Blonde Apple Brownies

Oh, my, this precious recipe has been languishing in my Favorites for a long time. I don't know why I waited. This is delicious! I'm so glad I tried it. I had Fuji apples, so that is what I used. I did not change any other ingredients, except to add a bit of salt and some vanilla extract. I creamed the sugars with the butter, added the eggs; I combined the dry ingredients, added them to the wet, then stirred in the apples. There is no way to fold in the apples, just get them in that batter the best way you can, because the batter is quite stiff. The juice in the apples provides the moisture. Be sure to use a very large bowl. The bowl I started with was too small, so I had to transfer to the largest bowl I had. I added about 20 extra minutes to the baking time, and the "brownies" were still quite moist in the middle, so rely on the actual toothpick test, not the minutes. I added some whipped cream (ice cream would also be nice) and a drizzle of caramel sauce, which sent this already delicious recipe right to the moon!