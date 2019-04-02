Slow Cooker Roast Beef in its own Gravy

This is my go-to recipe for pot roast on a busy weekday. It uses inexpensive cuts of meat, made posh by the slow cooker. After years of tweaking others' recipes, I think I found a good mix of high-quality pot roast while still being very quick and easy.
Heather Dunn, you've out Dunn your self on this one ;). I used a beef tenderloin roast on this occasion. I let it simmer on low for 9 hrs. The tenderloin was so juicy and and the juices rocked. Thank you for a such a delicious recipe I can add to my favorites. ?? cook on ??
Okay. This is the first time I've rated a recipe. I loved this. I added garlic because I love garlic. My roast was about 2 lbs. So when I added all the ingredients it looked like it needed a little water. So I added about a cup of water because it was really thick. But all and all I loved it. Very tender and taste was great according to my husband. I didn't have time to do low for 8 hours so I pumped up the heat about 3 hours on high and then low and it still came out great. Will add more water next time. Gravy thick but husband loved it
Oh My GOODNESS!! This was absolutely Yummy!.Followed directions but did not use any veggies except onions, added some burgundy cooking wine and 2 packs of brown gravy mix since I didn't have beef stew mix, a few pats of butter and a couple of bay leaves! Excellent...used a 3.5 lb roast beef, 2 hours on high and 3 on low in crock pot...AWESOME!! Thank You!
LOVED...LOVED...LOVED this recipe! I didn't change anything (except made mashed potatoes instead of placing them in the crock pot) , otherwise cooked it just as displayed & it did not disappoint. I used a roast just over 3lbs, fed 5 people. EVERY SINGLE bite was gone! I will definitely make this again as it will be my official roast recipe!!
This recipe was 5+ stars!! I used a 3.5 pound chuck roast followed the recipe and used Campbell’s Healthy Choice Cream of Mushroom rather than celery and added 2-gloves of Garlic. Due to time, I cooked it for 3 hours on High and 3 hours on Low. The meat was so tender it literally feel apart. The next time I will increase the veggies. It was a fabulous meal to celebrate Veteran’s Day ???? and my husband loved it and can’t wait for leftovers!!
I’ve made this several times and it comes out amazing each time! As per one reviewer said, I put carrots in at the end and everyone, who has eaten it, has complimented me on their texture. My picky husband, three and one year old are all very silent
This was super - easy and unstressed... A great Christmas dinner it was and I had time to entertain guests and prepare other dishes as it cooked in my slow cooker!... I definitely will be doing this again!
Being a bachelor, I had to cut the recipe down and I did substitute others but it came out awesome!
My family loved the deep flavors and veggies. Gravy was perfection but I didn't have cream of celery soup so I used cream of mushroom soup, I believe the results were the same. Fork tender pot roast and veggies.
I made this exactly as written as you cannot honestly rate a recipe if you change it. Having said that, i wish I had followed my instincts and left the soup out. The met was tender and flavor was good but the vegetables were so coated in the heavy gravy it might as well have been stew, which was not my aim. My family liked it well enough but I was disappointed.
This gets 5 stars because my husband really liked it and kept saying what a great dinner it was. I thought it was salty, which would be hard to rectify since I did not add any, and the gravy was rather thick. I will make it again and alter it slightly to suit us both. Thanks for the recipe.
Wow! Just wow! Best roast beef ever. I followed the recipe as written except like some others, took out the potatoes and made mashed potatoes on the side instead. Just a preference. The gravy is amazing I will definitely make this again as it will be requested again, I’m sure. Family loved it.
Very simple recipe to do. Delicious, after cooking all day!
