Watermelon, Strawberry, and Herbs

I am always looking for ways to add herbs from my small garden to my foods. I was so delighted to find that lavender and mint go well together in this mix. Happy eating!

By Christine Alexandra Deer

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix watermelon and strawberries together in a bowl; add mint leaves and lavender flowers. Squeeze lemon over watermelon mixture and stir.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

You can add more fruits to this simple fruit salad. It taste better if you chill it for a few hours in the fridge before eating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 96.5g; fat 2.1g; sodium 14.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022