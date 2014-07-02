Curried Coconut-Carrot Soup

Rating: 4.74 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Roasted carrots and onions bring rich flavors to this coconut-carrot soup with ginger.

By Oster® Versa®



Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Place carrots and onion in an ungreased shallow baking pan; roast 30 to 35 minutes or until tender.

  • Transfer to Oster® Versa® Performance Blender; add cashews, coconut milk and seasonings. PULSE on HIGH 2 to 3 times.

  • Blend on HIGH for 1 to 2 minutes or until creamy.

  • Remove to a medium saucepan; stir in stock.

  • Cook over medium heat until heated through, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 26.7g; sodium 473.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

Cobi
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2016
This soup is unreal delicious; so good in fact, we didn't have any left overs. The only problem was roasting the carrots in the oven. I had them in there for almost an hour and they were still crispy, so I threw them in a steamer for a few minutes to speed things up. I also added three garlic cloves, roasted with the onion and carrots. Fun fact: one pound carrots works out to about 3.5 cups, roughly chopped.
Helpful
(17)
Hotcakes
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2020
Used 1 TBSP of curry and softened carrots in broth. Added crushed red pepper for spice.
Helpful
(4)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2016
Really loved this soup! I always make as directed the first time otherwise why use the recipe in the first place (unless of course I don't have all the right ingredients on hand). To make it a bit thinner just added a bit more liquid and to make it a bit spicier added a bit more curry to taste. This recipe is perfect for my children to eat the way that it is (not spicy and thick enough to keep the mess down).
Helpful
(3)
Linda Brownridge
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2018
Carrots were still fairly hard but nothing my Vitamix couldn't handle! Needed to double up the spices and salt. Absolutely delicious.
Helpful
(2)
cluna
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2016
This soup was so delicious! I just used a regular old hand blender and it got the job done. I had to go through with several passes to get the chunks smooth but it was well worth the effort. Flavourful and perfect.
Helpful
(2)
sdnorrie
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2021
My husband and I both loved this soup. My Blender is older so to make it easier I shredded and boiled my carrots and then roasted them for 10 minutes to capture that roasted flavour. I didn't have cashews either. I put this recipe in my favourites!
Helpful
(1)
Lisa Reynolds
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2017
Very good! A bit thicker than what I'm used to but totally delicious!
IngwerTerra
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2017
Excellent!
jolenekey2015
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2021
Very good soup. I baked the carrots and onions longer then cooked a bit longer in the stock to soften them. I used fresh ginger and evaporated coconut milk and added more stock to the desired consistency. Used an immersion blender. Toasted pumpkin seeds or pistachios are nice toppings.
