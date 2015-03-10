Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

1 of 22

Rating: 5 stars This is so delicious!! I've done a lot of baking but never tried a homemade buttercream. (So many recipes call for shortening! Yuck!) This is light years better than tub frosting and so quick and easy. I used instant espresso instead of coffee (because that is what I keep on hand) and Lindt Sweet Dark chocolate. The espresso adds a wonderful depth of flavor. Thanks for the recipe. I will never buy chocolate frosting again. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Very good fairly easy and rich frosting. I used this on a black magic cake for an existential chocolate experience. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was a very nice & easy frosting...it pairs well with the Nairobi Chocolate cake & I'm sure will be a big hit at the scout bake sale. I made according to recipe but for personal use I would decrease the sugar by 1 cup...but that's pretty typical of us I do the same on our cream cheese frosting for Italian Cream Cake we just don't like our frosting so sweet! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Easy recipe to play with. I decreased the coffee at the end and added vanilla. It was great! Just what I was looking for. I WILL use this recipe again.

Rating: 5 stars My family's favorite chocolate frosting recipe - easy dense and fudge-like! It wouldn't be a birthday cake at my house without this frosting on top.

Rating: 5 stars SOOOOOO good! Got so many compliments on this frosting. Thank you for sharing.

Rating: 5 stars This is a deep chocolate frosting which any dark chocolate lover will enjoy. I used the dark chocolate "Endangered Species" bar and Dunkin Donuts decaf coffee which made a fairly rich deeply satisfying frosting. The cupcake paled in comparison. I will certainly make it again though this was too much frosting for 12 cupcakes.

Rating: 1 stars i made this and used a spatula for the mixing instead of a mixer and it did not mix well definitely use a mixer