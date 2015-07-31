Pretzel and Peanut Butter Bark

Rating: 3 stars

Well this turned out to be a messy yet tasty disaster. I made this exactly as directed except that I used a double boiler for the melting instead of a microwave. The first problem is that the recipe doesn't specify what size baking dish to use. At first I assumed it meant a 9 x 13 but that proved to be too big so I went with 8 x 6. This made the bark a bit on the thick side. I did use the square pretzels called for but you could really use any pretzels because they get crumbled. The biggest problem arises after this has hardened and you want to break or cut it into pieces. There is a layer of slippery peanut butter between the two chocolate layers so it all just kind of slides apart and doesn't end up looking appealing. What I ended up with was a layer of chocolate-pretzel bark and another layer that was gooey. The peanut butter should have probably been mixed in with the melted chocolate or maybe had some powdered sugar mixed in with it. I ended up just heaping all of this into a bowl and popping it in the fridge to keep. It does taste good and we all have enjoyed it. It needs some kinks worked out of the preparation not sure if we'll attempt this one again though.