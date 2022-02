Clams and Sausage in Spicy Marinara with Crostini

I'm generally one who makes modifications to a recipe from the get go. However, besides some inaccurate measurements I did this one as is and WOW! Our guests loved it, the flavors melded perfectly and despite my inclination to omit the fennel seeds I put them anyway and they added to the taste rather than over powering the dish as I had expected. Note: the recipe doesn't specify if the sausage is smoked or raw cased. I went with the smoked and it was excellent. Also served over pasta rather than with costinis and did garlic bread on the side.