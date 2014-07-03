Cucumber and Apple Salad
This is a really good recipe for summer and oh so yummy! Enjoy!
I used Honeycrisp apples - this is such a light and refreshing salad. Loved it!Read More
We liked this a lot though I did use more cucumber and less apple. That's just how the size of my food worked out, it wasn't a well thought-out plan or anything. Tasted great, thanks!
A great summertime recipe. This easy to make recipe is spot on for those summer picnics. The raspberry vinaigrette adds the perfect touch. I recommend to only add the raspberry vinaigrette when ready to eat the salad.
This was a tasty, crisp, fresh-tasting salad. Loved the quick, easy prep too!
Delicious! Everyone loved it!
It was delicious as well as refreshing. This will be my lunch at least once a week!
I've made this for Easter Dinner. It is delicious. Light and refreshing. I'll be making this all summer for a quick lunch.