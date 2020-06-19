Pickled Peppers

These are great plain or even on a sandwich!

Recipe by Love2c0ok

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Combine water, vinegar, sugar, and salt in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Add red bell peppers to the boiling water mixture, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until peppers are softened, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Transfer red bell peppers and liquid to jars, cover with lids, and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight.

