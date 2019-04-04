Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

4.7
3038 Ratings
  • 5 2503
  • 4 423
  • 3 83
  • 2 15
  • 1 14

A supremely filling, hearty wild rice and chicken soup. I serve this on cold rainy days with a loaf of homemade bread. Hint — this is perfect for leftover rotisserie chicken or chicken you've pulled from the bone after making homemade chicken stock! This soup makes great leftovers, but you might want to thin it slightly with skim milk or water when reheating.

Recipe by Stephanie Fenley Garcia

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
291 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine broth, water, and chicken in a large pot over medium heat. Bring just to boiling, then stir in rice, reserving the seasoning packet. Cover and remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in contents of seasoning packet until mixture is bubbly. Reduce heat to low, then add flour mixture, a few tablespoons at a time, into the butter mixture, stirring continuously to form a roux. Whisk in cream, a little at a time, until fully incorporated and smooth. Cook until thickened, 5 minutes.

  • Stir flour and cream mixture into broth and rice. Cook over medium heat until heated through, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 36.5g; cholesterol 135.1mg; sodium 996.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/08/2022