Southern Summer Squash Pudding

This recipe is a Southern favorite. Try it; you won't regret it! This recipe is perfect for any occasion and has more nutritional value compared to most other desserts. Adjust pan size for thicker or thinner bars (I prefer mine thinner). Cover and refrigerate leftovers. Best served chilled.

Recipe by MegaWoman

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add squash, cover, and steam until tender, 2 to 6 minutes. Transfer squash to a bowl and mash with a fork or potato masher until smooth.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Generously grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Combine sugar, milk, egg, butter, and lemon extract in a large bowl. Gradually sift flour into milk mixture. Fold mashed squash into milk mixture until batter is smooth. Pour batter into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until air bubbles form on the surface and pudding is golden brown, about 1 hour. Chill in the refrigerator until firm; cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 10.7mg; sodium 78.3mg. Full Nutrition
