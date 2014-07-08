Slow Cooker Apples with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar

This was ok for us but maybe this was my fault for using quick cooking oatmeal but Idk if that would make or break this recipe. I also believe we would have enjoyed It more if I would have removed the apple skins completely before cooking. I'm not sure if the apples are supposed to be tender or downright soft and mushy because that's how mine turned out after 3 hours on low. The flavor was good and not too sweet so as others mentioned, very good on vanilla ice cream. I would make this again as it is a great dessert recipe that takes minimal work and attention, but peel the apples before cooking and also check their tenderness after 2 hours or so.

