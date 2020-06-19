Blonde Apple Brownies

Moist, cake-like apple brownies that are perfect for fall. Everyone asks me for this recipe once they've tasted them. Wonderful served warm with vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by herbalady

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Beat butter, white sugar, brown sugar, and eggs in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Beat flour into butter mixture until well combined; add baking powder and beat. Stir cinnamon into batter. Fold apples into batter; spread into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with moist crumbs, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 48.3g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 57.3mg; sodium 134mg. Full Nutrition
