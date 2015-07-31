Pretzel and Peanut Butter Bark

If you like chocolate, peanut butter, and pretzels, you can't go wrong with this bark; it has just the right amount of salty and sweet. This is my own creation, a modification of a mini-pretzel and peanut butter sandwich dipped in chocolate, created by my daughter. I hope you enjoy! This makes a great gift in holiday bags for Christmas and Easter.

By luvchocolate

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 1/4 of the milk chocolate wafers and 1/4 of the dark chocolate wafers in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl. Melt chocolate in a microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring after each melting, until chocolate is completely melted and creamy, 1 to 3 minutes.

  • Crumble enough pretzels into melted chocolate until mixture is lumpy but not thick. Spread chocolate mixture into the bottom of a baking dish. Refrigerate or freeze until firm, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Place peanut butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Soften peanut butter in microwave until easily spreadable, 30 to 60 seconds. Spread peanut butter over hardened chocolate layer. Refrigerate or freeze until firm, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Combine remaining milk chocolate and dark chocolate wafers in the same microwave-safe bowl. Melt chocolate in a microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring after each melting, until chocolate is completely melted and creamy, 1 to 3 minutes.

  • Crumble enough pretzels into melted chocolate until mixture is lumpy but not thick. Spread chocolate mixture over peanut butter layer and top with almonds. Refrigerate or freeze until firm. Break bark into pieces.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute peanuts for the almonds.

You can use crunchy or smooth peanut butter.

Nutrition:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the pretzels. The actual amount of the pretzels consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 9g; cholesterol 1.3mg; sodium 230.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
RainbowJewels
Rating: 3 stars
08/02/2014
Well this turned out to be a messy yet tasty disaster. I made this exactly as directed except that I used a double boiler for the melting instead of a microwave. The first problem is that the recipe doesn't specify what size baking dish to use. At first I assumed it meant a 9 x 13 but that proved to be too big so I went with 8 x 6. This made the bark a bit on the thick side. I did use the square pretzels called for but you could really use any pretzels because they get crumbled. The biggest problem arises after this has hardened and you want to break or cut it into pieces. There is a layer of slippery peanut butter between the two chocolate layers so it all just kind of slides apart and doesn't end up looking appealing. What I ended up with was a layer of chocolate-pretzel bark and another layer that was gooey. The peanut butter should have probably been mixed in with the melted chocolate or maybe had some powdered sugar mixed in with it. I ended up just heaping all of this into a bowl and popping it in the fridge to keep. It does taste good and we all have enjoyed it. It needs some kinks worked out of the preparation not sure if we'll attempt this one again though. Read More
