Pan-Seared Cod, Broccoli, and Mushrooms with Creamy Alfredo Sauce

This impressive cod and veggie dinner is on the table in less than 30 minutes. Fresh and elegant, it's suitable for company yet fast enough for a week night dinner. And it's gluten free!

By Classico

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Seasoning Mix:
For the broccoli:

Directions

  • Combine cornstarch, paprika, kosher salt, white pepper, and cayenne (if using) in a plate. Pat fish dry with paper towels. Coat fish on all sides with the seasoning mix.

  • Heat butter and oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook until garlic is fragrant but not brown, about 30 seconds. Add quartered mushrooms and a pinch of salt; cook until mushrooms are lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Remove mushrooms from skillet. If pan is dry, add a tablespoon of additional olive oil.

  • Increase heat to medium high. Gently place fish into skillet in a single layer. Sear until a crust forms on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Turn the fish and sear the other side for about 4 minutes. Remove fish from pan.

  • Reduce heat to medium low. Return the mushrooms to the skillet along with the chopped green onions; stir. Pour in the Classico Creamy Alfredo Sauce and heat for 4 minutes but do not bring to a boil. Place the fish into the sauce. Reduce heat to low to keep warm.

  • In a separate lidded skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook for about 30 seconds. Place broccoli in the pan and season with a large pinch of kosher salt and white sugar. Add water, cover; steam over medium heat until broccoli is bright green and stalks are tender, about 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Arrange broccoli along the rim of a platter in a circle with the crowns facing out. Carefully place fish in the middle. Squeeze two wedges of lemon over fish and broccoli. Pour sauce and mushrooms over the fish. Garnish with toasted pecans.

  • Serve with additional lemon wedges if desired.

Cook's Notes:

Pecans may be toasted in a dry nonstick skillet over medium heat until fragrant and lightly browned.

This may be prepared with chicken instead of cod. Pound chicken breast thin, use the same coating and method as stated above. Cooking time should be adjusted to ensure chicken is cooked through.

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 137.2mg; sodium 1220.7mg. Full Nutrition
