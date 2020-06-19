Dad's Creamy Cucumber Salad
This was my dad's recipe for creamy cucumber salad. It's one of our family's all-time summer favorites.
Recipe Summary
You're sure to love this crisp, creamy cucumber salad — it's the perfect summer side. This old-fashioned recipe combines thinly sliced sweet onions, cucumbers, dill, garlic, and mayo for an unbelievably delicious make-ahead dish. Try your hand at MHudson's family recipe for the tastiest cucumber salad ever.
How to Make Creamy Cucumber Salad
Making a refreshing cucumber salad couldn't be simpler. You'll find the full recipe below with step-by-step instructions, but here's what you can expect when you make this top-rated recipe:
Begin by combining salt, cucumbers, and onions in a bowl and allowing the mixture to sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes. Next, drain the mixture in a colander placed over a bowl or sink before incorporating mayonnaise, vinegar, and seasonings.
Cover and refrigerate for one to two hours before serving. The result is a tantalizingly creamy side dish that will keep you coming back for more.
What to Serve With Creamy Cucumber Salad
Looking for something to serve alongside this creamy cucumber and onion salad? This tangy, sweet, and totally satisfying recipe pairs well with a range of dishes. Try a hearty beef dish like Beef Sukiyaki to balance the flavor scales or keep things light with a roasted lemon-herb chicken.
How Long Does Creamy Cucumber Salad Last in the Fridge?
While creamy cucumber salad is best enjoyed the day it's made, it can be stored in the refrigerator for 4-5 days.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"Very good combination of sweet and tangy," says home cook Karen. "Delicious!"
"We just started growing cucumbers so I've been seeking out recipes and this one is a hit!" raves reviewer BETHF71. "We love the way the veggies taste, and the leftover dill sauce is delicious to put on sandwiches, dip your bread in or eat with chips."
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If the sauce is too runny for your liking, add a bit more mayonnaise.