Pickled Peppers
These are great plain or even on a sandwich!
Yum yum yum! This is my first time pickling peppers and what's not to love?! Very simple to make. The hardest part is letting them sit in the fridge overnight. I made a slight change to the recipe - I used only 1/4 c of sugar instead of 1/3 c and that was plenty sweet for my tastes. I also found it easier to cut the peppers in quarters instead of halves. The liquid level was a little low once poured into the jar. The peppers weren't completely covered, but that was fine because I just ate a couple peppers the next day and that solved the problem. :) I later served these on a meat and cheese tray. Thanks for the great recipe Love2C0ok!Read More
These are what they claim to be "great plain or on a sandwich". They were also very easy to make. The whole family enjoyed them. I only used half the sugar and may cut it down even more the next time as even at half I thought they were a bit too sweet. I also added two hot peppers but that had very little effect. We did like the outcome and I'll keep some on hand in the fridge for snacks and quick lunches. Thank you Love2c0ok for the recipe.
I love the peppers at a popular sub shop but could not convince them to sell them to me. These were even better because they were fresh and crisper! Great flavor. I didn't have a jar so I just put them in a glass bowl with a sealed rubber lid. After 2 days they were fantastic. Thanks for posting!
Pickled peppers are a feature in my favorite grinder sandwich. This recipe was step one in recreating that sandwich. Thanks!
EXCELLENT! I used green bell peppers and they were excellent, just not as pretty as the red. I plan to use these on pizza, grilled cheese, hoagies, etc. Thanks for sharing!
Removed the skins, used 1/4 cup sugar, and regular iodized salt. In general, remember to use vinegar with a minimum of 5 % acidity. Store in refrigerator. Great on hot dogs in lieu of sauerkraut.
Made these and just got to taste them... exactly like the ones I buy in the store! Excellent recipe!
If you want a recipe that is exactly like Batampte peppers we bought in the northeast, here it is. And it's unbelievably easy. The best. I'm going to make some as soon as I copy the recipe.
NO changes--and this was a great way to save the last of my bell peppers in the early days of self-isolation. These have been a great little piquant side dish to many simple meals.
Doubled everything & left for a few weeks. They are delicious ??
This recipe is a household (7 people) favorite! I will never, nor will my family allow me, buy these from a store again. My husband keeps buying peppers so I can make these on a constant and is saving seeds so we can grow peppers to pickle and jar. LOL! So easy to make and so yummy. Thank you for this recipe, maybe not so much for all the canning I'll be doing soon. Haha! It'll be worth it ;)
tastes great, is sweet
Only 1 Tbsp of sugar
Use half white and half apple cider vinegar and a few slices of garlic
