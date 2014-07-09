Easy Caramel Apple Salad

Love this recipe! I used Granny Smith apples - left the peeling on for fiber, flavor, texture and color. I also used fat free Cool Whip and sugar-free instant butterscotch pudding mix. I was also careful to use Libby's Skinnyfruit no sugar added pineapple. I'm on Weight Watcher's right now and 1 cup is only 3 delicious Smartpoints!
This turned out great, and everyone at my potluck loved it. I peeled the apples and used 1 granny smith and 1 honeycrisp. I used pineapple tidbits with all the juice because I accidentally bought that instead of crushed. It worked fine. I've made this salad before, and instead of peanuts, I use a cup of chopped up Snickers bars. The butterscotch pudding and pineapple really make this recipe better than other similar salads. *update-I just realized that the recipe only calls for an 8 oz can of pineapple, and I have always used a 20 oz can, and it comes out perfectly the way we like it. Also, I use about 12 fun size Snicker bars.
I used lite cool whip and sugar free pudding
I left out the peanuts due to so many allergies when I took this to a neighborhood block party. very pretty and delicious salad. I also doubled the number of apples (used four) to make it a little healthier.
I thought this salad was very tasty and not overly sweet. I used some salted caramel coated peanuts with a bit of leftover toffee bits for a bit more texture. I needed a vegan and gluten-free option for a potluck but this didn't seem to have been a very popular choice.
This was a hit I added 6 snack size snickers like others and used a large can of drained pineapple tidbits and included the peanuts. Very good!
Simple and delicious. I made a double batch today for company and I think I will save this to add to my recipe rotation. Mmmmmmm!!!!
I make this for outings all the time. S0000---- easy. I also make a low carb sugar free version. Love it!
I made this with my grandmother and she and I loved it! LOL