7-Layer Salad

I love seven layer salad, hadn’t made it in years was looking for the mixture for the dressing. I couldn’t remember it but it did feel strange putting sugar in it. The dressing is what makes or breaks this salad and the dressing was way too sweet for my taste and ruined the whole thing.
This was great. For the dressing I mixed 1 cup of ranch dressing , 1/2 cup of sour cream, 3 tablespoons vinegar and 1 teaspoon dill. Added a layer of kidney beans (rinsed and drained) and a layer of chopped tomatoes and green onions and shredded carrots. Next time I'm using the whole package of bacon :)
Loveee!!! I always have people asking for this recipe & there’s never any leftovers at our get-togethers or holiday parties. I’ve tried adding a layer of finely chopped red onion and it was still delicious. So easy and so versatile! Definitely a 5 star here!
This really is the best salad. It is a different spin on your traditional salad. I love the different textures and the BACON!!! The peas give it a nice flavor and the cool whip gives it some zing. We also put chopped up radishes. Love this salad and we have been making it for years! The only problem is it does take a while to chop everything up but so worth it in the end!
The concept of this recipe is one of our favorites. I begin my layering with romaine lettuce. The favorite top layers seem to be cauliflower, garbanzos (well drained), leeks, hard boiled eggs, peas, fakin bacon or bacon on the side (a lot of vegetarians in the family), shredded cheddar, and the mayo mixed with a little sour cream to cut the sweetness. Toss well when serving. Tomatoes and cukes are also good, buy they do make it a tad soggy.
My SIL brought this (by request) to family potlucks all the time. Like her, though, I prefer using mozzarella cheese and plain mayo for the dressing. I will try this dressing next time. It is a tasty, hearty salad.
NO peas! substitute cucumber and celery layer less red onion add layer of frozen diced cauliflower plenty of eggs Dressing with only 3-4 T of sugar finish with cheddar Mwave bacon, patted dry then sliced grape tomatoes
This was a good salad. I tried to cut the sugar by only adding 1/3 c. sugar and the mayo/sugar combo was so thin that it melted right into the salad. It still tasted very good but the mayo did not stay as a layer on top of the salad. Next time I will add even less sugar as the dressing was still very sweet.
I would reduce the sweetness of the dressing drastically (plain mayo, maybe a Tbsp of sugar instead of 1/2 cup); 4/4 people (three are kids) who tried it, did not like it. Still giving it 3 stars, because I hate to "yuck" someone else's "yum," and it could possibly be be fixed with less sugar.
This was fabulous! Awesome just as the recipe is written. I served it with biscuits on the side. It was the main dish and everyone left the table after at least two servings and quite full. The colored layers were so pretty! Next time I make it (and there will be a next time!) I think I'll add a layer of sliced black olives on top of one of the lower layers. This is really a 5 star recipe! I used a straight sided glass bowl so that all the layers were more visible. Yum!!
What a great recipe. So easy to make to your tastes and to your pantry contents. Changed peas to pintos (what I had) added tomatoes and green onions. The bacon was so good in this combo. It is very hot in July in Texas, this is a perfect dinner. Thanks for a recipe we can use often.
