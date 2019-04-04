Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

I'm going to only give this a 4 star but it is by far a 5 star recipe and here's why. There is no reason to use 2 different pots to put this soup together. That's my reason for 4 stars. This is what I did. I added carrots, celery and onion per other reviewers suggestions in a dutch oven. I cooked my veges in 6 Tbsp of butter til all of it was soft, about 10 minutes, maybe a bit less . I then added the cooked, shredded chicken and rice to 48 ozs. of chicken broth in this pot . I used a 6.5 box of Uncle Ben's quick wild rice recipe. There is no such thing as a 4.5 size box of it. This is probably a mistake to whomever looks over this recipe before it's allowed to be submitted. They do change things. I know from personal experience. I then mixed together 1/2 cup of half/ half, 1 1/2 c. of 1 % milk, flour and wild rice seasoning. I whisked together in a bowl til there were on more lumps. I then added it to the chicken, broth, veges and rice and let it cook for the allotted amount of time. No lumps and it saved a step and an extra dish to clean. The extra veges were a bonus but I'm sure this soup would have been just a yummy without it. I just like extra flavor.