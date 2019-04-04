Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

A supremely filling, hearty wild rice and chicken soup. I serve this on cold rainy days with a loaf of homemade bread. Hint — this is perfect for leftover rotisserie chicken or chicken you've pulled from the bone after making homemade chicken stock! This soup makes great leftovers, but you might want to thin it slightly with skim milk or water when reheating.
I’d describe this soup as “comforting”. The flavors and thickness turn a gray day into a great day. I read others’ advice and recommend these changes: start by sautéing ½ cup each of diced onion, celery, and carrots plus 1-2 minced garlic cloves using 1 tablespoon of the ½ cup of butter. Then add the broth (5 cups), water (3 cups), and chicken. For the roux, cut the flour to ½ cup and use 1½ cup milk instead of heavy cream. Once it’s smooth (not thick), add it to the broth/chicken/rice and add ¼ cup white wine if desired. A friend of mine, who is a restaurant connoisseur, declared the soup to be restaurant quality! What a compliment!
This recipe was a great base to add nearly any vegetable to it for more depth. I cut back on the amount of flour used in the recipe for the fear of the soup having a pasty taste to it. I used 1/4 cup, 1 can of cream of chicken soup and 1 1/2 cups of 2%milk, omitting the cream entirely. The soup turned out wonderfully, yet I needed a way to add veggies to my family's diet.
Spectacular! Will be making this often during the winter. I hunted high and low for a 4.5 oz package of the quick cooking rice with seasoning. Couldn't find it - had to use a 6.5 oz box with seasoning packet. I cooked the rice separately (didn't add seasoning packet) - it cooked for 25 min. While the rice was cooking I poached the chicken - both took 25 min. so they were finished together. Then I proceeded with the recipe but I left out the 2 cups of water since I was adding cooked rice. (the uncooked rice would have absorbed the 2 cups of water if I had used it). I used the seasoning packet as directed. I did find that 3/4 cup of flour was too much - I was slowly adding it so I was able to stop before it was too late - I used probably about 1/2 cup. Anyway - this was the creamiest, thickest soup I have ever tasted and the flavor was great - oh, I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and sauted some onion, carrots and celery and I am glad I did. It was much thicker the next day so I just thinned it a little with chicken broth - milk would have done the trick too. Thank you so much submitter.
Great recipe! My whole family could not get enough. I did have a few minor changes. I added 1/2 cup carrots, 1/2 cup celery and 1/2 onion. I sauteed the vegetables in a little bit of olive oil and garlic. Like other reviewers, I also cut the cream in half and used milk as a replacement(I would recommend 1 or 2% and not skim). I would also recommend Uncle Bens wild rice. Great flavor! Will make again!
Very good soup. I just had wild rice I purchased from the health-food store, so I didn't have a seasoning packet. I used the following to season the rice: 2 Tbsp finely chopped onion, ½ tsp dry parsley flakes, ¼ tsp garlic powder, ¼ tsp onion powder, 1 tsp ground turmeric, ½ tsp ground cumin, ¼ tsp ground ginger. Will definitely make again!
WOW!!!! This is my new favorite allrecipes recipe and my new favorite soup. I ate the entire pot (save the one bowl my bf got) over the weekend. So, I made another pot today. I think it would've been fabulous with no changes made but naturally I couldn't help myself. Changes I made...used 3 cups homemade stock and 3 cups water/ chicken base (Minor's brand). Because I used chicken base I omitted the salt. I chopped a small onion and clove of garlic and cooked for a minute in butter/seasoning mixture before adding flour. I reduced flour to 1/2 cup. Used half and half instead of cream. For the chicken I used 1 giant chicken breast that I grilled on my foreman and used the allrecipes Cajun Chicken marinade. So the chicken was pretty heavily seasoned. The folks who said this is restaurant quality are totally spot on. Tonight I'm making bread bowls and serving it in that.
Wonderful soup! This one really sticks to your ribs and it's so flavorful. Talk about comfort food at it's finest, this will cure what ails you on a cold, snowy night. I use Uncle Ben's quick cooking Long Grain and Wild rice, how easy can it get? I use a 16 oz. carton of half and half instead of heavy cream. I add chopped celery and carrots and cook them with the chicken. This is so thick and rich, absolutely delicious.
I looked for this recipe because I absolutely love the kind that Panera Bread Company makes. It was delicious. Don't scale down the recipe, because you will want leftovers!!!
Pretty good, and really easy to make! For the chicken, I bought a warm, already-roasted chicken from the deli section of the grocery store -- delicious. I substituted the heavy cream for skim evaporated, and I used Rice-a-Roni brand instant rice. My only criticism is that it tasted like a slightly better-quality canned soup: the chicken was better than you'd ever find in a can, but the flavor, though tasty, wasn't terribly unique.
thank you so much for this recipe. made it today and my husband and i love it. i will make it again, for sure! i did make some minor changes, however. sauteed a little carrot, celery, and onion in 1 tbsp butter first. used leftover rotisserie chicken, and uncle ben's regular, not quick, long grain and wild rice, just cooked it like on package directions, about 25 min. used whole milk instead of cream, and made roux with 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup flour. even with these changes the soup is so thick, rich, and creamy. excellent recipe!
One of the best recipes on this site! Not only is this soup quick and easy to make, the flavor is out of this world! I made this soup per the recipe, using fresh baked chicken breast that was lightly seasoned with salt and pepper and cubed instead of shredding. The only addition I made was the addition of some cut carrots I had laying around from a previous recipe. The results were absolutely fantastic! If I could give it 6 stars, I would. This is my new favorite soup. I'll never buy canned chicken soup again.
I've made this as is and it's very good. I've just made it with the following changes that other reviewers have used and it came out AMAZING!! BF couldn't get enough! I sauteed onion, garlic, and bacon in olive oil. I then added some chopped celery and carrots and cooked until softened. I added that mixture to the broth, water, chicken mixture and cooked according to the recipe. (Note - I used Uncle Ben's Wild Rice Mix. Very good and healthier than the other brands at the grocery store) For the cream mixture, I decreased to 6 tbsp of butter and 1/2 cup flour. I also used 1 cup skim and 1 cup whole milk rather than 2 cups heavy cream and it was still rich, yet healthier. I also added about 1/2 cup white wine to the soup during the last 15 minutes of cooking. Next time I'll use shallots rather than onion to give it more oomph but it really is delicious either as is or modified to your liking. Hope you give it a try!!
Exceptional! I added celery and carrots which I cooked with cubed raw chicken in olive oil in my soup pot first. I also used milk instead of heavy cream. My husband went nuts over this soup! I will make again and again. Thank you for the recipe!
This is truely restaraunt quality soup with a few additions. So easy too! I used a rotissire chicken. I do think the addition of veggies gives it more depth. I added a bag of frozen celery, carrots and onions that I got at kroger. It's called "mirepoix style blend" Worked perfectly. No chopping needed :) I used half and half and only half of the flour called for & it was still plenty thick & creamy. Also added a bay leaf, a tsp of sage and garlic powder while it was cooking through.. I think it really helped with the flavors! Next time, might add a little tyme. Served with Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. Yum!
Are there 10 stars? This was absolutely delicious! My husband couldn't get enough. I was glad I doubled the recipe. I actually added an extra packet of the rice, as well as the sauteed onions, carrots and celery, which really flavor and enhance the soup. I only used 2/3 cup of flour for the double batch and that was PLENTY! I added a little garlic powder and some nature's seasoning. I would have added a little seasoning salt, but I didn't have any. And I used 1/2 milk and 1/2 cream. Very hearty.....the new comfort food at my house! With french baguette, real butter and a salad....ahhh!
This recipe is the best! You must try this recipe. I used all chicken broth for the water for more flavor. For a short cut I used Perdue Honey roasted chicken in the blue box all ready cooked and just chopped into smaller pieces. The 4.5 oz pkg of rice is the Mahatma brand with the brown label. First time I made it I used regular heavy cream. Second time I used half and half. Both were great but the heavy cream is just that, too heavy. Use half and half. I double the recipe the 2nd time I made it. This will be a regular recipe in our house.
Tasty recipe! Like many others, I too started with browning onion, celery, carrots and garlic. Rather than make my roux later and blend, I chose to start my veggies in 6 tablespoons of butter, and after 5 minutes, added my 1/2 cup off flour before adding my 1 1/2 cup of plain wild rice and 4 cups of Better Than Boullion Chicken broth (I am not a fan of packaged seasoned rice), brought it to a boil, than simmer for ~50 minutes. At the end I added 1 cup of half-n-half and 1 cup of skim milk. Seasoned with coasher salt and pepper. It turned out creamy and delicious. Next time I might experiment with herbs like Thyme or Rosemary.
Very good recipe that works well in a crockpot! Add the 2 frozen chicken breasts, a box of Rice-a-Roni Long Gain and Wild Rice with seasoning packet, 4 cups chicken broth (or 3 cans), 2 cups water. 1 cup chopped celery, and 1 cup chopped carrots in a large crockpot. Cook on high for 4 hours or 6 hours on low. Make rue like original recipe suggests (except I used 2 cups whole milk) and add to crockpot. Cook 15 min. more on low.
Wow YUM!! I did add onion and carrots. I cooked them slow in a skillet with raw chicken breast. When the chicken was browned and veggies softened I added a splash of sherry then continued as written. The sherry added a nutty flavor without being over powering. EXCELLENT.~*~UPDATE: when using cooked chicken in this recipe, just throw it in at the very end. The soup will warm the chicken without making it chewy. ***UPDATE AGAIN**** I added extra wild rice that I had soaked over night. Also, a little bit of swiss cheese in the cream base works good with cooking sherry. I keep re-inventing this recipe and it gets better and better!
DELICIOUS and so easy! Really only takes about 25 minutes. I use a whole rotisserie chicken, it's faster. Also, to avoid some of the calories I use 2% milk. I add some chopped mushrooms to the broth and some frozen peas as well. It's great with a handful of oyster crackers on top. Everyone loves this soup when I make it, it goes so quick. Great recipe
I gave this recipe 4/5 because you must have veggies for it to be good. I recommend browning some mushrooms and then satueeing celery/ onion/ carrots and then garlic. I used 2% milk, though skim would have been fine. Cream is not needed. i cut down on butter to 6 TBS and used light. I used shredded rotisserie chicken but would also in the future use whatever was on hand. Great start to a recipe but veggies is a must! Also I added more stock at the end to make it more soup like and less stew like.
Delicious! And a hit with the kids too. Because I had just plain non-instant wild rice, I had to make some alterations, but stuck to the recipe except having to account for cooking longer with more liquid and making my own seasoning mix. I used the same amount of rice, but doubled the water - brought to a boil, added rice, and then covered tightly and simmered for 40 minutes - then added some sliced and diced veggies (carrots, celery, sweet red pepper, onion), brought back to a boil and simmered low for another 20 minutes before adding the roux. For the seasoning mix I used a teaspoon of ground sage, 1/2 teaspoon of savory, and heaping teaspoon of dry tarragon. Oh, and I also only had about a cup of heavy cream on hand, so I supplemented with whole milk and it was perfect - so you could probably get away with "half and half" in this recipe.
Excellent! I doubled the recipe since I had about 8 c. of homemade chicken stock on hand. Using suggestions from other reviewers I sauteed 4 cloves garlic, minced along w/ 1 c. each of onion, celery and sliced carrots and added this to the simmering stock. I used 4 c. of 2% reduced fat milk instead of the cream, but didn't have to double the butter or flour for thickening. The soup thickened up great with just the single recipe amount. I served this with a warm loaf of ciabatta bread... the whole family really enjoyed it! Thanks so much Stephanie!
This is the best soup I have ever made! I did give 4 stars because I always add onions, carrots, and corn (and sometimes celery and peas) - I just think it needs veggies! The first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly and it was wonderful. Since then, I have used 1/2 & 1/2 or 1% instead of the heavy cream, heavily seasoned my chicken before adding it (paprika, s&p, lemon pepper, etc) and use 2 boxes of the rice. Wonderful recipe, and there are so many things you can add to make it fit to your taste perfectly. Thank you!
I have a gluten intolerant person in the house, so I modified it a tiny bit. Basically, I eliminated the roux. I started with the 4 cups of broth, and 1 cup of water. I had raw tenderloins, so cut those up and boiled them in the broth, along with celery, carrot and onion. I then added the rice mix (gf kind) and cooked that. While that was cooking to get the rice and veggies tender, I added a can of evaporated milk and about 1 1/2 Tablespoons of cornstarch, blended together as the thickener. I also threw in a couple handfuls of frozen corn. It turned out great. I know this is not the exact recipe as written, but it's nice to know that it can be made gf and still be acceptable to a family having dinner together.
After going to Panera's and loving their soup, we decided to go home and search for a chicken and wild rice soup recipe. This was perfect! My husband said it was better than Panera's!!! Very yummy and a great fall comfort food! Thanks for sharing!
I've made this soup a few times now and it's one of our favorites. I never use all of the flour called for (makes it too goopy and thickens fine without all of it) I also just took some of the other suggestions and sauteed a little onion and garlic before adding in the broth, water and chicken to the pot. The first couple of times I made the soup I used the cream, but tried it tonight with 2% milk and it was just as good (it lost a little "richness" due to the swap out) never the less it was still incredibly thick and creamy. It was great, we had the pleasure without the guilt. I always shred a good cup of carrot to throw in when I add the rice and I like to chop celery for some great flavor and texture too. My 5 year old (who's quite choosy) LOVES it and calls dibs on the leftovers every time I make it. Incredible recipe - thank you so much for sharing it! ***Update - used Specialty "Chicken Broth with White Wine and Herbs" in place of regular and it blew our minds!
This soup is raved about by my finicky kids. I've also brought it to pot lucks, etc and get many compliments. However, I substitute low fat or skim evaporated milk for the cream (big difference in fat and calories) and add a can of corn. It is still soooo thick sometimes it needs to be watered down. I have to be careful now not to make it too often. I don't want to wear out its welcome.
Lovestohost, you were SO right about this soup. I had part of a huge package of baby bellas that I had to use up so I cut them up and threw them in with the onion and garlic that I sauteed in the butter. I used all homemade chicken broth instead of part water, and I used a box of Uncle Ben's mushroom wild rice. After I combined everything in the soup pot once the rice had cooked, I found I only really needed one cup of cream as I wanted it a little thicker. I also added about a half tsp. of thyme. Very, VERY good. Quite comforting. And this really only took about a half hour, as I started two pots at once. The pot with the rice and the soup pot with the vegetables. This one's a keeper. This really made a bad day good. Thanks to the submitter and suggester. EDIT: I find this works much better with cornstarch than flour.
I, too, love the Panera soup--and this recipe tastes very much like it. Instead of the heavy cream, I used fat-free half and half, and it was still very creamy. I added chopped carrots, too. This recipe is so easy and quick, especially if you have the cooked chicken already. I cook and shred chicken breasts in advance and freeze it in amounts called for in the recipe. This soup freezes well and makes for great leftovers!
mmmmmmmmmm! this was perfect. I added a half of a small onion, celery, and carrots. We ate every bit of it. Next time I make I am going to try to make it a lil more healthy....cut back on the butter and use milk instead of cream.
4 stars for how easy it was, DH loved it, I thought the seasoning packet made the soup taste too much like canned, and I don't eat canned soup, so I'm guessing here. Anyway I did use less flour and butter because I didn't want stew like soup and it was a good consistancy for us. I also added carrot, onion and celery. I will make this again minus the seasoning packet, I'll add my own seasoning :)
AWESOME! This is a fabulous recipe for left over chicken or turkey. Hubby is a big fan of rice so this was a real hit with him, as well as myself. The changes I made were to use whole milk, homemade chicken stock, and a larger 6.2oz. pkg. of wild rice with seasoning. (It was what I had on hand). This is definitely going into my cookbook. Thank you Stephanie G for sharing such an AWESOME recipe!
I'm going to only give this a 4 star but it is by far a 5 star recipe and here's why. There is no reason to use 2 different pots to put this soup together. That's my reason for 4 stars. This is what I did. I added carrots, celery and onion per other reviewers suggestions in a dutch oven. I cooked my veges in 6 Tbsp of butter til all of it was soft, about 10 minutes, maybe a bit less . I then added the cooked, shredded chicken and rice to 48 ozs. of chicken broth in this pot . I used a 6.5 box of Uncle Ben's quick wild rice recipe. There is no such thing as a 4.5 size box of it. This is probably a mistake to whomever looks over this recipe before it's allowed to be submitted. They do change things. I know from personal experience. I then mixed together 1/2 cup of half/ half, 1 1/2 c. of 1 % milk, flour and wild rice seasoning. I whisked together in a bowl til there were on more lumps. I then added it to the chicken, broth, veges and rice and let it cook for the allotted amount of time. No lumps and it saved a step and an extra dish to clean. The extra veges were a bonus but I'm sure this soup would have been just a yummy without it. I just like extra flavor.
I absolutely loved this soup- with some variations. I add a whole cup of regular rice, carrots, onions, celery, and tons of real, fresh spices instead of a seasoning packet. Adding the equivalent of 1 tsp parsley, 1 tsp rosemary, and 1 tsp of provence style blend of spice makes it kick!
MAKE SURE YOU ARE USING QUICK COOKING LONG GRAIN RICE OR THE RICE WILL NOT BE COOKED!!!!!!!! If you can't find the QUICK cook rice either, use the regular Long Grain and Wild rice, but cook the rice in the broth with step 1 according to the package instructions.)Wow, great soup! I did as others recommended and softened 1/2 an onion, some celery, carrot and garlic in a little olive oil before step 1. I would definitely make this again, Thank you!
Absolutely delicious. I chopped two carrots, two celery stalks and half a red onion along with four cloves of garlic, sauteed those in olive oil, and added to the mixture right before the final simmer. I also used fat-free half and half and didn't notice any difference in texture or flavor. This is a keeper. I had lots left over so I froze the leftovers, and they're even better a few days later. Excellent recipe!
LOVE THIS! The only thing I did differently: I took the advice of others, and sautéed onion, garlic carrots and celery in olive oil, then added it into the soup. Also, instead of adding in the seasoning packet from the rice/mix box, I used 1 TBSP of salt-free Mrs. Dash Herb & Garlic seasoning. I try to avoid the MSG and preservatives and extra sodium in those seasoning packets. Turned out just fine!!! I'll be making this again and again! Oh and for those who might want to know, I bought a generic brand 6.6 oz box of rice/mix. Checked on the back of the box instructions to make sure it called for 2 cups of water to cook the rice in. :) Enjoy!!
Below is previous review, from years ago. Still love it, but my grocery store no longer carries the long grain/wild rice mix. 😕 Made it today with a different flavor of seasoned instant rice mix, still yummy!
From 2010: Love this, and I make it with non-fat milk. I can't imagine it with cream! I toss in a handful of dehydrated carrots with the broth, as well as a handful of dehydrated onions. Today we had celery in the fridge, so I minced two stalks and sauteed them in the butter. YUMMY!!! (I bought 6 boxes of the long grain/wild rice when it was on sale, just so I could make this all winter long!)
Great soup, and so easy! I made it with left over turkey and it was great. I used the box of Uncles Ben's wild rice, and I used less water and added some white wine in the final step. This is a keeper.
Its cold outside and soup always tastes SOOO good when its cold - This is a great recipe !!!! My husband even likes it and he does not usually like or eat soup at all. This soup is awesome !!!! I made beer butt chicken the night before so I used what was left over from that. I saute'd celery,onion,garlic and fresh sliced mushroom before adding the broth (extra broth). I did not have the quick cooking rice so I let it simmer for 25 minutes. I used 2 boxes of rice - uncle bens and rice a roni (both) long grain and wild rice. I used 1 packet of seasoning in the broth and the other packet in the roux. I also used 1 cup heavy cream and 1 cup of 1% milk. This one is a keeper !!!! Thank you for sharing your recipe
I used pre-cooked chicken, which I browned up with some celery and onion in a small pot, in some butter. Then I cooked some potatoes in the chicken broth (bouillon & water, really), diced bite size, for about 10 minutes. Made a roux with 1/3 cup flour and 1/4 cup butter. Used homogenized milk instead of cream. Didn't use the rice. Added couple cloves of minced garlic. Chopped and added some cooked bacon. And we dunked bread in it too. Next time I may cut back on adding the 2 cups of water, because it may have been not thick enough (with the roux amount I made).
THE BEST SOUP EVER - every bit as good as Panera. Followed Brown Sugar Girls suggestions with the following exceptions: Used all chicken broth (8 cups) Used 1-1/2 cups of half & half Made this for Christmas Eve soup & salad and everyone loved it - I DIDN'T GET ANY LEFTOVERS! Only other addition I might make next time is to add some chopped baby bella mushrooms. Yum, Yum, YUMMY!
This was an excellent soup. Very rich and creamy with lots of flavor. I added steamed carrots and celery - which I think is a must. I bought a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store deli and used pretty much the whole chicken minus skin of course. Next time I'll also add a can of corn. My finace isn't a big fan of soup and he really liked this recipe. Thanks this is a keeper
The soup was good but personally I thought the buttery flavor was too prevalent and I only used half of what the recipe called for. I prefer a lemony taste with my chicken...Good soup just not my cup of tea.
I'm going to preface this by saying I made quite a few tweaks, but I never would have anywhere to begin w/out this recipe, so I'm rating it anyway, because it's a great soup! I sauteed onions & garlic in a little EVOO and added them to the water/broth mixture. I halved the butter (and then adjusted the flour and milk accordingly) to lighten it up a bit. I also subbed skim milk for heavy cream to again lighten it up some. When I added the *cream* mixture to the broth, I added a bag of frozen peas and a can of canned corn (I do NOT rec canned corn, as it did give it a little of that *canned corn* taste, but it was l had. I will def use frozen shoepeg corn next time!) to up the nutrient level. At first bite, I wasn't sold. Then, I kept eating. This is very good and very simple! I'd cooked my chicken breast in the crock pot a couple of days before, so the soup took less than 1/2 hour to make. At service, I added a dash of nothing special canned parm cheese to the top and I loved it! It really added a little something. THANKS for a great base recipe!
OH. MY. WORD. Hands down, THE BEST chicken wild rice soup I have ever had, much less made myself. Truly is creamy, as the title suggests. I used 2 cans of chicken and shredded prior to dumping in. Such a good recipe. Reheats well too! I've taken it for lunch several times this week!
This was delicious! I cooked my rice separately because I didn't want the rice to absorb all the liquid. The wild rice still needed a little more cooking so I simmered it for a little while in the soup before adding the cream. I also used fat free 1/2 & 1/2 and some milk instead of the cream and it was delicious!
Thick and creamy! I easily "healthified" this recipe and it couldn't taste better! This is a list of the specific products and amounts I used: low-sodium chicken broth, around 16-20 ounces of diced chicken breasts, Uncle Ben's Quick Cooking Long Grain & Wild Rice, 1/2 cup of flour, 1/2 cup Blue Bonnet margarine, 2 cups 1% milk, 3/4 cup of each carrots and celery, a small diced onion, and around 1/2 tsp minced garlic. I followed the advice of other reviewers and sauteed the vegetables and garlic with a smidgen of olive oil before adding the broth, water & chicken. Only 280 calories per serving (serves 8) using my modifications. P.S. It tastes just as good heated up later. My family loves this soup!!!
I made this for my family for the first time tonight. It was a hit! I used the water that I boiled the chicken in (broth), added some poultry seasoning, a bay leaf, and vegetable boullion. I also used half & half instead of heavy cream. Needless to say, there wasn't any leftovers. Next time I will double the recipe so there will be some for lunch the next day!
You really can't mess this soup up! I thought I might- I used random proportions of most of the ingredients based on what I had on hand. I used a larger rice box because it was all I could find and added some celery, carrots, onion, and mushrooms. Even with skim milk it was thick, creamy and delicious!!
I also followed other reviews and added veggies - carrots celery & onion. I used slightly less butter ans half cream, half 1% milk b/c that's what I had in the fridge. It was probably the best soup I've ever made. Good thing, because I tripled the recipe and fed 4 families that night with leftovers! Definitely will make again. My kids, 2, 5 & 6 loved it!
Excellent Recipe! Everyone loved it here. I use all low sodium chicken stock (no water) and a regular box of Uncle Bens long grain and wild rice. I cooked the rice in water (use seasoning packet as it is called for in this recipe with the butter) until done and then proceeded as written. Worked out great. We will make this again. Thanks for sharing!
This was wonderful! I added some mushrooms, shredded zucchini, shredded carrot, and poultry seasoning. Next time I will add my cooked chicken near the end so it doesn't want to fall apart. A big hit with my husband. Thanks!
Always the hit of the party. I too add the fresh sauteed veggies: onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms and use regular Uncle Ben's Wild Rice. I cook all on stove and then put in crock pot to keep warm and allow rice to continue cooking. I always make double batches (one at a time and then combine) and NEVER have any left overs. Adding a little touch of sherry and/or white wine adds to the flavor and when using cream, helps to reduce thickness if desired. This is a top recipe
Excellent! And after some adjustments VEGAN friendly. 4 cups of Vegetable broth replaced the chicken broth. Used 1/2 unbleached all-purpose flour. Earth balance replaced the butter. 1 cup soy milk blended with 8 oz of silken tofu replaced the heavy cream. Used Quoron Chick'n tenders in replace of chicken. Loved it! I've been vegetarian for 23 years and this is one of the best soup recipes I've tried. Thanks!
I could not find anywhere in the supermarkets over here, easy cook rice that came with a sachet of seasoning powder. What we do have are a few rice packets that come with rice already flavoured. So I decided to use easy cook long grain and wild rice that came plain and add my own seasoning. Not knowing what flavour seasoning comes with your rice over there I used black pepper, sage, celery salt and lemon peel. I also sauteed onions and mushrooms before adding all the other ingredients. Yummy, but I think I will have to tinker with the seasoning I used to get it spot on. Shame I couldn't make it as you guys do though!
Oh My Stephanie..........this is the best!! I had a party Friday night, and this soup was the hit. Even the MEN were coming up, saying, "Great Soup!" My friend took it to a party Saturday night and had to use their computer to print off six copies of the recipe DURING the party. THIS IS WONDERFUL. COMFORT FOOD AT IT'S FINEST! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!
This is a really delicious soup. I'm trying to stay a little on the health conscience side so I changed a few things. I added an onion finely chopped, two carrots diced, and some poultry seasoning. I also didn't have any chicken broth so I used chicken boullion with water. I also used two cups of whole milk with a little cornstarch in place of the cream, 3 tablespoons of butter instead of a whole stick and just added enough flour to make the roux. I didnt have the rice with the flavor packet so I used an Uncle Ben's wild and brown 90 second packet instead. This soup is great for a cold night and is definitely a keeper.
I added carrots,peas, celery sundried tomatoes and peas. We like soups that are like stews. I added on 4 tablespoons butter and 1/2 cup flour and 1/4 cup white cooking wine. I also used fat free half and half instead of heavy cream. Although mine is a little different it was delicious!!!
This soup is a terrific and hearty soup and a great way to use left over chicken or turkey. I used 2% milk but i think 1% or even skim would work. I decreased the butter slightly and added sliced carrots, celery, and a diced onion. YUM!
I took the advice of another reviewer and sauteed a bit on onion and garlic before starting the soup....and I am glad I did. The only other thing I did differently was to add some corn to it. I doubled the recipe thinking we could have the leftovers for lunch tomorrow...but hubby apparently didn't like that idea. He ate the rest of the leftovers so there was none left. Thanks for the post, we will definately be making this again.
This came out very good, and even better the next day! I took the advice of other reviewers and sauteed 1/2 cup each of chopped onion, celery, and carrots in olive oil before adding the chicken, broth, and water. I used a whole package of Uncle Ben's 90-minute Wild Rice with Brown Rice (there was no seasoning packet). I also used whole milk instead of cream. It was a little thin on the first day, but perfect consistency on day 2. My whole family loved this. It went quite well with J.P.'s Big Daddy Biscuits from this site.
Awesome!! Just made it tonight and it's wonderful. Made as directed, but added a little more pepper, seasoned salt garlic powder, and a bit of red pepper. You would pay big $ for a bowl of soup like this in a restaurant. **Just made this again (for the hundredth time!) and just wanted to let you know that you don't have to use the wild rice mix - any flavor of rice mix will work just as well. Our favorite is chicken and three cheese rice!
This is such a great recipe. I do doctor it up with carrots, mushroom, white wine, garlic. I also omit the cream and use skim milk instead. It is still very thick even using skim milk. It makes a ton, so I freeze it in small containers and then can bring it to work for lunches.
This recipe is great! As other reviewers suggested, I added about two cups of veggies to add more flavor and used half and half instead of heavy cream. To save time I use a savory rotisserie chicken from the grocery, I think the seasoned chicken really adds to the soup.
This is funny. Everyone loves the recipe but no one follows it. LOL. Okay, I replaced heavy cream with %1 milk, added carrots, celery, onion, and 1/2 cup of white wine. I ditched wild rice/packet for plain jasmine rice and it was still very tasty. Funny thing is that the rice absorbed the soup within an hour. So I had these odd 'clumps' of soup as leftovers. Soup Softballs, if you will. When reheating, add at least a cup of water and it's good.
Wow! DH told me this was the best soup I ever made! I also sautéed carrots, celery, onion and garlic. Added that to my broth mix, poached my chicken and shredded it. I used Uncle Bens original. I doubled the broth and rice. Used 2/3C of flour, cut the butter in half and used FF 1/2 & 1/2 instead of heavy cream! This was so good! Everyone said mmmmm, we will definitely make this again! Thanks so much for sharing
I love this soup. It has become my signature dish for bringing to families with new babies. I add carrots and celery and use milk instead of heavy cream. It is still plenty creamy that way so I can't imagine how thick it is with heavy cream. I don't think there is enough rice in it so I usually double the recipe but use three packages of rice and add a little more liquid to compensate.
I loved this soup. I did saute some celery and carrots and then added them to the mixture. I also used 1% milk because that's all I had and it still came out rich and creamy. Oh I also added another box of the rice because I like my soups thick. This will be great in the winter.
Very good! I had to use a non dairy creamer due to my lactose intollerance and it still rocked! I followed the recipe to a tee but did do as others suggested and sauted carrots and onions in olive oil before adding the broth/chicken mixture. I was out of fresh garlic so I used garlic powder, it still worked! I was craving a recipe like this and it just hit the spot! Can't wait to try the leftovers tomorrow!!!
This soup was AMAZING! I love wild rice soup in restaurants and I am so glad to have found a recipe that duplicates that right at home. Made as stated except sauteed carrots, celery and onion first and added the broth etc to that mix. I made the full fat version with cream, but may try to sub skim milk in for some of it next time so that I don't feel quite so guilty eating it. :) I will make this again and again!!
absolutely wonderful soup! i added about 15 baby carrots (boiled to soften), celery (3 stalks), and garlic (sauteed the garlic and celery) and i didnt have all the cream so i did 1 cup heavy whipping and 1 cup whole milk. it was perfect!! thanks so much!! by the way, i think you could definitely get away with using regular milk to decrease the calories.
"Yummy soup," said my son. Sums up a thumbs up. UPDATE: This has become one of our favorite soups. I add diced carrot, onion and celery and saute in olive oil. While the veggies are softening, I heat 2 cups of water in the microwave and added 2 Knorr's chicken bouillion cubes, stirring to dissolve. Then I pour the in the Long Grain & Wild Rice (Rice A Roni 4.3 oz.) into the broth to soak while I wait on the veggies. When the veggies are soft, I add the butter (1 stick) to them and stir all together (no sense in dirtying another pan.) Then I whisk in the seasoning packet, 1/2 c. flour (3/4 c. made it too thick for me), then the cream to the veggie mix. When the roux is done, I gradually add the broth and water, stirring to combine. Then let simmer for 25 minutes or until rice has softened. UPDATE #2: I made this full-fat for company. While it was divine right then, after storing it, I saw all the butter that separated on top. Next time I'll be using a light version for sure!
This was delicious. I couldn't find a 4.5 ounce package of wild rice so I used a 6.1 ounce package of Uncle Ben's quick cooking long grain and wild rice, butter and herb flavor. I increased the water by a cup and it turned out perfectly! Very delicious!
Absolutely delicious! I made this for my family, and a husband who hates soup. He really liked it and said he wanted it again. My MIL and SIL thought it was awesome also. As a sidenote, I did follow the direction of some other reviews. I added 1/2 cup each of carrots, onions, and celery (sauteed in 1 Tbsp. butter). I subbed milk for the cream and did 5 cups of broth/3 cups water. I used Rice-a-Roni 'Long Grain & Wild Rice'. It comes in a 4.3 oz box. It was perfect. I also used leftover Rotisserie Chicken. My search is over for a good chicken-wild rice soup. This is the best!
Amazing. Love it. Used all of Carrie's modifications, and after eating it this way, you're definitely not missing anything by getting rid of the cream, it's absolutely "creamy" without it. I also added a cup of corn nibblets. I would highly recommend adding that too!
Wow DELICIOUS!! I followed other revieweres advice in and subsituted what I had: I sauteed 1/2 cup finely chopped celery + 1/3 cup onion and 1/3 cup carrots in 3 TBSP butter with 1/2 cup white wine til soft then added the vegies to step one directions (added to broth and chicken). I also didnt have cream on hand so subsituted a 12 ounce can of Carnation Evaportated milk. added maybe a 1/2 cup water to round out the measurements. I also only had Rice A Roni Brown Rice mix in the pantry so used that (about 1/2 cup rice) used whole seasoning packet though as directed in recipe. VERY EASY VERY HANDY recipe will use again and again! ****QUESTION.....AM never SURE ABOUT WHAT I CAN FREEZE SAFELY??? would appreciate comments on with these subsitutions can i freeze this soup?!?!? Great to have ready when you feel the winter crud coming on!! Thanks to all!
