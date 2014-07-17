Easy Chicken Veracruz

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars Lots of flavor here. I didn't have green peppers so I went with just red peppers. Served it over whole wheat angel hair and topped it off with some grated parmesan cheese. Mine was pretty saucy compared to some of the pictures but this worked well with the pasta. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Wow...so easy and so much flavor!! I used plum tomatoes cut up because I had no cherry tomatoes on hand and added a little garlic powder to the chicken before browning it with the salt and pepper. Do NOT skip the green olives and the capers! They "make" this dish spectacular! Served this with some fresh black pepper linguine for a fantastic meal! Thanks Occasional Cooker for a great recipe!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars It was a bit tangy for my taste. With that said this was a good recipe. It really was. The only thing I didn't care for was the tanginess and I'm fairly certain that was the sauce itself which has nothing to do with the rest of the ingredients. My boyfriend didn't care for it though so I ate his and mine! lol Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Super easy. Really good. Family loved it! Will make again! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Super good! I still prefer the traditional way of preparing it with fish (i like chef jhons recipe on this website for Veracuz style fish) but I have to admit this was very delicious. My only changes were to sautee three garlic cloves with the onions and peppers after that I deglaze the pan with some white wine added 1/2 tsp of oregano one cup of cherry tomatoes wich I added at the same time with the chicken along with the olives capers and some of the capers juice (I like a little bit of tanginess in this dish) I simmered this for a few more minutes. I think with this changes it's a little more tasty!! Thanks for sharing your recipe Occasional Cooker! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was an easy refreshing meal. I did make one mistake I had a jar of Classico Fire roasted tomato and garlic pasta sauce in my pantry and didn't realize until after I poured it in my veggies that it was a 24 ounce so I had lots more sauce. However my mistake turned out to be raved by my husband and son they both said they liked the extra sauce. I served it over linguine noodles. I did pound my chicken breast nice and thin added some minced garlic and parsley paprika when cooking them for added flavor. I'm sure to make this one again we all gave two thumbs up. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Plate licking good!!! Easy to make & everyone lived it. I only had plain tomato sauce to which I added a few dashes of Adobo. Gave it a little Spanish flavor Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I added a little garlic when cooking the veggies very good.