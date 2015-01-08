Chicken Crescent Roll Casserole

Rating: 4.25 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

My mother used to make this and it is still one of my favorites.

By sara

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine chicken, cream of chicken soup, water chestnuts, mayonnaise, mushrooms, and sour cream in a large saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir until bubbling, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour chicken mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Spread crescent roll dough over chicken mixture, covering the whole surface and sealing the seams together; brush with butter. Sprinkle Swiss cheese over butter layer and top with almonds.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crescent rolls are lightly browned and cheese is melted, 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Cream of mushroom soup can be substituted for the cream of chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 21.6g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 36.8g; cholesterol 71.6mg; sodium 721.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

family-cook
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2015
This a great starting off place for a variety of chicken & crescent casseroles... I've used this as a basic go-to several times. First, we don't like canned soups so I use a jar of Alfredo Sauce. I saute brown mushrooms rather than use canned. Spinach is way good with mushrooms, but squeeze out the water before adding spinach to the sauce. Sometimes, I steam (and drain) broccoli or cauliflower and chop it in. I always make this as a 9-by-9 casserole with half the crescent rolls on bottom (prick all over with a fork), then chicken and cheese and sauce and veggies in the middle. I skip the mayo and the butter... Maybe a bit of olive oil if you must. It's not going to be bland if the starting ingredients are good. A rotisserie chicken from the supermarket deli is quick to pick off the bone and real tasty. Love this basic recipe, Sara. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Carrie Hover
Rating: 2 stars
01/12/2015
Way too creamy with no taste. Kids loves it Read More
Reviews:
family-cook
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2015
Helpful
(3)
Roc Phoenix
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2019
This was a wonderful starting point. I added some sautéed onions and baby Bella mushrooms. Then i put in some white wine and chicken broth and thickened the sauce. It was delicious Read More
Helpful
(1)
Carrie Hover
Rating: 2 stars
01/12/2015
Way too creamy with no taste. Kids loves it Read More
Kim
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2018
I thought it was pretty good and the kids loved it. I added salt and pepper minced garlic onions and cheddar cheese to the mixture. Then I topped as instructed. Read More
jdmann
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2017
it was very good but I added frozen vegetables and sauted fresh mushrooms and onions. will definitely make again. Read More
Tara
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2018
It was awesome - so awesome I made 2 in one day! Read More
