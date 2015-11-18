Drunken Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This should be a dessert. It is so good! The crunchiness of walnuts and the fruity taste of raisins complement this traditional holiday dish. We use Venezuelan rum.

By Thomas Williams

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place sweet potatoes in a microwave-safe dish and cook in the microwave for 5 minutes. Add apples to the sweet potatoes and cook in the microwave until sweet potatoes and apples are tender, about 3 minutes more.

  • Arrange sweet potatoes in a 9x13-inch baking dish and slice each sweet potato down the middle. Place butter cubes into each sweet potato.

  • Mix rum, pecans, maple syrup, raisins, cranberries, stevia, and coconut oil together in a bowl. Stuff sweet potatoes with rum mixture and apples.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until filling is bubbling and fragrant, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 84.8g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 196.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Ronnie Barnella
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2017
Loved the blend of ingredients Read More
Reviews:
Kim
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2017
A succulent vegetarian main dish with loads of texture and flavor. Read More
