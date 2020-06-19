Southern Summer Squash Pudding

I was looking for a way to use up some squash that was given to us. No one in our house likes squash, so it had to be undetectable and this fit the bill. I made a few minor adjustments, most notably substituting vanilla for the lemon (realized I didn't have any lemon when I was already in the process of making it). We all liked it, my eight year old loved it! I would have loved it with lemon, as it was, it was too bland. I don't usually rate recipes, but since there were only two other reviews, I thought I'd pipe in. It was certainly worth making, but make sure you have the lemon!