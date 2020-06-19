Shark Bite Cocktail

3.6
3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a fun cocktail that looks like ocean water dotted with blood. Perfect for Shark Week viewing parties!

Recipe by sonjagroset

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine simple syrup, spiced rum, light rum, Blue Curacao, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker. Add 1 cup ice, cover shaker, and shake until chilled, 10 to 15 seconds. Fill a glass with remaining 1 cup ice. Strain rum cocktail into glass. Add drops of grenadine into cocktail.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 3.3mg. Full Nutrition
