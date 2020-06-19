Perfect Vanilla Tea

4.7
20 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a delicious blend of plain tea, wonderful vanilla, and spices to create the perfect mug for late night, morning, or really any time of day at all!

Recipe by ChefChef

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 mug
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Pour boiling water into a mug. Steep tea bag in water for 3 minutes; remove and discard.

  • Stir milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and cinnamon into the tea.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 19.9mg. Full Nutrition
