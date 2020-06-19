Chocolate Tree Bark

The salty taste from the crackers mixed with the melted chocolate will satisfy anyone's sweet craving! Great side dish for a dessert table and a great snack for the kids!

Recipe by FRANKANDANG

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 baking sheet
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Arrange crackers onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Stir butter and sugar together in a bowl until the sugar dissolves; drizzle over the crackers.

  • Bake crackers in preheated oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

  • Spread chocolate chips over the crackers to cover completely immediately after removing the baking sheet from the oven, allowing the residual heat to melt the chocolate. Sprinkle nuts over the chocolate layer before it re-solidifies.

  • Cool the bark to room temperature. Once the chocolate is again firm, break the sheet into pieces to resemble tree bark.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 109.7mg. Full Nutrition
