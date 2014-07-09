Easy Caramel Apple Salad

Rating: 4.85 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious twist on Watergate salad.

By jessikaleigh512

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir whipped topping, pineapple, and butterscotch pudding mix together in a bowl until smooth. Fold apples and peanuts into pudding mixture until salad is well mixed.

    Advertisement

  • Refrigerate salad until completely chilled, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 10.8g; sodium 227.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (12)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Leigh Ann Rowan Kiraly
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2017
Love this recipe! I used Granny Smith apples - left the peeling on for fiber, flavor, texture and color. I also used fat free Cool Whip and sugar-free instant butterscotch pudding mix. I was also careful to use Libby's Skinnyfruit no sugar added pineapple. I'm on Weight Watcher's right now and 1 cup is only 3 delicious Smartpoints! Read More
Helpful
(9)
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Leigh Ann Rowan Kiraly
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2017
Love this recipe! I used Granny Smith apples - left the peeling on for fiber, flavor, texture and color. I also used fat free Cool Whip and sugar-free instant butterscotch pudding mix. I was also careful to use Libby's Skinnyfruit no sugar added pineapple. I'm on Weight Watcher's right now and 1 cup is only 3 delicious Smartpoints! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2016
This turned out great, and everyone at my potluck loved it. I peeled the apples and used 1 granny smith and 1 honeycrisp. I used pineapple tidbits with all the juice because I accidentally bought that instead of crushed. It worked fine. I've made this salad before, and instead of peanuts, I use a cup of chopped up Snickers bars. The butterscotch pudding and pineapple really make this recipe better than other similar salads. *update-I just realized that the recipe only calls for an 8 oz can of pineapple, and I have always used a 20 oz can, and it comes out perfectly the way we like it. Also, I use about 12 fun size Snicker bars. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Cathy Smith
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2019
I used lite cool whip and sugar free pudding Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
havit-please
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2015
I left out the peanuts due to so many allergies when I took this to a neighborhood block party. very pretty and delicious salad. I also doubled the number of apples (used four) to make it a little healthier. Read More
Keeli
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2015
I thought this salad was very tasty and not overly sweet. I used some salted caramel coated peanuts with a bit of leftover toffee bits for a bit more texture. I needed a vegan and gluten-free option for a potluck but this didn't seem to have been a very popular choice. Read More
tkw1130
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2021
This was a hit I added 6 snack size snickers like others and used a large can of drained pineapple tidbits and included the peanuts. Very good! Read More
Advertisement
Sherillynn
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2016
Simple and delicious. I made a double batch today for company and I think I will save this to add to my recipe rotation. Mmmmmmm!!!! Read More
Pat
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2020
I make this for outings all the time. S0000---- easy. I also make a low carb sugar free version. Love it! Read More
Chef Emily
Rating: 4 stars
10/01/2017
I made this with my grandmother and she and I loved it! LOL Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022