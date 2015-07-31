Pretzel and Peanut Butter Bark
If you like chocolate, peanut butter, and pretzels, you can't go wrong with this bark; it has just the right amount of salty and sweet. This is my own creation, a modification of a mini-pretzel and peanut butter sandwich dipped in chocolate, created by my daughter. I hope you enjoy! This makes a great gift in holiday bags for Christmas and Easter.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can substitute peanuts for the almonds.
You can use crunchy or smooth peanut butter.
Nutrition:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the pretzels. The actual amount of the pretzels consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 9g; cholesterol 1.3mg; sodium 230.6mg. Full Nutrition