Shark Bite Cocktail
This is a fun cocktail that looks like ocean water dotted with blood. Perfect for Shark Week viewing parties!
This is a fun cocktail that looks like ocean water dotted with blood. Perfect for Shark Week viewing parties!
My blood didn't float :( Otherwise, pretty tasty. Kraken is what I would recommend for the spiced rum.Read More
murky and the "blood" went straight to the bottom. I wouldn't bother with this againRead More
My blood didn't float :( Otherwise, pretty tasty. Kraken is what I would recommend for the spiced rum.
Pretty much like the Sharkbite at Joe's Crab Shack. One shortcut is to substitute 1.5 oz Sweetened Lime Juice for the syrup and lime if you don't have them available. The trick to the blood 'floating' is the ice and glass shape. Lots of ice, smaller cubes, and glass that tapers gently inward. Holding your finger over the grenadine let it dribble out in drops. It should sit mostly on the ice. You want as much ice surface area as possible to give it something to hang onto on it's way down. Master this application of ice and glass and you'll be ahead of most would-be bartenders. And developing the technique with friends is an enjoyable way to kill a fifth of rum, hehehe.
murky and the "blood" went straight to the bottom. I wouldn't bother with this again
I made it little a different i used a quarter of a capri sun a few drops of lime juice a quarter of a cool blue gatorade and a few pinches of sugar. i call it lake water.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections