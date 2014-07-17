Clams and Sausage in Spicy Marinara with Crostini

Classico® Tomato & Basil sauce and hot Italian sausage paired with succulent little neck clams in this spicy sauce served with garlic crostini!

By Classico

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Crostini:

Directions

  • Rinse clams in a strainer to remove any sand.

  • Heat the olive oil in a large pot (5-quart) over medium to low heat. Add the diced onions, stirring often, until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Add the sausage and garlic, red pepper flakes, and fennel. Cook until sausage is no longer pink, about 2 minutes. Drain oil.

  • Increase the heat to medium high. Pour in the wine and bring to a boil until it has reduced to about 3 tablespoons, approximately 5 minutes.

  • Stir in the Classico® Tomato & Basil sauce and bring to a quick boil. Add the clams, cover, and cook until clam shells open, 8 to 10 minutes. Check often to avoid overcooking.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix together remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 cloves minced garlic, salt, and cracked pepper. Brush mixture on both sides of the baguette slices. Arrange slices on a baking sheet.

  • Bake until its golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Ladle the clams and sauce into bowls; top with fresh parsley and shaved parmesan cheese. Serve with the crostini.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1027 calories; protein 61.5g; carbohydrates 77.1g; fat 46.6g; cholesterol 157.8mg; sodium 1873.8mg. Full Nutrition
