Dad's Creamy Cucumber Salad

Great Recipe!! It really brings back wonderful memories of my mom. She would also serve with chopped boiled egg. Reading the reviews, I would remind people that this type of recipe should be adjusted according to your own tastes. I use the ingredients listed but amounts should vary based on what you like. I use sour cream and mayo for the base, and also use white and apple cider vinegar. Just keep tasting as you go until you find your preference. Also, you need to salt and drain the cucumber and onion mixture A LOT before adding the dressing. I let mine drain in a colander covered with plastic wrap for 1-2 hours in the fridge, stirring a few times, then pat them dry with paper towels. This will keep it from getting soupy much longer. Thanks so much for posting this recipe!