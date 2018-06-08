Squash Soup

So delectably cheesy, 'they' won't know there's squash in it. I could roll in it! Try it over baked potatoes!

By ELFARRAN

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place squash, bell pepper and onion in a large pot with water to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until tender, about 15 minutes; drain.

  • Puree vegetables with a blender or food processor. Return to pot over medium heat and stir in cheese until melted. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 70.6mg; sodium 1120.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (61)

Most helpful positive review

CINDYG99
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2004
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

Diane
Rating: 3 stars
09/20/2011
Made it as the recipe is written and it is so bland it will never get eaten. Read the reviews for suggestions how to improve flavor. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
CINDYG99
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2004
I personally loved this recipe. My children ate it also but were suspicious that they were eating something healthy. If I make it regularly they won't have problems with it. I used about 9 small tender squash and peeled it but did not seed it. It made enough soup for my family of 5 (including 2 teens) plus enough for me to eat for lunch the next day. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Paola
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2009
We used one cup of cheddar cheese and a splash of cream, instead of the processed cheese. Mmm mmm mmm. Read More
Helpful
(22)
MERMAR
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2008
The first two time I made this, I used shredded sharp cheddar and my family and I LOVED it. Then I made it once using the processed cheese that the recipe calls for. My husband still liked it, but I didn't like it at all. I'm really glad I tried it with regular cheese first, because I would not have made it a second time. I still gave this recipe 5 stars because it is SO good using regular cheese...my husband said he could eat it that way every day. Too bad the regular cheese makes it so fattening. It does need added salt and a good bit of pepper when not using the processed cheese, but it's well worth it. Read More
Helpful
(19)
KrazyBaker
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2008
I just made this with my fresh squash from my garden and OH MY.. it was SOO good.. I did't have bellpepper, so I left that out.. and used a little less velveeta cheese, but it is so savory and good.. with just a pinch of pepper and salt.... MMMMM.. great as a cheese type sauce too! I made this again for a second time and I added a can of corn instead of the bellpepper.. and it was a great addition! Read More
Helpful
(12)
sgiambrone
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2007
First let me say "WOW"! I certainly had an overabundance of summer squash this year and after putting all my tried and true recipes to the test I was still left with a lot of summer squash so......looking at the 5 squash still sitting on my counter I decided to try something different and I just happened to have and onion a pepper and some cheddar cheese so I figured why not? This is sensational. In fact I would run out and buy summer squash in the winter to make this recipe. My husband loved it! Thanks so much for a great addition to my squash recipe collection. I can't wait to try it out on guests. Read More
Helpful
(11)
mell42
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2009
This recipe turned out Great! I never imagined that a yellow squash soup could be so tasty! I used summer squash we received from a neighbor and left in the seeds without any problems (they all pureed with everything else!). I also used some Monterrey Jack cheese to bring out the bell pepper. This recipe is amazing and a perfect way to use up a profusion of summer gourds! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Krista
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2010
YUMMY! I just cut the squash up. I left the skin on and the seeds in but it still tastes yummy! I followed the rest of the recipe and would not change a thing. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Meghan
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2010
This is a wonderful recipe and a perfect way to use abundant squash from the garden. I used cheddar cheese and added 1 lb browned hamburger and fresh chives. It was excellent! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Holly Romaine Hammond
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2008
This was much more yummy than I thought it would be. I used zucchini and added ham. Also does great in the crock pot just add less water and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Diane
Rating: 3 stars
09/20/2011
Made it as the recipe is written and it is so bland it will never get eaten. Read the reviews for suggestions how to improve flavor. Read More
Helpful
(2)
