Easy Mac and Cheese Soup
This easy soup recipe is a hit with the kids. Serve it with crusty grilled sandwiches!
Yummy! My nephews love it -- what a great way to update the old favorite mac-n-cheese!
Made this for the family and it was awful. Thank heavens it was just leftover ham. Very watery and tasteless.
This recipe is AWSOME! I have made this a lot and my family loves it! I double the recipe except for the onion. It always tastes better as leftovers, and you can freeze too!
i'm in the process of cooking this in my crock pot right now. i didn't use ham because i don't like it to much but i did use kielbasa in place. other than that i followed everything exactly, added S&P. it looks like it will turn out yummy. i can't wait to eat it!
Tasty, but not much flavor. I added Cajun spice and pepper for a bit of flavor.
It was pretty good. Nothing special though.
We enjoyed the simplicity of this soup. A few reviews said that it was a little bland so I added more ham, garlic and black pepper. This is not meant to be complex in flavor, it's a comfort food. Loved it!
Great and very simple. Was bland so it needed a little doctoring but all in all somethin id make again.
I was lazy and substituted cream of broccoli soup instead of the actual broccoli. DELICIOUS! It was a big big hit.
My girls and I both disliked. Very disappointed.
this is a really good recipe. I did it exactly the way it said to and it turned out just fine. very simple very easy.
