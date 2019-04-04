White Wine Chicken Soup

This was absolutely yummy!!! I did things pretty differently, but I would have never thought about putting these ingredients together. I didn't want the vegetables to be mushy so I staggered adding them. First of all, I used leftover roast chicken from the night before, picked from the bone. I used vidalia onions and sauteed them in olive oil for a few minutes, then smashed the garlic cloves and threw those in. Then I added the chicken, seasonings (I added bay leaf too), the wine and cooking liquid (I substituted chicken broth for half of the water). I let this rapid boil for 30 minutes, then simmer for another 30. Then I added the celery. Waited 15 minutes, then added the potatoes. Waited 20 minutes, added the carrots. Then 15 minutes before serve, I added the zucchini and chopped parsley (I think fresh herbs brighten things up the most when added at the end.) It was absolutely perfect!! Thank you so much for this! My family was so happy that the whole pot was gone by the next day.