Best Ever Split Pea

259 Ratings
  • 5 191
  • 4 49
  • 3 13
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

Really sticks to your ribs, really tasty, high fiber. Can be made vegan by substituting vegetable broth for chicken broth. Very easy.

By DOGLOVER

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat olive oil. Cook onion, carrot, celery and garlic until onion is translucent. Stir in yellow and green split peas, broth, seasoning and salt. Cover, bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 2 1/2 hours, stirring frequently. Puree with a blender or food processor. Return to pot, heat through, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 2.1g; sodium 723.4mg. Full Nutrition
