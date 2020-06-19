Anko (Sweet Red Bean Paste)

If you are using dried beans, soak them overnight first and drain the water. Then start cooking as directed. This may be why some are reporting longer cook times. I only use 1cup of sugar, and for me the end result is sweet enough. I also like to add a small splash of vanilla and a tablespoon of butter to enhance the flavor and creaminess. Last, depending on the texture you want, mashing, blending, or food processing the cooked beans is necessary. Otherwise all you get is lumpy sweetened beans. Do this once the beans are fully cooked. If your blended mixture is too runny, just cook it down a bit longer. I like to set aside about a ¼ cup of the whole cooked beans and stir them in at the very end to add a little texture. Texture is up to your individual preference, however.. These are some tips that work well for me.

Read More