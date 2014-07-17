Easy Chicken Veracruz

Rating: 4.35 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Inspired by a snapper Veracruz dish I had at a local Mexican restaurant, i created this variation using chicken. Sautéed chicken breasts are topped with tomato-basil sauce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, red and green bell peppers, and garnished with green olives and capers. Serve over hot rice or quinoa.

By Classico

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Salt and pepper the chicken breasts on both sides.

  • Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Place the chicken in oil and cook until chicken begins to turn white, about 3 or 4 minutes. Turn and cook until chicken is browned, 3 or 4 more minutes, and internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F. Remove chicken from skillet.

  • Add remaining oil to pan. Stir in onions and red and green bell peppers. Cook and stir until the onions are softened and slightly browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in the tomato-basil sauce; let simmer for about 5 minutes until slightly thickened. Return the chicken to the pan and cook until chicken is heated through, a few minutes more.

  • Serve over hot rice or quinoa. Garnish with chopped cherry tomatoes, green olives, and capers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 1056.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

Qhhunters
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2014
Lots of flavor here. I didn't have green peppers so I went with just red peppers. Served it over whole wheat angel hair and topped it off with some grated parmesan cheese. Mine was pretty saucy compared to some of the pictures but this worked well with the pasta. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
Qhhunters
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2014
Lots of flavor here. I didn't have green peppers so I went with just red peppers. Served it over whole wheat angel hair and topped it off with some grated parmesan cheese. Mine was pretty saucy compared to some of the pictures but this worked well with the pasta. Read More
Helpful
(7)
ReneePaj
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2014
Wow...so easy and so much flavor!! I used plum tomatoes cut up because I had no cherry tomatoes on hand and added a little garlic powder to the chicken before browning it with the salt and pepper. Do NOT skip the green olives and the capers! They "make" this dish spectacular! Served this with some fresh black pepper linguine for a fantastic meal! Thanks Occasional Cooker for a great recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Robin Nicole Strickland
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2014
It was a bit tangy for my taste. With that said this was a good recipe. It really was. The only thing I didn't care for was the tanginess and I'm fairly certain that was the sauce itself which has nothing to do with the rest of the ingredients. My boyfriend didn't care for it though so I ate his and mine! lol Read More
Helpful
(3)
JoMama
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2014
Super easy. Really good. Family loved it! Will make again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Elvira Silva
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2015
Super good! I still prefer the traditional way of preparing it with fish (i like chef jhons recipe on this website for Veracuz style fish) but I have to admit this was very delicious. My only changes were to sautee three garlic cloves with the onions and peppers after that I deglaze the pan with some white wine added 1/2 tsp of oregano one cup of cherry tomatoes wich I added at the same time with the chicken along with the olives capers and some of the capers juice (I like a little bit of tanginess in this dish) I simmered this for a few more minutes. I think with this changes it's a little more tasty!! Thanks for sharing your recipe Occasional Cooker! Read More
Helpful
(2)
*Sherri*
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2015
This was an easy refreshing meal. I did make one mistake I had a jar of Classico Fire roasted tomato and garlic pasta sauce in my pantry and didn't realize until after I poured it in my veggies that it was a 24 ounce so I had lots more sauce. However my mistake turned out to be raved by my husband and son they both said they liked the extra sauce. I served it over linguine noodles. I did pound my chicken breast nice and thin added some minced garlic and parsley paprika when cooking them for added flavor. I'm sure to make this one again we all gave two thumbs up. Read More
Helpful
(1)
dparsell
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2014
Plate licking good!!! Easy to make & everyone lived it. I only had plain tomato sauce to which I added a few dashes of Adobo. Gave it a little Spanish flavor Read More
Helpful
(1)
jcjhkford
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2019
I added a little garlic when cooking the veggies very good. Read More
Virginia T.
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2015
This is so easy to make and packed with flavor. I followed the recipe exactly the first time. Next time I will add more sliced olives (we love olives). I served it over a mixed rice blend which was perfect! Definitely will make this again. Read More
