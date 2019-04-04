Easy Mac and Cheese Soup

This easy soup recipe is a hit with the kids. Serve it with crusty grilled sandwiches!

Recipe by REBECKAH MACFIE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Do not stir in the sauce.

  • In a medium saucepan, combine broccoli, onion and water. Bring to a boil and cook until broccoli is tender. Stir in macaroni, cheese mixture from package, milk, soup and ham. Return to a boil briefly. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 41.8mg; sodium 1248.2mg. Full Nutrition
