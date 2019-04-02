Slow Cooker Roast Beef in its own Gravy

This is my go-to recipe for pot roast on a busy weekday. It uses inexpensive cuts of meat, made posh by the slow cooker. After years of tweaking others' recipes, I think I found a good mix of high-quality pot roast while still being very quick and easy.

By Heather Dunn

Recipe Summary

cook:
8 hrs 10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Arrange potatoes, carrots, and onion around the edges of a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker.

  • Whisk celery soup and beef stew seasoning mix together in a bowl until smooth and creamy.

  • Heat a saucepan over medium-high heat; cook roast until browned and seared, about 3 minutes per side. Sprinkle onion soup mix over entire roast and place roast in the center of the slow cooker, surrounding it with the vegetable mixture. Spread celery soup mixture over roast.

  • Cook on Low, 8 to 10 hours.

  • Remove roast from the slow cooker and place on cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes.

  • Strain remaining liquid in the slow cooker into a bowl and whisk until smooth, about 1 minute.

  • Slice roast and serve alongside vegetables and gravy.

Cook's Note:

For smaller roasts or to reduce the sodium content, use only half of the onion soup mix on the top of the roast.

Pot roast can also be shredded. Using two forks, shred the pot roast and remove any lingering globs of fat. Serve atop the vegetables covered in gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 72.3mg; sodium 982.8mg. Full Nutrition
