Clams and Sausage in Spicy Marinara with Crostini
Classico® Tomato & Basil sauce and hot Italian sausage paired with succulent little neck clams in this spicy sauce served with garlic crostini!
Wow !! This recipe was spot on. Will definitely make this again.
Wow !! This recipe was spot on. Will definitely make this again.
This is so easy to put together and produces a restaurant quality entry. If clams are unavailable mussels would be equally good. I did make two minor changes, substituting red wine for white and I gave the garlic bread a pass and made rolls that would absorb some of the wonderful sauce. Thanks for a very tasty dinner!
I'm generally one who makes modifications to a recipe from the get go. However, besides some inaccurate measurements I did this one as is and WOW! Our guests loved it, the flavors melded perfectly and despite my inclination to omit the fennel seeds I put them anyway and they added to the taste rather than over powering the dish as I had expected. Note: the recipe doesn't specify if the sausage is smoked or raw cased. I went with the smoked and it was excellent. Also served over pasta rather than with costinis and did garlic bread on the side.
I used bratwurst cut up. It was a delicious recipe!