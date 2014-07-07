Southwest Steak and Corn Kabobs

Rating: 4.9 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Gluten-Free Taco Seasoning Mix adds the flavors of the Southwest to a marinade for steak cubes for kabobs. Use fresh corn at the peak of its season so it grills up sweet and tender.

By McCormick Spice

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix Seasoning Mix, oil and lime juice in small bowl until well blended. Reserve 2 tablespoons for brushing. Place steak in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add remaining marinade; turn to coat well.

    Advertisement

  • Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer for extra flavor. Remove steak from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Alternately thread steak and vegetables onto skewers.

  • Broil or grill over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until steak is desired doneness and vegetable are tender, turning occasionally. Brush with reserved marinade halfway through cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 17g; cholesterol 32.6mg; sodium 402.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (11)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

DAVID PENALOZA
Rating: 4 stars
11/14/2019
I love it. Read More
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
DAVID PENALOZA
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2019
I love it. Read More
dpblue73
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2017
The whole family loved the meat. For the life of me I couldn't get the corn cut into small pieces but otherwise followed the recipe. The taste is amazing!!!! Definitely adding to my favorites!! Read More
Tina Muzio
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2019
I've made these twice and both time they were a big hit. Read More
Advertisement
Baby kithy
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2020
They loved it, definitely making it again Read More
Claire
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2017
We made it first for company then only 4 days later we took the ingredients to the lake and shared with friends. Fabulous fun tasty Summer dish! Although the purple onions add a splash of color I believe they're a bit "much" on the palette and I think I'd go for a sweet yellow onion next time. I did NOT use the gluten free taco mix as it was not available to me where I shopped. But it still turned out GREAT. Read More
djw
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2018
Tastes great! Read More
Advertisement
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022