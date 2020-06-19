7-Layer Salad

4.7
42 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This salad has been a regular at our church potluck dinners and is always enjoyed by many. I asked for the recipe early on and have made it many times in the past 15 years.

Recipe by Kara Parsons

Credit: Dawn Rodnitzki
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Layer lettuce, cucumber, peas, Cheddar cheese, and egg, respectively, in a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

  • Whisk creamy salad dressing, sugar, and vinegar together in a bowl until dressing is smooth; spread over the egg layer. Crumble bacon over dressing layer.

Cook's Notes:

Although not necessary, chilling the salad for an hour can help combine the flavors.

A smaller quantity of each ingredient can be made in a smaller dish for a smaller salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 128.3mg; sodium 1005.2mg. Full Nutrition
