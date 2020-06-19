Perfect Vanilla Tea
This is a delicious blend of plain tea, wonderful vanilla, and spices to create the perfect mug for late night, morning, or really any time of day at all!
I've been searching for a tea that reminds me of a sugar cookie. This is delightful. I used Bigelow decaffeinated vanilla tea and it was perfect. Thanks for this recipe!Read More
1.14.21 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/238537/perfect-vanilla-tea/ ... No experience with vanilla tea. None. This reminded me of eggnog sort of. I like eggnog. 'Not so sure I'll repeat, but it was good. I subbed 1 1/2T heavy cream for the milk & only 1/4t cinnamon. 'Enough flavor without the sugar, but I tried it both ways. :)Read More
I've been searching for a tea that reminds me of a sugar cookie. This is delightful. I used Bigelow decaffeinated vanilla tea and it was perfect. Thanks for this recipe!
This is the best tea i have ever had> i will never drink regular tea again! Thanks soooooooooooooo much chef chef! :)
Delightful!!! I used Earl Grey tea :-)
the bEst. vaniea tee i have ever tastd
This jazzed up my Sleepy Time Tea that I like to drink to wind down in the evening. I used stevia instead of sugar and heavy cream instead of milk, to make it low carb. Delicious little treat.
What a Delicious way to relax, this was Wonderful. thank you ChefChef for sharing
Excellent flavor used honey and I used 1 tablespoon of milk the 2nd time, also just a shake of cinnamon. I also used Bigelow French Vanilla tea
A most unusual tea. I used orange pekoe tea but think I would like this better using Earl Grey. The vanilla might be a bit much for my taste. I might cut it in half next time. The cinnamon collects in the bottom of the cup, so you have to be careful not to swallow it in that last drink.
Really Good, I'm surprised 😯.
Pretty nice. Used earl grey and cream
So good it blew my socks off !!
I used Earl Grey tea and it was yummy! Next time I'm gonna try to use cream instead of milk, and replace sugar with honey.
I loved this! I love tea, and this is great on a cold day. It had the perfect flavour, but I found that the ground cinnamon made it a little bit grainy, and it was difficult to have the last sip because of it. But all in all, awesome recipe!
This recipe was good, I however did make a slight adjustment and created hazelnut vanilla hot tea
Very good! I used stevia instead of sugar and it was still nice and warm :-)
