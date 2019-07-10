Refreshing Lemon-Ginger Dressing

This lemon-ginger dressing is wonderfully light and tangy; serve over salad. It goes perfect with a massaged kale salad. Made as directed, this recipe is free of gluten, wheat, soy, dairy, and corn.

Recipe by Karra Showen

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend olive oil, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, ginger, and salt together in a high-powered blender (such as Vitamix) until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 20.3g; sodium 73.8mg. Full Nutrition
