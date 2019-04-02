Best Ever Split Pea
Really sticks to your ribs, really tasty, high fiber. Can be made vegan by substituting vegetable broth for chicken broth. Very easy.
Soak peas over night in water; when done discard water. This step gets rid of all the gas in the peas and easier to digest plus less flatulence. Follow soup directions.
This was easy and good, and just the right thickness. I used all green split peas, and didn't have any salt-free seasoning (such as Mrs. Dash) on hand, so I just used about 2 t. curry powder and 1/4 t. black pepper for seasoning. I like a little texture in my pea soup, so I only pureed about 3 c. of the soup in the blender, then added it back to the pot. Thanks for the recipe.
Mmmmm... best ever indeed. It came out yummy. I did not puree the soup at the end because I liked the chunkiness. Also, it looked ready after only an hour, and the peas were all soft, so I took it off the heat. Recommended!
This soup was wonderful. I had never had split pea soup that did not call for ham so I was concerned that it would not have enough flavor. I was quite surprised. I just put all the ingredients in a crockpot except for the oil and the salt free seasoning blend (I didn't have any). I only used green peas and I doubled the recipe except for the water. I used 12 cups of water instead of 16. I also used Wyler's Shakers boullion that is chicken garlic and herb flavor. Then I slow-cooked it for 6 hours. It came out great.
A solid easy to make puree of split pea soup. Suggest adding potatoe and a 1/4 tsp of curry powder.
This recipe was amazing! I have been a vegetarian for years and have been afraid of trying split pea recipes without ham. However, this recipe was so savory, with just a few changes. Along with all the vegetables I added 2 cups of diced potatoes, also replaced chicken broth with vegetable broth. Also, I did not have a seasoning blend, so added 1Tbsp of curry powder, 1 tsp black pepper, 1/2 tsp ground thyme, 1tsp parsley flakes and 2Tbsp soy sauce. After simmering for 2-1/2 hrs as suggested, the flavors were perfectly melded and I blended 1/2 the soup and left the remainder chunky. Absolutely yummy! Thanks for the recipe!
This is truly the Best Split Pea Soup Ever. This recipe is so good that I became an allrecipe member today. I made two substitutions to the soup. I used 1 cup of lentils for the green split peas, so my soup was 50% yellow split peas and 50% lentils. I also added Country Ham cubes. For my seasoning I used Ms. Dash Table Blend. The Soup turned out Great! Note: Since the split pea breaks down when cooking I do not recommend pureeing the soup but that is just a preference.
This is a great and easy recipe, the whole family loves it and when I ran out of chicken broth one time I used beef broth instead it was a great alternate.
The soup is delicious. After only one hour I added a cup of diced ham and simmered another 15 minutes. I found that 75 minutes of simmering is plenty instead of the 2 1/2 hours stated. I too used an immersion blender (so much easier to blend right in the pot). I've made this twice now. When I told my husband I was going to make this (for the second time) he said "Like the last time? Cooool! Mmmmmmm!" Don't for get the crusty bread to go with it.
Excellent flavor and easy to prepare. The best pea soup I have tasted.
Great recipe even though I had to tweak; I left out the celery and didn't use the seasoning blend-in fact salt and pepper was just enough. I also used vegi broth instead of chicken. The reason why I gave it a 4 would be because I found that 8 cups was too much--it cooked for the 2/12 hours but seems a bit watery. I'll defintitely follow this recipe again because the taste is there but cut the broth by a cup or maybe 2. I also threw it in my magic bullet and pureed it--nice!! Thank you!
Used all green peas and made this in my slow cooker. It rocks!! Used some red pepper instead of carrots
A basic split pea soup that is long on flavor. Simple to make. Added 1 tsp. of fresh rosemary and 5-7 bay leaves for a slight flavor boost. Recipe can be easily modified for individual taste preferences, including adding ham if so inclined. Followed directions other than simmer time reduced to about 1-3/4 hrs. If you like a chunky split pea soup, reserve some carrots, celery, and possibly split peas instead of running everything through a blender or food processor. Give this a try!!
Very good dish. Used vegetable broth to make it vegan, but added liquid smoke as others stated. Really enjoyed it.
My whole family, including my 2 and 1 year olds, love this! They get grilled cheese sandwiches to dip in it, and hubby and I get homemade french bread. Yum! The only change I make is to use all yellow split peas and I add one sweet potato. This will be a winter staple in our house.
I followed this recipe exactly, except for pureeing at the end. It was delicious! I will definitely be making this again!
Excellent! I pureed half of the soup and used green split peas only (because that's all I had). However, I used low-sodium chicken broth along with the amount of salt that the recipe called for and it was too salty. Next time I will cut the salt in half.
Good recipe. I was looking for a vegetarian split pea soup. I used vegetable broth and had no need to puree the soup as it was nice and thick already.
I used a hambone in the soup. It was delicious!
Excellent! To speed it up, I start cooking the peas, while chopping the other ingredients. Cook time is onoy about an hour or so till correct consistency. I also add cut up ham steak. This gets rave reviews from pals at work.
This is so simple, yet so good. I just used a one-pound bag of dry green split peas. I also added two bay leaves, which I removed before pureeing with my immersion blender. Other than that, I followed the recipe as written. This can be made as smooth or as chunky as desired. I froze half the recipe for later. Next time, I will have to try adding curry as another reviewer suggested. This is a good recipe for the beginning cook as well, so will be letting my stepdaughter make it too. I think she will be so proud of the results!
I made this for my husband who loves split pea soup. the only changes I made was taking another's reviewer's suggestion and instead of the salt free blend, used the blend of rosemary,thyme cumin, garlic powder, and curry powder and only cooked it 75 mins. My Husband who is picky loved it and asked me to make it again and although I thought I didn't like split pea soup am a fan now as well. Thanks for the good recipe!!
Yum! I made this in my crockpot @ work..in fact..I still smell it simmering away :D The only changes I made was I added 2 cans of chicken stock (4 cups) and a can of water (2 cups). I dumped 2 cups of green split peas in along w/ the broth. I didn't measure the veggies. I used 1 small onion minced, 3 med. carrots, finely chopped, and 3 stalks celery finely chopped. I also added 2 cloves of garlic, and the Salt-Free seasoning blend. (oh yeah, and salt. lol)I added 3 strips of bacon, diced and I simmered for 6 hours on low, then used an immersion blender to mix it up a little. It came out so yummy! I'm planning on serving this w/ croutons or crusty bread. Thanks!
Really enjoyed this. Used Penzeys "Mural of Flavor" for the salt-free seasoning and all green split peas.
This truly was the best ever split pea soup. I didn't use celery and put a little turmeric in instead of the seasoning blend. I also didn't need to puree any of it because it came out perfect without it. :)
Needs the ham. Bland and watery.
This was very good. I ended up cooking it MUCH longer though to get the peas as soft as I liked.
Very good, but I only needed to cook it for an hour, and I didn't need to puree it to get it the right consistency.
True to it's name: BEST EVER! I cooked this in a crock pot and used a stick blender to puree before serving. Turned out great!
Fabulous. I hate peas and I loved this soup. Even my husband, notorious for asking me if there's "more" after we finish eating, felt full with just one bowl of this meatless soup. Amazing. Tonight I'm making it with diluted ham drippings instead of chicken broth...already smells delicious! Note: I thought it was better when pureed. Also, I think a few more carrots would be delightful too in order to dress up the color from "pea" to "pretty".
This is the Best Ever Split Pea Soup I have ever eaten. I am not a fan of ham so this recipe called me to try it. Followed the recipe exactly and wouldn't change a thing. Filling, Delicious & will make many times again.
I am used to pea soup cooked with a ham bone, but this is healthier and not bad at all. I made sure to saute the vegetables thoroughly before adding the remaining ingredients since I didn't want the onion to overpower the flavors. I didn't really see the need to get out the blender and puree any of the soup, so I left it as it was. Very good.
FABULOUS. The original was great, but I happened to add a potato, leftover delacotta squash and chopped bacon. Oh yum.
The right consistency, but I didn't blend it. I cooked it for an hour and 15min and that was enough. The peas broke down and I left the carrots chopped for some texture. I think it needed some more seasoning, but it was pretty good as is.
I was surprised how good it tasted without ham. But it was great.
EXCELLENT Used 4 cans of low sodium ck broth. Scored 3 small smoked pork hocks. Also threw in 3 large bay leaves. Simmered 2 1/2 hrs. when finished, I put about 3 cups of soup in a bowl and blended with my immersion blended. returmed soup to pot and it was so thick the next day that I had to add another can of broth. Will definately make again. P.S. Hardly any meat on the hocks so I added 2 cups chopped baked ham. Had some leftover in fridge.I make this often and don't use the blender any more. If I think it needs to thicken up a little I just add instant potato flakes. Works like a charm.
Very delicious pea soup. I like how it is pork-free! I used swanson's fat free, low sodium chicken broth. Since i dont have a seasoning blend, i added some black pepper and garlic. I would suggest adding only 1/2 teaspoon of salt or none until you finish cooking since it is already salty if you're using store-bought canned broth. Season to taste in your own bowl or when you're ready to serve. For color, I used only green peas and added a dash of cayenne, which also adds a nice kick. My family has split pea soup (erwtensoep in dutch) around christmas, it's a family tradition, and i love how easy this recipe is!
I'm not a big fan of split pea soup, but my hubby requested a split pea soup with no ham, so I made this one and it was excellent...not too thick.
very yummy and very easy to make! I used all green peas, added a potato and reduced the salt. I also added little bits of ham after I pureed the soup for a little bit of texture - YUMMY!!!!
Thanks for the list and the way!! Added some personal tastes, and took great dramatic liberty,...worked out great. They keep asking for it. P.s. freezes great in ziplocs...
I was really suprized at how good this soup was.... Its so yummy! As long as you don't look at it, LOL! I made it by the recipe, and would not change a thing.
Very good and very easy. I made it with veggie broth and omitted celery (blech). I used Italian seasoning and an equal amount of curry powder too.
Great flavor. I think I added too much carrot, but it was still yummy. Not mushy, a big plus.
I tried to impress my mom who loves split pea soup when she came to visit. It didn't work. As soon as I tasted it I knew she would be disappointed. I was very careful to follow the recipe EXACTLY as written. I will admit I've never made soup before, but don't know where I could have possibly went wrong. All I know is it did NOT taste like pea soup. She did say to try a little less onion next time and it would be fine, but I think she was being nice.
The thing that amazes me about this soup is its rich flavor achieved without the help of any cream, butter or meat. Great recipe! This is definitely going into my list of favorites.
Very good. Not quite as rich as one maked with pork but much healthier. I left it chunky & added chunks of cooked ham & quinoa. Very good!
I loved this recipe. Its hearty and flavourful! I didn't have celery or green split peas so I doubled the amt of yellow ones I added. I also chose to try some without putting it through the processor - I like my food to have a lot of texture - and it was great that way too. But if you are cooking for two servings or less I should warn you to watch the time it can take as little as 45 minutes to cook.
I also added 2 Tbsp Ham base. It tasted wonderful, as if I cooked a ham with the soup for hours!
I added carrots, celery and potatoes near the end.
This was outstanding, although I did change the recipe to suit my tastes and what was available in my pantry. I used only yellow split peas, and included some diced potato instead of celery as I'm accustomed to potato in split pea soup. I also did not use any of the seasoning blend, but instead just added some salt and relied on the vegetables and garlic to flavour the soup. I also did not puree the soup, as I didn't think it necessary. I ended up with a thick, flavourful soup that was a big hit with everyone. I will definitely be making this again. Easy to prepare, nutritious, and extremely tasty. This will be great for those cold winter nights! Thanks.
This soup is very good just as written.
I've tried many recipes for split pea soup, but this one is by far the best. Loved it.
This soup was so good Robin. Hubby has been on a mission to eat healthier and he gave this 2 thumbs up! I chopped up a medium sized ham steak and added this to the soup along with some dried thyme and crushed dried rosemary. This gave the soup a little extra flavor and I will make it again this way. Thanks for posting.
Outstanding! This is now my new "Go To Split Pea Soup Recipe". I doctored the recipe a little (as I do with almost everything I make) by adding a medium potato and using celery seed because I didn't have celrey. I also cut back on the chicken broth to about 6 cups. This, and the potato helped to thicken the soup without having to add flour, which I think tends to bland soups. However, the base recipe was responsible for creating a wonderfully tastey soup that Robin should be proud of!
I used a total of 7 cups of liquid instead, sauteed 3 strips of turkey bacons before adding all other ingredients. But with all the vegetables in it, I don't think it needs any bacons for flavoring! Will definitely make it again! and it freezes very well.
wow! this is wonderful and easy split pea soup! i would not puree it next time, though. also, don't worry if it doesn't look like there's enough liquid half-way through. it will get there. i added diced baked ham during the heat-through.
I love this recipe. It's just proof that you dont need any ham or other fatty meats. Good for kids, there isn't any "Yucky stuff" to pick out (like meat). The blender step makes a major difference. If you want some texture, only blend 1/2 or 3/4 of it, then add it back. Yum!
An absolutely delicious soup!! I put everything in a crockpot and cooked it on low all day. I made two small adjustments to the recipe to suit my taste by adding one small ham steak cubed and a generous pinch of hot pepper flakes. I may have used more liquid than called for as well. I put in two large tetra boxes of chicken stock and then filled the slow cooker to about 3/4 full with water. It turned out just right. Because I added the ham cubes, I did not blend the soup but I used a potato masher to smooth it out a bit. I will definately make this again.
Followed someone's suggestion to use curry powder and pepper instead of the salt-free seasoning. Did not purée as I liked the consistency once it was cooked. Loved it!
This is the first time I've made split pea soup and my whole family loved it (including the 4 and 7 year olds!)I threw in a ham bone and simmered it the whole time for extra flavor. Delicious!
So good that even my picky 4-year-old loved it! I added 3 cubed yukon gold potatoes and a teaspoon of curry powder as others suggested. Other than that followed recipe exactly. Great recipe - thanks!
Excellent! followed everything, except for using only green split peas
This is delicious! I've made this more than once, and it turns out wonderfully each time! Love the fact that it's so healthy, too. As a variation, I have added 1/4 tsp liquid smoke to the soup, which gives it a bit of "ham bone" flavor without the extra calories.
have made this twice and it's turned out great both times. you can be flexible with the ingredients... i never measure the veggies, and last time i only had green and red split peas, which turned out fine. i also add way more garlic than it calls for, and didn't use fat free broth (didn't have any) thx for this yummy recipe!
WONDERFUL! I am so glad that I found a great tasting split pea soup recipe!! We just made a huge pot of it and will be freezing some and canning the rest. The only changes: all green peas instead of half yellow (the green peas were cheapest), 3 t of salt and 1/4 t black pepper. We also used chicken stock from a chicken I stewed last night, so it wasn't fat free, but I do skim the fat off the top before I use it, so it's fairly lean. Didn't have to puree it to get it to be creamy - we left it on the stove long enough that almost all the peas cooked down well. Thank you - my two year old LOVED it for lunch, and what a money saver - around $4 for at least 16 servings in my opinion (it's so thick, we eat about two ladle fulls a piece and are full) - it's way cheaper than buying it canned, especially if you buy all organic like we do!
I was not impressed. The flavor was fine, but it came out nearly as thin as water. Adding flour helped slightly. I followed the recipe exactly, so I don't know what went wrong.
Very good. I used all green peas and drizzled balsamic vinegar on top just before serving.
absolutely wonderful recipe for split pea. i add two ham hocks to the recipe as well to give it even more flavor. i skip the step that calls for it to be put in the food processor because the texture seems fine after 2 1/2 to 3 hours of simmering. a great recipe for a cold winter day.
wow! This recipe is really great in taste and texture. I don't care for ones that have "potato" in them because it makes it really thick. This recipe still has that "thickness" without it being too heavy and yet it's very tasty! I made a few changes that included using leeks instead of onions, added "spike" salt-free seasoning and added a couple of smoked ham hocks while simmering. I pureed the whole thing then added the meat taken off the bones. I also added a cup or two of water(to compensate for the added saltiness of the ham hocks) then reheated the soup. Wonderful! Next time I'll omit the ham hocks and try the soup as is. But in my opinion, spilt pea and some kind of ham is why I love this type of soup!
This soup was terrific. I made a couple of changes: used 1 1b. of green split peas instead of mix of both kinds, and also added 5 tablespoons of precooked bacon (the kind you can buy in the bottle from Hormel) for a smoky flavor. I also pureed the soup right in the pot with an immersion blender--very easy.
Fantastic!! I highly recommend this recipe be made as suggested..No tinkering required.
Very Good! I used an electric blending stick right in the pot, it worked great. Like most soups it was even better the next day. Thanks
With all the great reviews, I had to try this out. My husband complained it tasted like onions. If I make it again I would only use half the onions, and would not puree. (it looked more appealing before pureeing)
This was so easy, and it came out absolutely delicious! I didn't puree it since I don't have an immersion or regular blender, but it thickened up nicely while cooking. I soaked the peas for about 6 hours before beginning. I cut back a bit on stock - 4 cups chicken stock plus 1.5 cups of water. I added a few dashes of cayenne pepper for extra heat and added a cut up ham steak. I topped it with shredded cheese (asiago, pecorino, romano) and served with french bread. I will definitely be making this again!
Very good! I didn't have leaks (used a little celery) or bay leaves, but was still very good. Could have lost the rosemary. I only used three strips of bacon, but still very tasty... though I'm sure even better with 6. I also used some yellow split peas too.
Robin! We are sitting enjoying a bowl at this moment...we just had to write and say THANK YOU for the fantastic recipe. All we can say is that we're shocked that a simple soup such as split pea can be this good. We made it vegan by using artificial chicken broth powder (mixed with water) and since we lacked carrots and non-salt seasoning we did without and it still proved amazing! Blending about half the mixture gave it a perfect consistency. Thanks again!
This is my 3rd "tested" recipe for split pea soup. I've got to say that this is the very best! This recipe is a keeper. Thank you for sharing.
Excellent recipe! Super easy, relatively cheap, and delicious. The serving size is listed as 8 (which amounts to about 1 cup per serving) so if you're going to be using this as a main dish, make a double batch! A really great way to kick it up as a left over is to add a dollop of sour cream, some chopped tomatoes, and lots of pepper. Yumm.
This was great. I have been looking for a split pea soup without bacon or ham hock.
Usually I like to add a little meat to split pea soup but this one doesn't need it. I've made it as submitted and its very good. Also, one time I was short on chicken broth but I had a can of Trader Joe's onion soup in the cupboard. That was very good also.
we like split pea soup & i've made it in the past however this was my first time using yellow peas. they seemed to have a slightly milder flavor. i followed this recipe exactly as written with the lone exception of adding the meat from 2 smoked ham hocks. thank you robin!
Delicious! I only used yellow split peas - So i doubled the amount of split peas called for in the recipe. I added 2 sweet potatoes. It was delicious!
Followed the recipe exactly. I ran about half of it through the blender. It was very delicious. My 11 year-old requests it a LOT!
I am only giving this a 4 stars because it really isn't the BEST EVER split pea soup in my book. But it may be the best without ham or bacon or some other kind of meat. I reduced the recipe down to two servings and didn't need the full cook time. I added so many different spices I just can not recall. I used two packets of NO-sodium broth. with two cups of water. I added frozen broccoli and cauliflower in place of the cellary, as I did not have any and added a lot of cellary seed as well. All was good and served its purpose. Would make again! Thank you. Oh, and mine was not soupy like in the picture. It was exactly the consistancy split pea soup should be.
This was delicious. I didn't have salt-free seasoning mix, so I took suggestions from other reviewers and used the following: 1/4 tsp each of rosemary, thyme, cumin, garlic powder (not "minced") and celery and 1/2 tsp curry. I didn't use any fresh celery. Also, instead of chicken broth, I used 1 Tbsp chicken flavored broth powder. I will definitely make this again.
Delicious. Made this for our New Year's Eve gathering with family. Everyone loved it. Thanks.
Excellent! I've never made split pea before and this was so easy I can't believe it. Followed the directions exactly and it is so tasty as is. Thanks!!!!!
You know what?..my first time attempting this kind of soup and I have to say it was awesome!! I followed the recipe exactly except I added a smoked ham hock (I like meat) and simmered it with the soup...Every one in the family loved it including my picky 12 year old who ate 3 bowls after being forced to taste it...This is a definite "make again"
I had a group of friends over for movie night and they raved about this. Truly a keeper!
This was my first time making split pea soup and I couldn't have started with a better recipe. I did use all green split peas and didn't have any salt-free seasoning so I added a little bit of curry instead as well as a few pieces of canadian bacon. Very good recipe and I will definitely make it again!
My whole family sat down and ate every bite of it and we loved it. Even my baby loved it. My sister took down the recipe as well. Thank you for sharing your great easy recipe!
I grew up eating split pea soup and this recipe is a great start, but for extra flavor we always use a leftover ham bone or smoked turkey leg. My mom used to add cut up pieces of polska kielbasa which she pan fried first. Omit any extra salt if you do this. I also like to add 1/2 tsp of oregano and 1 tsp pepper. Try it this way and you will be coming back for seconds. :)
This was decent. I was unsure as to what "salt free seasoning blend" meant, as it was very unspecific. I added parsley, salt and pepper. Don't think I'll try it again though.
I made a couple of tweaks, but this was a substantially good recipe. Will make again
As recommended, I soaked my peas overnight. For those who pay attention of their daily sodium intake (eg. DASH DIET), replace 8 cups of chicken broth + 1 tsp salt by 8 cups of water + 3 Tbsp of Nutritional yeast seasoning. You'll be reducing the Sodium for the whole meal by about 6 000 mg! The soup was delicious
I have made this several times and love it. My husband who is vegetable and soup phobic tried it and loved it. I was amazed when he asked for a bowl of it. Will definitely make again and again.
Mine came out a little salty, and not as thick as I would have liked, but it's good nonetheless and really easy to make! I didn't have celery or the seasoning, but it worked well still.
I have made this excellent soup twice now and wouldn't change a thing.