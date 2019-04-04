White Wine Chicken Soup

Amazing, fill-your-house-with-an-aroma-to-drool-for, easy chicken soup. The longer it cooks, the better it gets. The best is made by my mother, but the rest of us can make this wonderful facsimile. Easily multiplied, exceedingly flexible - have fun! The soup is quite good after 2 hours, but the longer it cooks, the more mellow the flavor will be. If you can, leave it for as many as 6 hours (this is a good recipe when you're in the house all day). Serve with croutons or soup nuts, if desired.
I made this recipe minus the parsely and the vegetable chicken soup mix (not entirely sure what that is) and it was quite amazing. The second time I attempted this recipe, I tried it in a Crock pot. Not sure why, but it was really horrible. So don't do that.
I used a packet of vegetable soup mix because I couldn't find chicken vegetable but other than that followed the recipe exactly. The smell that filled the house while it was cooking was exceptional. The end product, however, disappointed. We found the soup broth to be too sweet with a slightly off taste and the veggies too mushy. EDIT: The veggies were still mushy, obviously, but after a night in the fridge the flavor was much better and the broth did not taste as sweet. It was foolish of me to rate a soup before tasting it the next day since so many soups improve after mellowing overnight.
I've made this soup a few times and the broth is amazing. My only complaint would be that the starchy vegetables break down into mush after it's been cooking for awhile and stirred often. If I made it again, I'd cut back on the starch and add more carrots, celery, and harder veggies. I'd also cut back a little bit on the amount of veggies to make it more brothy. Super tasty recipe!
This soup is a nice healthy treat, but I admit I liked it a little better with a some sour cream and cheese on top. It turned out very thick, hardly soupy at all, and that was even after I added a couple cups of chicken broth. If you like soupy soup, you'll need to add a lot more liquid. I couldn't find a half chicken, so I just used separate pieces (a breast, a thigh, and a couple of legs). Once the chicken was cooked and nice and tender, I used tongs to take the meat off the bone. My husband would have freaked out if he'd come across a bone in his soup!
I am used to having chicken soup with just the basics, carrots, celery, noodles and chicken so I was a little leary on trying this with so many ingredients. I have to say that it is absolutely wonderful and the best chicken soup I have had. I didn't have any zucchini so I just omitted that. I added a little more water than the recipe called for after reading the reviews and I added some chicken broth. Definately adding this recipe to my favorites. Thanks
This is the best chicken soup I have ever had. I admit that I played with the ingredients quite a bit, changing up the vegetables to what I had, but the base of this soup is so excellent that it seems you can do what you like. I made it with sweet potatoes, zucchini, potatoes, mushrooms, spinach, and added some thin egg noodles. It was delicious. I added an extra 2 cups of water and cooked the egg noodles separately (other reviewers mentioned it wasn't soupy enough). Great recipe!
MMMMMM...have a pot on now that has been simmering for a few hours. It is fantastic...I am going to add some farfalle the last hour I cook it just because we like it.It is a very flexible recipe but I think the ingredients called for are the basics, you should try and use them then just add from there though our little country store didnt have parsnips, I had to do without. Cant say enough about how great this is!I did buy a good white wine...1/2 bottle in the soup and 1/2 bottle for myself. Thanks to you and your mom Miriam!
Started this at 11:30 am for dinner....wow, the house was rich with the wonderful smells of this soup! Used chicken legs instead of half a chicken. I had everything on hand but the parsnips, can't wait to try it with them. Thank you for a soup that will be a regular at our house!
I used a turkey leg to make it easier on myself, and browned it with onion first before putting it in a slow cooker. I added the zucchini in the last two hours, but it still came out a bit mushy, so I think I'll only cook it for one hour on low next time.
This was absolutely yummy!!! I did things pretty differently, but I would have never thought about putting these ingredients together. I didn't want the vegetables to be mushy so I staggered adding them. First of all, I used leftover roast chicken from the night before, picked from the bone. I used vidalia onions and sauteed them in olive oil for a few minutes, then smashed the garlic cloves and threw those in. Then I added the chicken, seasonings (I added bay leaf too), the wine and cooking liquid (I substituted chicken broth for half of the water). I let this rapid boil for 30 minutes, then simmer for another 30. Then I added the celery. Waited 15 minutes, then added the potatoes. Waited 20 minutes, added the carrots. Then 15 minutes before serve, I added the zucchini and chopped parsley (I think fresh herbs brighten things up the most when added at the end.) It was absolutely perfect!! Thank you so much for this! My family was so happy that the whole pot was gone by the next day.
01/27/2002
This chicken soup was awesome. Time consuming to make, but well worth the effort. Allow to simmer all day!
I am giving this 5 stars for taste, but the directions are very vague (if you've never made homemade soup before) and there is not nearly enough liquid. Please precook your chicken in some water, and then debone, strain broth, and cool both. I usually boil any chicken carcasses I end up with, and freeze the broth, so that's what I used to thin the soup. I also had some leftover rice, so I threw that in at the end. All in all, a very tasty soup, and will probably make the again! (If you are having trouble with vegetables getting mushy, add the carrots, celery, and onions first, and then add the rest about 30 minutes later.)
This was fantastic. I couldn't find the soup mix, so I used my own spices (good bit of salt and pepper, plus some curry, cayenne, poultry seasoning). I also used bone in chicken breasts as that was easier to purchase than half a chicken. I let is cook about 5 hours and man, it was good. The house smelled incredible. The only problem I had was probably because I used the chick breasts, but some of the bones came off the breasts while cooking and it was hard to get them all out of the soup. The bones are good to have in there to create the stock, so I might try wrapping the chicken pieces in cheese cloth next time. That way, I can fish them all out at once. Then I can separate the meat from the bones myself.
I'm reviewing this recipe for the second time since first making it four years ago. This is my favorite chicken soup and I've referred a number of people to this recipe. It's pretty versatile, but the white wine is a must (I use Chardonnay)! I prefer it with boneless chicken breasts, and I now omit the parsnips and white potatoes. I use chicken stock instead of the water and chicken seasoning packet. A wonderful recipe. Thank you for sharing it!
I made this into a "White Wine Chicken NOODLE Soup". This soup was perfect. The delicious aroma filled the house; and I was on my toes waiting to eat! I did not have any zuchinni or parsnips on hand, so I left those two out. The soup came out perfect anyway. During the last 30 min or less, I added a bag or curly egg noodles to the soup. MMMMM!
This recipes doesn't suggest removing the bones or skin from the chicken. I assume that it also requires skimming the fat from the pot? This looks great, but the directions seem a bit incomplete. Any thoughts?
This has A LOT of wine. My family came home and said the soup smelled like a fair grounds (not meant as a compliment). We tried some and couldn't eat it. Perhaps the kind of wine makes a huge difference (I used a sweet white wine).
I cooked this soup exactly as stated. I boiled it at first and then simmered it for six hours. It definitely filled the house with a wonderful aroma all day while it cooked! The flavor was good but we thought maybe too mellow. It needed a kick of something added to the flavor. I think I'll keep this recipe because it did taste good and I like the variety of veggies in the soup. My husband, however, said it was average and that I should keep looking for a better chicken soup recipe.
So Good!!! The parsnips really added a nice texture along with the carrots. The potatoes do get a little too soft, but in a totally awesome way. The wine makes it smell that much nicer in the kitchen. Excellent soup. Made it for my fiancee when see was feeling under the weather, and she felt great after eating it, its deceptively hearty. Wonderful.
this is out of this world!!! the house smelled wonderful! the only thing i changed was that i added a carton of low sodium chicken broth to make it more soupy. i did the boiling for 30 mins but it simmered for about 4 hours before we ate it. yummo!
This is so good! I followed the ingredients and directions closely, but I added garlic, sliced yellow squash, and fresh rosemary and waited an hour before adding the potatoes so they wouldn't turn to mush. I also used smoked chicken breast that I had left over from a cookout- yum! This will be a great winter meal.
amazing! I traded our some ingredients that I didn't have on hand, (no parsnip) ommitted the white potatoes and doubled the sweet ones. Still delish! I used a nice bottle of sauvingon blanc and will pour the soup over mini whole wheat pasta shells to serve This is a keeper! Thank you !!
I didn’t want to fuss with ½ of a whole chicken so I used legs and thighs. I don’t care for the taste of parsnips, so I omitted it. I did add portabella mushrooms and then followed the rest of the other ingredients. I cooked as directed. This soup is delicious. I love all the vegetable and the clear broth. Because I left the skin on the chicken, it made for a lot of fat. I had to skim off quite a bit when it was done cooking. I really think the white wine made this dish. It was sure yummy.
This soup was very good and very filling. A great wintertime meal! True to ourselves, I needed to add just a little bit more spice to mine and my husband loved his the way it was. I followed the recipe with the exception of the parsnip and I used cut up chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken. This is a great meal to make because you can really add or take away whichever veggies you want and I imagine it would still be delicious! I chopped all of the vegetables up pretty small, and next time I will probably cut them into larger pieces just for appearance sake. A really good soup!
I really liked this recipe a lot. As many said, it required more liquid. when I tasted it at one point during simmering, it tasted a bit bland. I added a dash of balsamic vinegar and it was just the right thing to add some acidity but kept the sweetness. If you make this, use a really large pot. Mine was too small and I had to cook the chichen separately. Great alternative to classic chicken soup!
Delicious and healthy. Weight Watcher's Points Plus is 5, old Points system is 4. I can see where this can be very time consuming but I have a Bullet Express and a Ninja which helped speed up the chopping considerably. Using those I had it on and cooking within 30 minutes, or less. I let it cook about 5 hours. I put white potatoes in after cooking 3 hours. I also added a 10 oz. bag of green beans, used 4 c. chicken broth (low sodium), 1 packet of vegetable flavor boost from Swanson, 2/3 c. buttermilk, 3 stalks celery, 4 potatoes, 4 sweet potatoes. I do not drink wine or any liquor so had none on hand and did not use. Also, we don't add salt so it is up to each person to add. To let you know how much it makes (a lot), I used a 12 qt. stock pot and it "almost" was not big enough. It was "just" big enough. I also used 1/2 to 1 tsp. cumin.
This is a great base to start with but the seasonings definitely need adjusted - the soup is a little bland and needs a LOT of salt. But a great start! I love using white wine as part of the broth and it gives it a good wine flavor.
Holy Yum! I upped the wine to the whole bottle and added extra water to balance it out. I also just got an already roasted garlic flavored chicken from the deli department and shredded the meat from that. It's a little work to get everything prepped, but after that you literally throw it all in and forget it for a few hours! I also added in some noodles at the very end. Overall a very tasty dish! Will def. make again!
I couldn't wait to make this even though I was short a few of the vegetables. I didn't have the parsnips or sweet potatoes so I got working with everything else: it smelled heavenly and was tasting wonderful! Then I deboned the chicken and added the last two ingredients…and very nearly ruined the soup. The parsnips are absolutely disgusting! We picked out as many as we could but their nasty taste still is there in everything. I will definitely make this again, but without the parsnips.
Smelled great and taste good but all veg were way overcooked with that much boiling - giant mushy pile of glop. Chicken fell off the bones and had to sort through (this made 2 gallons!) to try and retrieve them. I'd make again but add veg later according to how long they take rather than throw all in together and cut recipe in half at least.
I thought this soup was delicious. I made a few small changes...I used chicken broth instead of water, almost doubled the liquid or it wouldn't have been "soupy", used chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken, and added some crushed red pepper flakes for heat. This recipe is very versatile and can be adjusted for any vegetables you have, but the wine is what makes it stand out. Thanks for sharing, it was great for a cold Sunday.
This has the most amazing flavor! Thank you so much for a wonderful recipe. I tried to make it a tad more healthy and used organic split chicken breasts and after they were cooked I just shreeded the chicken and removed the bones. I also did not use potatoes, just used three sweet potatoes instead!
This is a regular chicken soup now for our family! Delicious and comfortable with any root vegetables you may have on hand. You can work yourself to death by dicing and mincing, or you can throw whole, or large chunks of vegetables into the pot, along with large sections of the chicken....what my mom used to call a "boiled dinner in one pot!" The flavor is great. And it is a comforting dish to share with a sick friend!
Excellent recipe!!! My changes: I used 4c. low sodium chicken broth and 1/2 bottle of wine..plus I added and additional 1c. water. I agree with other reviewers about the veggie to "water" ratio. Loved the mix of veggies in this soup. It made an icy cold Saturday night perfect!
idk what I did different than anyone else but I thought this was "ok" I let it simmer for HOURS and it was still "eh" In the end I ended up adding some curry and chicken boullion like others suggested, a little Patis and I think Ill add some milk to it (my mother in laws chicken soup trick:sounds gross but its really yummy) before I serve it. Im sure when my husband comes home he will try to add something else to it. I think Ill stick to my usual chicken soup recipe.. unless this ends up tasting a lot better tomorrow.
I really enjoyed this soup. I made it on a Sunday afternoon and let it boil for 4 hours. I ended up using a chicken carcass and a whole chicken, and used more water than in the recipe to completely cover them. I was missing some vegetables in the recipe so I added corn and green beans instead. I added some dried thyme and rosemary to add a subtle flavor. I didn't have the vegetable soup mix so i used chicken bouillon instead. I think because I added more water and boiled it really slowly, I didn't have the problem that some other users did. This soup is fantastic and will be my recipe from here on out!
Very tasty and good! I didn't have zucchini or a sweet potato so I just added more irish potatoes, and it worked great! One small suggestion; if the garlic cloves are very large, I would suggest cutting them in half. Other than that, this soup was extraordinary!
I thought this soup was easy to make, though a little labor intensive to prepare all of the vegetables. I loved the sweet flavor of the broth, due primarily to the sweet potato and white wine combo. The final product was very thick, more like a stew than a soup. Will make again!
Don't let the 4 stars mislead you, this soup was very, very good. Every one loved it, even the kids....great way to get them to eat really good for you veggies. The reason I gave it a 4 was it was not the WOW I was expected for flavor. Maybe becuase I didn't all of the garlic it called for, I also had to ad chicken broth...otherwise it was too think. I will make this again. Thanks!
This is the first chicken soup recipe I have tried so far, and I must say that it is excellent! I did make a few changes but I feel as if it would be just fine without them. Because I like a more brothy soup, I added a box of chicken stock in the mix. I feel like that adds tons of flavor. My family and friends go absolutely crazy for this!
delicious, I made it for the first (but not the last) time last night. My family loved it, I made it using a mango chutney wine and it was perfect. I made a double batch in a huge pan and am reheating it for lunch today. thanks for sharing your recipe!
I love this soup and it's become a staple in my house! It always comes out fantastically; I often use chicken and veggie bouillon instead of the soup mix. It's very easy to make and uses basic ingredients I usually have on hand. Made it recently for my parents and they loved it! I add MORE veggies as I am a lover of thick soup, not soupy soup.
This soup was fantastic and pretty easy to make. I can't eat onion or garlic so I substituted 1/3 tsp of medium curry powder. I sauteed the celery and carrots (in olive oil) with fresh poultry herbs before adding everything else and added uncooked cubed chicken once the broth came to a boil. I left out the zucchini, added a turnip, an extra parsnip and used a yam instead of sweet potato. I also used the whole bottle of wine (de-alcholized from the grocery store worked just fine). It was great but be warned, it makes a lot!
We thought this was OK - but not wonderful. All of the vegetables got a little too mushy/overcooked for our taste. The addition of wine to the broth was a nice change of pace, but I still think we prefer more classic-tasting chicken soup recipes.
I cooked this recipe to the letter and it was awesome! I fixed a batch for 20 and had 13 present thinking there would be leftovers, wrong!! It takes longer to fix than mentioned but, I will make it again. I highly recommend this recipe and I cook a lot. Thank You, Darwin Thomas
Staple for large groups and in the winter! I always double the recipe, since I'm cooking for more people--and add the zucchini later than called for so it stays more intact. Everything else can cook for a while longer than called for, helps with the depth of flavor. However, not too much longer or it turns into mush. (Delicious mush, and still incredibly tasty, but just not as visually appealing.)
I am new to cooking . Do you cook the chicken beforehand and then debone and remove skin and add cooked chicken to veges? The instructions said to add all ingredients together was i wasnt sure about the chicken--if it meant adding a raw chicken along with veges. Any assisrance is appreciated! The recipe sounds great!
Couldn't find the chicken vegetable soup packet the recipe called for, so I just used chicken and vegetable boullions. Turned out pretty well, very thick. I expected it to be more different from standard chicken soup, but it tasted like what I've had in the past.
I like this soup!! I did however make a few changes... I cut the veggies big so they wouldn't be mushy. I brought the pot to a boil and covered and simmered for an hour. Then turned it off. I then removed the chicken from the bones, and it turned out amazing. I could not imagine how the veggies would be if I had left it to simmer for another hour. I also did not add any stock. All of the veggies and chicken in that pot made a great stock!! I will make this again.
Contrary to others' experiences, this soup tasted bitter to me. Perhaps it was the type of wine I used (Pinot Grigio). I followed the advice of pre-cooking and de-boning the chicken. Cut back on the veggies (used onion, celery, carrot, mushrooms and broccoli- we don't care for parsnips or zucchini) and used the packaged vegetable soup mix as I could not find chicken vegetable. I didn't really think the dry soup added much. I would probably skip next time. Interesting and different recipe. My teenage son loved it. I will make it again.
wine in soup? I knew I had to try it and I'm glad I did! Since I didn't have the soup mix I used 32 oz chicken broth and 32 oz vegetable broth but kept everything else the same. It was the perfect supper on a cold & rainy night! Loved it..
I was attracted to this recipe because of all the great fresh veggies it calls for.....but it seemed to be lacking something for me in the end ~ some depth, some flavor note. It turned out fine, but did not give us the wow we were hoping for.
Very yummy soup. I couldn't find the chicken vegetable soup packet. I up using a Knorr vegetable recipe mix, then added 4 ground chicken bouillon cubes since the vegetable packet makes 4 cups worth of soup. It made the broth really rich, so if you prefer a lighter broth, use less cubes.
NomNomNomNomNom Made this basically as written, minus the parsnips, plus some spinach and basil. I used approximate measurements to taste and it was delightful! Like the author says, it is a very flexible recipe - add what you harvested from the garden or clear out the fridge, you can't go wrong. A healthy dose of wine is critical to the flavor, so don't scrimp!
Great recipe, thank you Miriam! I didn't have parsnips, or sweet potato. I didn't add celery (since my spouse is not a fan). I also didn't add the soup mix (not sure what that is). The soup turned out perfect - not too thick, however, if I were to add other ingredients (i.e. parsnips or sweet potato) then I would probably add 2-3 more cups of water. The soup was just a perfect comfort food for a snowy, grey day! Thanks!
Delicious change up to the traditional chicken soup yet still good for the soul! Did not add regular potatoes and added some pepper flakes to spice it up a bit. Great recipe, will be making this one again.
I made this for dinner last night and it was delicious. I used 8 cups of a good store bought chicken broth (ie Campbell's) instead of water and chicken soup mix and added the zucchini towards the end of the cook.
I make this quite often, and it's outstanding. I leave out the potatoes, sweet potatoes and carrots to lower the carbs, and use a couple bouillon cubes instead of the soup mix. It reheats and freezes well. Thanks for sharing!
