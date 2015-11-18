Drunken Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 492.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 6g 12 %
carbohydrates: 84.8g 27 %
dietary fiber: 11.5g 46 %
sugars: 29.9g
fat: 11.8g 18 %
saturated fat: 4.1g 21 %
cholesterol: 10.2mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 43090.3IU 862 %
niacin equivalents: 3.7mg 28 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 43 %
vitamin c: 10.2mg 17 %
folate: 37.2mcg 9 %
calcium: 113.7mg 11 %
iron: 2.5mg 14 %
magnesium: 93.4mg 33 %
potassium: 1190.1mg 33 %
sodium: 196.4mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 28 %
calories from fat: 106.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved