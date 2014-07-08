Homemade Arepas

It was at a New York City hole-in-the-wall eatery where I first fell in love with a stuffed white corn cake. Halfway through my first arepa, one stuffed with black beans, beef, plantains, and salty cheese, I vowed to learn how to make these at home. It's a truly magnificent delivery system for any number of your favorite fillings. I went with some spicy pork and avocado, but I made a version a few days later stuffed with caramelized plantains and salty goat feta.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 arepas
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir water and salt together in a bowl. Gradually stir corn meal into water with your fingers until mixture forms a soft, moist, malleable dough.

  • Divide dough into 8 golf ball-size balls and pat each one into a patty about 3/8-inch thick.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Working in batches, cook corn patties in hot oil until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer cooked arepas to a paper towel-lined plate to drain until cool enough to handle.

  • Slice halfway through each cake horizontally with a thin serrated knife to form a pita-like pocket.

Nutrition:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 1g; sodium 292.9mg. Full Nutrition
