Slow Cooker Apples with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar

This classic fall dessert gets even better when you make it in a slow cooker--enjoy perfectly baked apples every time with easy prep and minimal cleanup.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Line a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker with a Reynolds® Slow Cooker Liner.

  • Place apples in prepared slow cooker. Combine oats, raisins, brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Spoon mixture into centers of apples, patting in with the back of a spoon or a narrow metal spatula. Mound any remaining oat mixture on top of apples. Pour apple juice around apples in cooker.

  • Cover and cook for 3 hours on low.

  • Transfer apples to serving bowls and drizzle with cooking liquid.

REYNOLDS KITCHENS TIP:

This warm and delicious dessert is easy enough for weeknights yet impressive enough for a cozy dinner party too. By making the apples in a slow cooker, rather than baking them in the oven, the apples will be perfectly juicy and tender. Plus, you won't have to scrub any baking dish later as cleanup is a breeze when you use a slow cooker liner!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 26.6mg. Full Nutrition
