Chicken Alfredo Zucchini Boats

20 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Chicken, mushrooms, onion, broccoli and Classico® Creamy Alfredo sauce add the perfect punch to these zucchini boats!

By Classico

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 zucchini boats
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Slice zucchini in half lengthwise and remove inner flesh with a small scoop or spoon leaving a 1/2-inch thick shell. Chop the zucchini flesh and reserve.

  • Lightly oil a non-stick skillet and set over medium heat. Add chicken; cook and stir until beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove chicken from pan.

  • Melt butter in skillet. Add onions, mushrooms, and broccoli. Cook and stir until onions are soft and broccoli is crisp tender, about 8 minutes. Add reserved zucchini flesh and chicken; continue to cook about 5 more minutes.

  • Stir in the Alfredo sauce and bring to a low simmer; simmer 5 minutes. Season with pepper.

  • Fill zucchini boats with Alfredo mixture; place on prepared baking sheet. Top with 1 tablespoon shredded mozzarella cheese, tomato slice, and Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake until zucchini are tender and cheese has melted, about 20 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 150.3mg; sodium 1324.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022