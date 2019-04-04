White Wine Chicken Soup

Amazing, fill-your-house-with-an-aroma-to-drool-for, easy chicken soup. The longer it cooks, the better it gets. The best is made by my mother, but the rest of us can make this wonderful facsimile. Easily multiplied, exceedingly flexible - have fun! The soup is quite good after 2 hours, but the longer it cooks, the more mellow the flavor will be. If you can, leave it for as many as 6 hours (this is a good recipe when you're in the house all day). Serve with croutons or soup nuts, if desired.

Recipe by SIRMIROM

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, combine chicken, parsnips, garlic, onions, carrots, zucchini, parsley, celery, potatoes, sweet potato, soup mix, oregano, paprika, water, wine, salt and pepper. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil 30 minutes, partially covered, then reduce heat to low and simmer another 90 minutes.

210 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 25.1mg; sodium 218.4mg.
