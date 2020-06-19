Vanilla Milkshakes without Ice Cream
This milkshake without ice cream is my favorite milkshake recipe of all time! Super-quick, easy, and tasty!
Awesome, simply awesome!! I did modify it a bit. I added 18 cubes of ice, 2.5 cups of milk, same sugar (but added natural cane sugar), and tossed in 5 frozen stawberries. Blended it until smooth. It tastes awesome!Read More
I've made it twice already. The first time, I used peppermint extract and the amount of sugar that the recipe calls for. It was way too sweet and I couldn't finish it. The second time, I used a third of the sugar and vanilla extract. It was still too sweet.Read More
Unbelievable what 3 ingredients and some ice cubes will do!!! So simple, so easy and so fast!! Absolutely delicious!
This is a great recipe! I added maple extract instead of vanilla, and it tasted great!
I was so surprised at how good this tastes for milk and ice. It's so creamy! I used 6 ice cubes, 1 cup of milk, 3 tablespoons of sugar and a tablespoon of vanilla extract. This will probably end up being my go to recipe for milkshakes from now on!
It was great i just added 15 ice cubes and 1/4 of the sugar and added a good bit of mixed fruit and it was great. thank you
Great milkshake recipe. I added a dash of Mint extract and made a shamrock shake.
I normally don't have a sweet threshold but this was sweeeetttttt. I also needed a bit more ice- I added about 24 pieces. Next time I will try to put half the sugar. Very good though and also adaptable!
This was delicious! You probably only need 1/2 cup sugar, if that much. Would recommend!
I modified it using sweet condensed milk and Lactaid milk and added more ice cubes to thicken. It's really good!!!!!! I may try it with strawberries the next time!
All I did different from this recipe was I added probably 10 or 20 more ice cubes than the recipe called for and I didn't measure the vanilla extract. This ice cream was really good and was exactly the taste I was craving.
This was awesome
This was great! Threw in some frozen bananas chucks and an additional half of banana frozen and six ice cubes. 1 tsp of peanut butter, dash of vanilla extract, 1/8 cup of light agave and 2 cups of milk.
This is actually pretty good! Instead of vanilla extract, I used chocolate sauce, and it was amazing. (: Would recommend!
This was so much better than I thought it would turn out. I did however change some things. I used 15 ice cubes, 1 cup of heavy cream, 1 cup of milk, 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract, 3/4 cup sugar and 6 frozen whole strawberries. It was very yummy. Next time, I think I'll use 1 tsp of vanilla extract. It's what I intended to use this time but wasn't paying attention. It made 2 - 3 milkshakes about 16 oz. I used 20 oz glasses but left room for whip cream.
I added some mango and only added 1/2 cup of sugar. It was still too sweet. If I make it again i'll add even less sugar.
I used 14 cubes instead to thicken it a little and plan on making it again in different flavors. Works great when I don't have ice cream around!
Amazing
omg , was this good ,i used almond extract and only one cup of sugar ,next time i'm going to add some fruit to it. I'm glad i found this recipe :)
Amazing recipe! Now I don't have to keep tons of vanilla ice cream in the fridge for the new milkshake mixer I got! So adaptable for any flavor! :D
100% will be making milkshakes like this from now on! I changed it by adding in chocolate sauce when I blended it together. Such a great recipe
Just tried this, it was so good!!
I absolutly loved it. I added blueberry syrup and it tasted delicious
I used soy milk and it was still really good!
love it!!! it made my throat feel cool lol
Added a little bit to much vanilla extract but still turned out ok I strongly recommend this
i just made one andf its awesome
i really like this, but i feel like it was too sugary :(
I just added a dash of Carmel and added some Carmel to the cup and it was amazing suprislijg creamy for be just milk and ice
I used 20 ice cubes
G-O-N-E, gone! It was loved and gone in seconds!?
Love it! I make it for my cousins every Saturday. :D Thanks for sharing it!
This was OK, but didn't feel it had the creaminess of using ice cream, and felt it probably only needed half of the sugar listed.
Awesome! Added quite a few mint leaves and less sugar tastes quite good actually!
It’s pretty thin, but I added a banana and another big handful of ice and it’s perfect! (Great if you like it sweet)
Tastes really good! I added too much vanilla extract but it was still good lol
This was AMAZING!!! Great way to make a really simple milkshake with out ice-cream!!! LOVED IT!!!
It's really good but I recommend cutting the sugar amount by a half or just using 6 tablespoons, I thought it had too much sugar and tried it first instead of the original 3/4 cups and it has a great amount of sweetness. (Edit) Ok , So it was a bit different since I split the batch in two since my blender wasn't very big and had mostly only used 3 tablespoons and it was really foamy and lovely.
Super easy and quick to make! I did make a few tweaks, I added 1/3 cup of sugar instead of what was recommended and that alone was sweet enough so I can't imagine how sweet it must be at 3/4 cup. I also added a few more ice cubes and Hershey's chocolate syrup for a chocolate shake. Yum! Will make again.
It's SO good, my Aunt and I put chocolate chips and peppermint extract and it's AMAZING!!! I'm am a HUGE fan of mint, you could literally call me MQ (Mint Queen!) But it is really good!
I think that this is an AMAZING recipe. I made it quick and easy and most people have the ingredients on hand in their kitchen. Though for me personally I think it would do fine with 1/4 cup of sugar because I found it was way to sweet, but other than that delicious. For more ideas you could substitute the sugar with powdered sugar and the vanilla extract with and extract such as peppermint extract, almond extract etc. I hoped this helped with making your milkshake
great recipe. Less thick than with ice cream but thats the price to make it healthier haha. I used only 1/8 cup of sugar, and put in 1 scoop of chocolate protein powder and also sliced up 2 mangos and put it in. It tastes great
I added a spoon full of sour cream and used confectioners sugar instead.
I just wanted to make one cup of milk so I halved all the measurements and it was sweet, thick and milkshake-delicious!
really easy to make, also made a lot, enjoyed it very much, and i have leftovers of it!!
This is a stomach killer!
I Give it a 4 Star because I feel like I missed something.. Other than that It's Really good!
it was a little too sweet for me so I modified it to a quarter of a cup of sugar but that seem to of done the trick great recipe
I used this recipe but I added a few ice cubes and did 1cup of lemon juice and 1 cup of milk. I also did 1 full cup of sugar so it wouldn't be to sour. Delicious!
I added a little cocoa powder and mint extract to make a mint chip flavor
Best smoothie I’ve ever made! Absolutely delicious!
I love the taste I am drinking this every morning!
Yum! I had to add more ice as it was too thin! But it’s delicious . I cut back on the sugar and added more as needed since some reviews said it was too sweet
To liquidy. Was not thick
This is the best milkshake I've ever had! I was pretty doubtful at first but once I gave it a shot it was amazing!! would definitely recommend.
really sweet in a good way
Was on point, tasted just like something you would pay to get. I loved it. I will definitely be using this recipe again.
More ice is right, I needed 24 instead of 12. Also used unsweetened creamy cashew milk instead of whole milk. That dropped my total calories to 57.5 per serving (or 230 calories for the whole recipe). Don't feel like I'm missing out on any sweetness at all. I was also craving chocolate so I added 1/2 tsp baking cocoa, nom.
Ok this is my first time making it and I don’t have a blender so i made it in those blenders that you make smoothies with and it turned out great. Um for that i cut the recipe in half and it didn’t turn out thick how I wanted it but if I do it again and I have time I would keep it going a little more to see how it goes but it was great!
Wasn't great. I had high hopes for this milkshake seeing the reviews, I have been looking for a no ice cream milkshake for a while now, but Unfortunatly this was disappointing. Much to sweet for my liking and didn't look anything like the picture.
Its amazing and delicious. I thought it wouldn't work but I was shocked at how good it was. A little to sweet so I recommend using a little bit less sugar.
It was way too sweet! After blending, there were little ice bits that also made not so good. I do not recommend this recipe.
Love you oh my gosh it is so good and it tastes like ice cream and vanilla thank you so much
This milkshake looked very creamy and delicious but unfortunately it was way to sweet! Once I added the sugar there was no taking it back, I tried adding more milk and then fruit but nothing seemed to balance out the sweet taste. I will not make this again but if you are determined to try it I would use a third of the sugar maybe less.
it was sooo good! it’s crazy how easy it was. the first time around i followed the recipe exactly, but the second time i made it i toned down the sugar and added about a half a cup or so of frozen organic blueberries. i was so yummy!!
I cut back on the sugar to 1/2 cup and I thought it tasted great. It was super easy to do.
Was so simple to make for my son even froze it to make ice cream pops
It was good! Recommend if you don't have ice cream.
I think I added a little too much milk but it really good
This is nice! I think its a teeeeny bit too sweet but it’s still good!
It was sooo good I am definitely making this again, I made this for me and my brother and it was enough for both of us to have a full cup. I didn't change it in any way it was sooo good, I recommend 100%
yum
I added Greek yogurt, and some chocolate syrup and it was super good!! I did only use about 1/2 cup of sugar as it was already pretty sweetened with the yogurt and chocolate syrup. Curbed the milkshake craving while we were out of ice cream!
SO GOOD! Best milkshake I’ve had. Definitely recommended and very easy!
TLDR: almost overly sweet, a little more liquidy than I was expecting. Good baseline recipe, though, and very receptive to minor modifications. I made half of this recipe + 3 more ice cubes. I used almond extract instead of vanilla. It's yummy, but almost painfully sweet and a little liquidy. I'll likely only use 3 to 4 tbsp of sugar instead of 6 next time, and I'll 1.5x the amount of ice, using 18 cubes instead of 12. I'll keep the amount of milk and flavoring the same. I'm excited to take this recipe and fiddle with it.
A bit more watery that an actual one but the taste is amazing
I put caco powder instead of vanilla extract I also had to put a lot more ice cubes than it said but it was really good
This milkshake had a great consistency but was WAY too sweet, even though I added 1/2 cup sugar instead of 3/4. I had a hard time finishing it.
i used canned pineapple instead and it was so delicious.
I added about 12 more ice cubes and a little but more milk and a banana and a little but of peanut butter it was amazing
I made it today for 4 people. They all loved it, and asked for more. I made it a second time, and they loved it that time too! I would make this a third time, and recommend it to anyone who loves sugary drinks!
I loved the recipe, but I added another handful of Ice Cubes. Best Milkshake EVER!
It was PERFECT! I loved it! I recommend it. Will make it agian
5 Stars! It's absolutely delicious! I put in some chocolate to make it a chocolate milkshake, but it's so simple and my brother and I loved it!
Fantastic! Quick and easy for a fast snacks for the kids. Used 1/2 ice and 1/2 frozen strawberries, extra vanilla, vanilla almond milk and even added a scoop of organic superfruits powder. Thank you for the great recipe!
This was really good. I took the advice of others and doubled the ice and only put a little over 1/4 cup of sugar. O also added strawberries and a banana.
It has TO MUCH sugar. All of the other recipes have around 3 tablespoons. It tastes like eating straight auger I would never make it again
It was great i added chocolate syrup which gave it some more flavor it came out a little thick but overall it was very good!
Delicious! Flavor syrups also work too!!
Just made this and instead of vanilla we did nestle chocolate and it's super yummy, makes enough for two large glasses!
I do like that this recipe has no sense ice cream but when I changed the recipe to 1 serving, 3 ice cubes were not enough, and 3 tablespoons of sugar was a lot so I only put 1 in that was plenty sweet It did taste good and it would definitely be a one in a while kind of a treat I would recommend
I used half the sugar and added half a teaspoon of honey. I also made the vanilla milkshake, poured half into a cup and mixed it with cocoa powder, then poured the vanilla on top. Next time I’m making a neopolitan and adding a strawberry layer!
Great idea but for me it was a tad too much sugar, too little ice, and too little vanilla. I used 1/2 cup sugar, 3 cups of ice and 2 cups of milk and it turned out perfect
I added only 2/4 cup of sugar and I also added 5 frozen strawberries and a half bottle of chocolate syrup. It was very good. You might want a full bottle of syrup though. over all wasn’t very creamy. Also recommended freezing it for 15 minutes for a better texture.
It was great!!! I added too much vanilla but other than that it was soooo good!!!!
Added a bit more vanilla and less sugar, and it tasted great
It’s super good
I follow most of the recipe for the milkshake but instead of vanilla I put strawberry .it's really good 10/10will definitely eat it again.
Was beautiful need a straw though and I made mine with peanut butter too
