Best Ever Split Pea

WONDERFUL! I am so glad that I found a great tasting split pea soup recipe!! We just made a huge pot of it and will be freezing some and canning the rest. The only changes: all green peas instead of half yellow (the green peas were cheapest), 3 t of salt and 1/4 t black pepper. We also used chicken stock from a chicken I stewed last night, so it wasn't fat free, but I do skim the fat off the top before I use it, so it's fairly lean. Didn't have to puree it to get it to be creamy - we left it on the stove long enough that almost all the peas cooked down well. Thank you - my two year old LOVED it for lunch, and what a money saver - around $4 for at least 16 servings in my opinion (it's so thick, we eat about two ladle fulls a piece and are full) - it's way cheaper than buying it canned, especially if you buy all organic like we do!