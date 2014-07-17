Pan-Seared Cod, Broccoli, and Mushrooms with Creamy Alfredo Sauce

This was a tasty and different way to eat fish. All the adults and the 7 year old liked it. I made this like the recipe but without the nuts or sugar and I used microwave in a bag broccoli florets. I deglazed the pan after the mushrooms with some white wine. Plus I made my own Alfredo sauce using the Better Than Olive Garden Alfredo recipe on this site. The amount of salt and other seasonings will depend on your cheeses as well as personal taste. I used full-fat semi-soft mozzarella. It wasn't hard to make the sauce along with this dish. While the mushrooms sweated I started the sauce. While the cream heated I deglazed the pan. Then I turned the heat off under that pan while I whisked the sauce. Next time I'll use more fish. (I now use 2 lbs for 3 adults and several kids.) I've also made this without mushrooms, when I didn't have them. It's still good and every bite gets eaten.