Squash Soup

Rating: 4 stars I personally loved this recipe. My children ate it also but were suspicious that they were eating something healthy. If I make it regularly they won't have problems with it. I used about 9 small tender squash and peeled it but did not seed it. It made enough soup for my family of 5 (including 2 teens) plus enough for me to eat for lunch the next day. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars We used one cup of cheddar cheese and a splash of cream, instead of the processed cheese. Mmm mmm mmm. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars The first two time I made this, I used shredded sharp cheddar and my family and I LOVED it. Then I made it once using the processed cheese that the recipe calls for. My husband still liked it, but I didn't like it at all. I'm really glad I tried it with regular cheese first, because I would not have made it a second time. I still gave this recipe 5 stars because it is SO good using regular cheese...my husband said he could eat it that way every day. Too bad the regular cheese makes it so fattening. It does need added salt and a good bit of pepper when not using the processed cheese, but it's well worth it. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this with my fresh squash from my garden and OH MY.. it was SOO good.. I did't have bellpepper, so I left that out.. and used a little less velveeta cheese, but it is so savory and good.. with just a pinch of pepper and salt.... MMMMM.. great as a cheese type sauce too! I made this again for a second time and I added a can of corn instead of the bellpepper.. and it was a great addition! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars First let me say "WOW"! I certainly had an overabundance of summer squash this year and after putting all my tried and true recipes to the test I was still left with a lot of summer squash so......looking at the 5 squash still sitting on my counter I decided to try something different and I just happened to have and onion a pepper and some cheddar cheese so I figured why not? This is sensational. In fact I would run out and buy summer squash in the winter to make this recipe. My husband loved it! Thanks so much for a great addition to my squash recipe collection. I can't wait to try it out on guests. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe turned out Great! I never imagined that a yellow squash soup could be so tasty! I used summer squash we received from a neighbor and left in the seeds without any problems (they all pureed with everything else!). I also used some Monterrey Jack cheese to bring out the bell pepper. This recipe is amazing and a perfect way to use up a profusion of summer gourds! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars YUMMY! I just cut the squash up. I left the skin on and the seeds in but it still tastes yummy! I followed the rest of the recipe and would not change a thing. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful recipe and a perfect way to use abundant squash from the garden. I used cheddar cheese and added 1 lb browned hamburger and fresh chives. It was excellent! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This was much more yummy than I thought it would be. I used zucchini and added ham. Also does great in the crock pot just add less water and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Helpful (6)