keto version by using almond flour and 1 cup of Swerve. I had 4 yolks leftover from another recipe, so I only used 2 cups of flour. Oh, and I used 1.5 tsp of baking powder and lemon zest (didn’t have lemon extract or cream of tartar). They were delicious—we ate 4 while waiting for them to cool! I would probably use even less sweetener next time, but this recipe (with keto changes) is a keeper. Thanks!
I didn’t have any lemon or orange extract even though I swore I did. Used almond extract instead. A great base cookie. I bet you could flavor however you wanted.
Fantastic use for egg yolks after making meringues. Texture was much like a snickerdoodle, but the taste was citrus. I substituted lemon zest for the lemon extract.
My 8-year-old son actually found this recipe on his own. I was making an angel food cake for my older daughter's birthday and needed only the egg whites. I made the comment, "I'll need to find a recipe that uses egg yolks," and also noted that I had accidentally added the cream of tartar to my bowl of egg yolks instead of my mixing bowl for the angel food cake. He googled recipes that use 12 egg yolks and cream of tartar and found this. We doubled the recipe, I went out to get orange and lime extracts, the two of us mixed everything up, and it was a hit!
I had 12 egg yolks to use up, so I doubled the recipe. Kept the batter in the fridge between baking to keep dough firm. They baked up beautifully and larger than expected so I made them a tad smaller. Even my husband, who if he became president would make all cookies except chocolate chip illegal, loved them. I love the citrus flavor.
Bakes up easily with baking powder as a substitute with a bit of baking soda. If you are out of cream of tartar, yet have on hand baking powder and baking soda, then simply locate a conversion chart for an accurate substitution. As for sweetener, I used Truvia cane sugar blend, and decreased the overall amount, which yielded tender, lightly sweetened cookies.
I'm always looking for a good way to use the egg yolks I have left over after making meringues or macarons, and this one jumped out at me! I targeted my choice of citrus by eliminating the lemon extract and using orange extract, some Grand Mariner and the zest of a big orange. Then on top I sprinkled some dried orange zest. If you make these, be sure to give them plenty of room to spread!
I only had lemon and vanilla extract so I double the lemon extract. Since I only had one leftover egg yolk, I reduced the recipe to 10 cookies. Super easy recipe to follow with great results. My teens love them.
These cookies were very good! It was a great way to use up some egg yolks. They ended up very thing but still delicious. The only thing I changed is I left out the orange extract. They were plenty citrus without it.
A bit of advice for those who felt these cookies were too crispy and spread too much; after making the dough, refrigerate it overnight. Scoop onto cookie sheets right from the fridge. Don't cook until the edges turn brown, cook just until you see cracks forming on the top. Voila, chewy, buttery cookies! These were absolutely delicious. I used orange oil for a more concentrated flavor, and used the zest from the orange in the batter as well.
These were so good. On my last batch I ran out of flour so I substituted almond flour and noone knew the difference.
Delicious! Thank you for this recipe. It's great to have something to use all those yolks in.
I was looking for ways to finish my extra yolks and found this recipe. The cookies taste nice, but I couldn't taste any citrus, so next time I think I would at least double the citrus. The recipe seems to make a dough but when I made it it was almost gooey, I could only JUST pick them up with my hands to roll them into balls (I made 20g each) and rolled them in white sugar before placing them very spaced-out on the tray to bake for 12 minutes (my oven takes a bit longer than others) loved the crispy texture and the sugar coating I did added a nice layer.
I made candied pecans and had 3 yokes.... so I made half a batch. I only had lemon so I doubled it. I had to add a touch of milk. I also put dough in freezer so that dough was easier to work with. Cookies have a great flavor. I dusted some with powder sugar. Would make again if I only have yolks.
My oven is a little wonky, so I had to cook them longer due to their size. Definitely will make smaller balls of dough next time. I added 1/4 tsp mace and they are delicious with tea. Warning, these babies SPREAD so give ample room between cookies. I topped with royal icing (just coconut milk and powdered sugar for mine) and they were scrumptious. Definitely making again!
It’s practically a sugar cookie, but I didn’t have orange oil. So, I added a tsp each of vanilla and lemon, then a tiny bit of almond oil. I might crush some up to use below a cheesecake, mini tarts, or dip a few in dark chocolate. I put cinnamon sugar atop one batch and that came out as a snickerdoodle. You can roll them in cinnamon sugar before smooshing them so then they won’t stick so much to your hand.
this is my favorite cookie recipe at the moment. I wake up dreaming about them. I can’t explain what it is about them - they’re just amazing. The thing is I don’t have lemon extract so I use a quarter cup of lemon juice and the zest of at least one if not two lemons. It’s delicious and perfect and awesome and chewy and amazing. Oh yeah and don’t forget the salt! at least a half teaspoon of salt is VITAL. good luck not becoming mad addicted !! xoxox
I have made these several times! I have never added vanilla extract, instead I increase both lemon & orange extract to 1 full teaspoon each! These turn out perfect every time! I also flash freeze them in .80 ounce balls on a cookie sheet for 3-5 hours, then bag them to bake 1 or 2 at a time so I wont eat 3 dozen in one sitting They keep well in freezer for a couple months that I know of!
Had to use lemon juice instead of extract and didn't have orange anything, and the flavor wasn't particularly strong -- still good cookies! :)
Its easy and great to use up my egg yolks from another cookie recipe. Yum.
Good way to use up egg yolks but this cookie is nothing extraordinary. Tasty and moist/chewy, but a little lacking in intense flavour for me. Maybe adding lemon rind, like someone else suggested, this might kick it up a bit.
So delicious!!! I love anything lemon and any cookie with the lovely tang from cream of tartar. (I didn't have orange extract so just used double the amount of lemon extract -- so mine really were lemon cookies.) I was looking for a way to use extra egg yolks and these were divine.
Great tasting cookies! Good way to use the yolks from making macarons.
Love the chewy texture of this cookie! Yum.
Excellent recipe. I had egg yolks that I wasn't sure what I could do with. I found this recipe and it was great. I followed the recipe exactly. The cookies were crispy and full of orange and lemon flavor. Will definitely make this cookies again.
I love this recipe. I made the first batch just as the recipe states, the next 4 batches I added 1 cup chopped craisins, love it even more.
I really really appreciate that this recipe used up some extra egg yolks! It made for some fantastically rich cookies! I also really enjoyed the addition of the citrus, as it kept the cookies from being over-the-top rich. I had 7 egg yolks to use up--so I used all 7 in the recipe, I also reduced the sugar to 1 cup, added a 1/2 tsp of salt, and used orange and lemon zest in place of the extracts. I rolled the cookies in sugar before baking them, and it added a really nice look to them. These cookies are chewy, buttery, citrusy, and just plain good! I will definitely make these again whenever I have extra egg yolks! Thank you so much for the recipe!
I absolutely loved making these cookies I made some with almond slivers on top citrus Zest and some with lemon orange icing with sprinkles which my granddaughter's loved. Will definitely keep this recipe in mind when I have leftover egg yolks.
These were better than I’d expected, I added some lemon zest to amp the lemon flavor and they turned out really yummy!
I made this with Splenda instead of sugar & it was really yummy. I was expecting the batter to be more loose but I actually had to roll them by hand. I also expected them to spread when in the oven but they didn't spread at all. I think Orange zest might be something you want to add.
Super easy and tasty. Nice crisp edges and soft inside. Sweet, but not too sweet. Perfect with a cup of tea! Only change I'll make next time is to add some lemon zest to bring out the citrus flavor a bit more.
Great recipe to use up egg yolks after making angel food cake. I doubled it since I had 12 yolks. I also added 1tsp ground ginger to give it a little “spice.” Ginger went well with the lemon-orange flavor.
This recipe is a lifesaver after making French macarons! I altered the recipe by using lemon zest and orange zest instead of lemon extract and orange extract, and I was super happy with the cookies. They reminded me of sugar cookies but with a much richer flavor, and the citrus zest cuts through nicely. They do spread out a lot in the oven so watch out for that.
yummy. easy!
Great recipe for using extra egg yolks. I subbed some lemon zest for lemon extract and reduced sugar by 1/4 cup based on other review. I also skipped using a separate bowl for the egg yolks and flavoring - just mixed them into the butter mixture. Used a cookie scoop and slightly flattened instead of rolling into balls. These made light, thin cookies with a nice light citrus flavor. Next time I would sprinkle a little sugar on top before baking to add a texture element as these are very delicate. I definitely recommend.
I have made this recipe a few times. It is my go to for using leftover egg yolks. As with others I didn’t have the extracts so used lemon zest and 1 tsp of grand mariner. Also this last batch reduced the flower by a 1/4 with the goal of a slightly flatter cookie. Looking at making sandwich cookies with butter cream filling. Lovely cookie with a rich but delicate flavor,
These are very sweet and chewy cookies, a great way to use up egg yolks. I had three egg yolks so I halved the recipe. For my flavoring, I skipped all of the extracts and instead used the zest of one large orange and 2 tsp of orange blossom water. I decreased the sugar by 1/4 cup. I did not flatten the balls at all and am glad I didn’t because the cookies spread a lot and were quite thin. I baked for closer to 12 min. They are pretty cookies and a great base recipe to try out different flavors. I think lemon zest and juice would work nicely.
Wonderfully delicious cookies. Used it with the same amount of ingredients using gluten-free King Arthur flour and dairy free stick margarine. It came in handy when I had six egg yolks leftover after using the egg whites for a gluten-free bread recipe.
I'm puzzled by all the critical reviews I read about this recipe. It's simple, it used up the egg yolks I had leftover and it was delicious. I had to scale it back since I only had 4 egg yolks and I used lemon juice (not even fresh squeezed, the kind in the plastic bottle - Gasp!!) and these turned out perfectly delicious. I would definitely make these again!
