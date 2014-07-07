Southwest Steak and Corn Kabobs
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 263.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 14.5g 29 %
carbohydrates: 13.2g 4 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 2.7g
fat: 17g 26 %
saturated fat: 3.3g 17 %
cholesterol: 32.6mg 11 %
vitamin a iu: 681.3IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 5.9mg 45 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 23 %
vitamin c: 31mg 52 %
folate: 31.2mcg 8 %
calcium: 17.1mg 2 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 27.1mg 10 %
potassium: 323mg 9 %
sodium: 402.9mg 16 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 152.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
