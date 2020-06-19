Chocolate Tree Bark
The salty taste from the crackers mixed with the melted chocolate will satisfy anyone's sweet craving! Great side dish for a dessert table and a great snack for the kids!
I cut out the nuts and add more kinds of chocolate (aka mlk, semi sweet, dark) and I always double the recipe.
This is very similar to Saltine Toffee Cookies, except the others call for more butter and more (brown) sugar and some boiling first. That recipe is better because it sets up better. These taste good, tho, and certainly meet the sweet tooth requirement with very few pantry ingredients.
I've made this for years for all occasions when I need cookie platters. This year I used milk chocolate chips because I was out of semi-sweet. Yum!
This is very similar to Saltine Toffee Cookies, except the others call for more butter and more (brown) sugar and some boiling first. That recipe is better because it sets up better. These taste good, tho, and certainly meet the sweet tooth requirement with very few pantry ingredients.
Instead of nuts, I sprinkled toffee bits on top. Delish!
This receipt was quick and easy. I will add this to my Christmas goodies list.
