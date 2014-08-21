Chipotle Creme Fraiche
When you want to wake-up an appetizer, main dish, or side dish that is a Mexican dish, this takes food to another level that your tired old sour cream just can't do. Great as a dipping sauce or to top any Mexican dish such as fish tacos, burritos, nachos, enchilada pie, etc. Anytime you'd ordinarily use sour cream or whenever you want a more gourmet topping or dip, this is fast and easy and a crowd pleaser.
You can use sour cream in place of creme fraiche, if you prefer.
