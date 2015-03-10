Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Rating: 4.55 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Delicious chocolate frosting!

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt chocolate in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring after each melting, for 1 to 3 minutes. Cool melted chocolate to room temperature, about 5 minutes.

  • Beat butter in a bowl using an electric mixer until light and fluffy; add cocoa powder and beat until well combined. Mix 1 tablespoon coffee into creamed butter mixture; add melted chocolate and mix well.

  • Beat confectioners' sugar, 1 cup at a time, into creamed butter mixture, mixing well before each addition until frosting is smooth. Add remaining coffee, 1 tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency is reached.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 42mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

mamapajama
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2014
This is so delicious!! I've done a lot of baking but never tried a homemade buttercream. (So many recipes call for shortening! Yuck!) This is light years better than tub frosting and so quick and easy. I used instant espresso instead of coffee (because that is what I keep on hand) and Lindt Sweet Dark chocolate. The espresso adds a wonderful depth of flavor. Thanks for the recipe. I will never buy chocolate frosting again. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Maddie
Rating: 1 stars
03/22/2016
i made this and used a spatula for the mixing instead of a mixer and it did not mix well definitely use a mixer Read More
mamapajama
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2014
This is so delicious!! I've done a lot of baking but never tried a homemade buttercream. (So many recipes call for shortening! Yuck!) This is light years better than tub frosting and so quick and easy. I used instant espresso instead of coffee (because that is what I keep on hand) and Lindt Sweet Dark chocolate. The espresso adds a wonderful depth of flavor. Thanks for the recipe. I will never buy chocolate frosting again. Read More
bginn91
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2015
Very good fairly easy and rich frosting. I used this on a black magic cake for an existential chocolate experience. Read More
dnabarlow
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2015
This was a very nice & easy frosting...it pairs well with the Nairobi Chocolate cake & I'm sure will be a big hit at the scout bake sale. I made according to recipe but for personal use I would decrease the sugar by 1 cup...but that's pretty typical of us I do the same on our cream cheese frosting for Italian Cream Cake we just don't like our frosting so sweet! Read More
fishnleo
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2017
Easy recipe to play with. I decreased the coffee at the end and added vanilla. It was great! Just what I was looking for. I WILL use this recipe again. Read More
kat
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2015
My family's favorite chocolate frosting recipe - easy dense and fudge-like! It wouldn't be a birthday cake at my house without this frosting on top. Read More
Helen
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2015
SOOOOOO good! Got so many compliments on this frosting. Thank you for sharing. Read More
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2016
This is a deep chocolate frosting which any dark chocolate lover will enjoy. I used the dark chocolate "Endangered Species" bar and Dunkin Donuts decaf coffee which made a fairly rich deeply satisfying frosting. The cupcake paled in comparison. I will certainly make it again though this was too much frosting for 12 cupcakes. Read More
Maddie
Rating: 1 stars
03/22/2016
i made this and used a spatula for the mixing instead of a mixer and it did not mix well definitely use a mixer Read More
Lkl
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2020
Amazing! I didn’t change of thing, and frosted a yellow cake with it! It was so good! Tonight, I’m planning on making brownies just so I can use this frosting again. Read More
