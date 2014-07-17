Chicken Alfredo Zucchini Boats
Chicken, mushrooms, onion, broccoli and Classico® Creamy Alfredo sauce add the perfect punch to these zucchini boats!
These zucchini boats were actually quite good. I realized the recipe only called for 4oz, of chicken, but I probably cut up closer to a l lb from a package I bought. The extra chicken worked great. Being as I had more filling, and my zucchini were slightly small, I just used 5 zucchini instead of 3. I lined a large sheet pan, with sides, with foil. They all fit. I liked how this had so many vegetables zucchini, onion, mushroom, broccoli, and tomato. When sautéing the chicken it kept wanting to steam. I finally added 1 Tblsp of grape seed oil and it crisped up great. After I scooped the zucchini, I realized the middle was mainly seeds with their size. So, I didn't bother to add it to the sauce. I filled all 10 halves and basically used the small bag of mozzarella cheese I bought. I didn't bother to measure. It took one large tomato. I sliced it thin. They baked in about 23 minutes and then I turned the oven to a low broil and added about 3 more minutes to brown the top. tyRead More
This was a great appetizer that was filling enough to be a main dish! Great taste and we loved the Classico Creamy Alfredo sauce so much that we spooned more on top. The second time I made it I mixed the tomato into the mixture and it baked up better!
This is perfect for all the zucchini I have right now! I didn't use chicken but rather used a lot of mushrooms and onions. My husband took the broccoli I had for lunch that day so that unfortunately got left out. I didn't have any tomatoes, either, so I served them with some marinara sauce on the side. I'm thinking this will be a great meal for baby-sitting my niece and nephew because it's gluten-free (nephew's allergic) and it's really a fun dish to eat because everyone gets their own "boat." This was an easy weeknight meal and I'm looking forward to the leftovers for MY lunch today. Very versatile recipe, which I love. Yummy!
This was very good. I left out the broccoli due to personal preference, added a few spices for extra flavor (garlic, dried basil), and made my own alfredo sauce. I love the combination of the veggies with the chicken and creamy sauce.
This was fantastic! A delightfully, tasty zucchini dish that earned 2 thumbs up from hubby. I had good intentions when it came to following the recipe, but found myself astray as usual. I only had one large zucchini. I opted not to put the extra zucchini in the chicken filling because I was afraid it would make it too watery. I also needed zucchini for another use so it worked in my favor. Love broccoli and mushrooms so doubled the amount. Went with homemade Alfredo sauce using allrecipes’ recipe for, “To Die For Fettuccine Alfredo”--cutting the recipe in half. It took 45 minutes to get the zucchini boat cooked all the way through. Probably because I used a large zucchini.
This recipe was awesome!!! A little complicated to do, lots of steps . I minced the zucchini flesh and added 2 slices of Roma tomatoes because it made it a little creamier!
My husband thought it would be "good" but proclaimed it "delicious!" Will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing the recipe. I did use a Lite sauce and did have to bake slightly longer.
Used meat sauce instead of alfredo sauce and added diced tomatoes.
Seriously delicious! We used a large zucchini so it did take longer in the oven, but this was one filling, simple and relatively fast meal. Paired really well with our wine as well! Simple enough for family dinner, fancy enough for date night in!
Wow, we loved it! All 3 of my children (6 and under) ate it all up! We added bacon bits to the top.
We loved this. I did barbecue the zucchini on the grill brushed with olive oil. Filled the zucchini with mixture placed the boats tight together on the baking sheet. Baked as recommended.
The family loved this one. Especially my wife 2
pretty yummy
It was amazing
Made this recipe for the 1st time with no changes. It was so good, we won’t make any changes the next time we make it. And we will be making it again . . . & again . . . & again!
This was entire family approved! I actually made an Alfredo sauce from scratch using Irish butter and parsley which I think added some extra flavor. Husband and Toddler devoured it!