Cucumber and Apple Salad

8 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a really good recipe for summer and oh so yummy! Enjoy!

By EllyBelle

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix diced apple and cucumber slices together in a small bowl. Drizzle vinaigrette over the apple mixture and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 282.6mg. Full Nutrition
