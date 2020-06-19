Southern Summer Squash Pudding

This recipe is a Southern favorite. Try it; you won't regret it! This recipe is perfect for any occasion and has more nutritional value compared to most other desserts. Adjust pan size for thicker or thinner bars (I prefer mine thinner). Cover and refrigerate leftovers. Best served chilled.
Glad I found this recipe while looking for a way to use up summer squash - when I started it, I thought it was a side dish, then realized it was a dessert. I cut back on the sugar to 1 cup, added extra squash. Loved it - with that amount of sugar, it could be dessert or a side. Nice and low fat, sweet and has a veggie - perfect! For a side, I'm going to cut back the sugar next time to 3/4 cup and add a little more salt. I made this in a 9 x 13 pan, so it was very thin - may try it in a smaller casserole to see how it goes. Thanks so much for this great recipe - definitely a keeper.
This was one of those dishes where it was strange, and the texture was weird but the flavor kinda good you just keep eating it anyway. I would describe this as tasting like a very dense lemon bread pudding or a very dense, too moist lemon cake but was a tad bit of a too gummy texture for me. I also pulsed my squash in the food processor and got around 2-1/2 cups semi-pureed squash. Also added 2 Tablespoons more butter and used a 9×9 pan. Ok flavor, unappealing texture. I took a bite of it cold and it was not good, could only eat it warm.
Glad I found this recipe while looking for a way to use up summer squash - when I started it, I thought it was a side dish, then realized it was a dessert. I cut back on the sugar to 1 cup, added extra squash. Loved it - with that amount of sugar, it could be dessert or a side. Nice and low fat, sweet and has a veggie - perfect! For a side, I'm going to cut back the sugar next time to 3/4 cup and add a little more salt. I made this in a 9 x 13 pan, so it was very thin - may try it in a smaller casserole to see how it goes. Thanks so much for this great recipe - definitely a keeper.
I was looking for a way to use up some squash that was given to us. No one in our house likes squash, so it had to be undetectable and this fit the bill. I made a few minor adjustments, most notably substituting vanilla for the lemon (realized I didn't have any lemon when I was already in the process of making it). We all liked it, my eight year old loved it! I would have loved it with lemon, as it was, it was too bland. I don't usually rate recipes, but since there were only two other reviews, I thought I'd pipe in. It was certainly worth making, but make sure you have the lemon!
Thank you MegaWoman for giving me such a tasty way to use up the yellow squash from my garden! These smelled so good baking that I had to eat mine warm. It was almost like a very soft gooey cake. I processed the squash in the food processor instead of mashing it and it worked well. I accidentally forgot to add the lemon extract but I still really liked this. I pressed some fresh berries into the top while it was still warm. The flavor reminded me of cornbread. Can't wait to try it with the lemon next time.
I've made this several times now. The first time, according to the recipe. My whole family loved it, and my husband had no clue it was full of squash! We just told him they were lemon bars (for the record, he loves his veggies and was pleasantly surprised). I've also made it with vanilla and chocolate chips (good), and hope to try with vanilla, cocoa powder and chocolate chips! I pureed the squash in the food processor, so it has a great texture.
This was one of those dishes where it was strange, and the texture was weird but the flavor kinda good you just keep eating it anyway. I would describe this as tasting like a very dense lemon bread pudding or a very dense, too moist lemon cake but was a tad bit of a too gummy texture for me. I also pulsed my squash in the food processor and got around 2-1/2 cups semi-pureed squash. Also added 2 Tablespoons more butter and used a 9×9 pan. Ok flavor, unappealing texture. I took a bite of it cold and it was not good, could only eat it warm.
This was the strangest and probably the worst dish I have made from the allrecipes.com website. It is not at all the way it is described. The texture is very gummy, the taste is weird (squash and lemon?), and the appearance is not appetizing. Don't waste your time. If you want a lemon bar, make a lemon bar. If you want a squash casserole, make a squash casserole. This is NOT a good substitute for EITHER!
Not bad at all! I was looking for a lemon recipe when this one popped up. I had so much crookneck squash to use up so it was perfect. Definitely make in a smaller pan. I replaced the sugar with stevia (and reduced the amount to 1 cup). Next time I will make it in an even smaller pan (9x9 was too big) or double ingredients. Very chewy but delicious!
I reduced sugar by 1/4 C; otherwise, followed recipe exactly. Texture was unique (kind of gummy), which I wasn't expecting, but I really liked it. And the flavor was like a lemon bar. My husband wasn't a fan, tho.
I scooped out seeds, chopped & steamed unpeeled squash. I mixed sugar( I used only 1cup sugar), milk and egg together. Food processed steamed squash with butter, added sugar mix. Next the flour & dash of vanilla. It turned out well, next time I’ll use a smaller pan for thicker servings.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.