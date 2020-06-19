Dad's Creamy Cucumber Salad

This was my dad's recipe for creamy cucumber salad. It's one of our family's all-time summer favorites.

By MHudson

Nutrition Info
You're sure to love this crisp, creamy cucumber salad — it's the perfect summer side. This old-fashioned recipe combines thinly sliced sweet onions, cucumbers, dill, garlic, and mayo for an unbelievably delicious make-ahead dish. Try your hand at MHudson's family recipe for the tastiest cucumber salad ever. 

How to Make Creamy Cucumber Salad

Making a refreshing cucumber salad couldn't be simpler. You'll find the full recipe below with step-by-step instructions, but here's what you can expect when you make this top-rated recipe:

Begin by combining salt, cucumbers, and onions in a bowl and allowing the mixture to sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes. Next, drain the mixture in a colander placed over a bowl or sink before incorporating mayonnaise, vinegar, and seasonings. 

Cover and refrigerate for one to two hours before serving. The result is a tantalizingly creamy side dish that will keep you coming back for more. 

What to Serve With Creamy Cucumber Salad

Looking for something to serve alongside this creamy cucumber and onion salad? This tangy, sweet, and totally satisfying recipe pairs well with a range of dishes. Try a hearty beef dish like Beef Sukiyaki to balance the flavor scales or keep things light with a roasted lemon-herb chicken

How Long Does Creamy Cucumber Salad Last in the Fridge?

While creamy cucumber salad is best enjoyed the day it's made, it can be stored in the refrigerator for 4-5 days. 

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"Very good combination of sweet and tangy," says home cook Karen. "Delicious!"

"We just started growing cucumbers so I've been seeking out recipes and this one is a hit!" raves reviewer BETHF71. "We love the way the veggies taste, and the leftover dill sauce is delicious to put on sandwiches, dip your bread in or eat with chips." 

Editorial contributions by Rai Mincey 

Directions

  • Mix cucumbers, onion, and salt together in a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit for 15 to 30 minutes.

  • Turn cucumber mixture into a colander set over a bowl or in a sink. Let drain, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid and salt has drained, 15 to 30 minutes. Transfer drained cucumber mixture to a large bowl.

  • Whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, dill, garlic powder, and pepper for dressing together in a bowl until smooth. Pour over cucumber mixture and stir until coated.

  • Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours before serving.

Tips

If the sauce is too runny for your liking, add a bit more mayonnaise.

320 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 15.7mg; sodium 896.9mg. Full Nutrition
