Refreshing Lemon-Ginger Dressing
This lemon-ginger dressing is wonderfully light and tangy; serve over salad. It goes perfect with a massaged kale salad. Made as directed, this recipe is free of gluten, wheat, soy, dairy, and corn.
Such a refreshing light dressing. I served it over a simple salad with romaine, broccoli, onion, and bell pepper. This dressing would be wonderful over a salad with some chopped cooked chicken breast.
This made a huge amount and unfortunately I wasn't crazy about it. I like more flavor in a dressing so I might try adding some garlic and its a little thinner then I like
The flavor of the dressing is excellent, however the consistency is a bit runnier than I prefer in a dressing. I might try adding about a 1/4 cup of greek yogurt to try to thicken it a bit.
I added garlic to the recipe and tossed it over asparagus. Definitely a keeper.
This made a huge amount and unfortunately I wasn't crazy about it. I like more flavor in a dressing so I might try adding some garlic and its a little thinner then I like
My new favorite...goes with anything!
I had tofu, brown rice, sugar snap peas, carrots, and green onions, and since it was a hot day, I decided to turn them into a salad instead of fried rice. I looked for a dressing that would tie it together, and found this one. I used 1/4 of the recipe for four servings of the salad, and added a teaspoon of sugar. It turned out delicious.
Cut recipe in half and added 1/8 tsp roasted ginger.
Based on other reviews I scaled back the number of servings to 8. This still made a lot. I froze about half. I like the flavor but next time I will cut back on the oil. I felt it was too greasy. I will make this again with modifications.
Came out great! I substituted 1/4 cup of San-J soy sauce for the salt and used rice vinegar instead of apple cider vinegar.
It turned out sooooo well!! I love it and highly recommend it!
I need a little sweet taste. It’s a little too tart for me with lemon juice and apple cider vinegar. I might experiment with brown sugar or honey. I’m leaning towards brown sugar since the honey may get hard after being refrigerated.
This was bland and slightly bitter.
