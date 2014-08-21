Chipotle Creme Fraiche

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

When you want to wake-up an appetizer, main dish, or side dish that is a Mexican dish, this takes food to another level that your tired old sour cream just can't do. Great as a dipping sauce or to top any Mexican dish such as fish tacos, burritos, nachos, enchilada pie, etc. Anytime you'd ordinarily use sour cream or whenever you want a more gourmet topping or dip, this is fast and easy and a crowd pleaser.

By vegchef

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir creme fraiche and chipotle peppers together in a bowl.

Cook's Note:

You can use sour cream in place of creme fraiche, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 11g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 17.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2015
Wow!! I used creme fraiche but had to make my own chipotle in adobo sauce and used more than two, just tasting as I went so I don't know how many ended up in there in the end. I made it before going to bed and ate it on some breakfast burritos the next morning and the flavours, after sitting in the fridge, were more bold. I suggest making it ahead of time. Definitely an addition to any Tex-Mex table. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2014
Perfect! The only change I would make is to add more chipotle as stated in the recipe. This worked great as a topper on our chicken fajitas. As a matter of preference I used sour cream in place of the creme fraiche. Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved.