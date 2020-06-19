Vanilla Milkshakes without Ice Cream

142 Ratings
  • 5 91
  • 4 37
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

This milkshake without ice cream is my favorite milkshake recipe of all time! Super-quick, easy, and tasty!

By LUCY123

Gallery
25 more images

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ice, milk, sugar, and vanilla extract into a blender; blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour into glasses and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 51.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/21/2022