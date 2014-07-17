Chicken Alfredo Zucchini Boats

These zucchini boats were actually quite good. I realized the recipe only called for 4oz, of chicken, but I probably cut up closer to a l lb from a package I bought. The extra chicken worked great. Being as I had more filling, and my zucchini were slightly small, I just used 5 zucchini instead of 3. I lined a large sheet pan, with sides, with foil. They all fit. I liked how this had so many vegetables zucchini, onion, mushroom, broccoli, and tomato. When sautéing the chicken it kept wanting to steam. I finally added 1 Tblsp of grape seed oil and it crisped up great. After I scooped the zucchini, I realized the middle was mainly seeds with their size. So, I didn't bother to add it to the sauce. I filled all 10 halves and basically used the small bag of mozzarella cheese I bought. I didn't bother to measure. It took one large tomato. I sliced it thin. They baked in about 23 minutes and then I turned the oven to a low broil and added about 3 more minutes to brown the top. ty

