Chicken Crescent Roll Casserole

This a great starting off place for a variety of chicken & crescent casseroles... I've used this as a basic go-to several times. First, we don't like canned soups so I use a jar of Alfredo Sauce. I saute brown mushrooms rather than use canned. Spinach is way good with mushrooms, but squeeze out the water before adding spinach to the sauce. Sometimes, I steam (and drain) broccoli or cauliflower and chop it in. I always make this as a 9-by-9 casserole with half the crescent rolls on bottom (prick all over with a fork), then chicken and cheese and sauce and veggies in the middle. I skip the mayo and the butter... Maybe a bit of olive oil if you must. It's not going to be bland if the starting ingredients are good. A rotisserie chicken from the supermarket deli is quick to pick off the bone and real tasty. Love this basic recipe, Sara.