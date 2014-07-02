Curried Coconut-Carrot Soup

This soup is unreal delicious; so good in fact, we didn't have any left overs. The only problem was roasting the carrots in the oven. I had them in there for almost an hour and they were still crispy, so I threw them in a steamer for a few minutes to speed things up. I also added three garlic cloves, roasted with the onion and carrots. Fun fact: one pound carrots works out to about 3.5 cups, roughly chopped.
Used 1 TBSP of curry and softened carrots in broth. Added crushed red pepper for spice.
Really loved this soup! I always make as directed the first time otherwise why use the recipe in the first place (unless of course I don't have all the right ingredients on hand). To make it a bit thinner just added a bit more liquid and to make it a bit spicier added a bit more curry to taste. This recipe is perfect for my children to eat the way that it is (not spicy and thick enough to keep the mess down).
Carrots were still fairly hard but nothing my Vitamix couldn’t handle! Needed to double up the spices and salt. Absolutely delicious.
This soup was so delicious! I just used a regular old hand blender and it got the job done. I had to go through with several passes to get the chunks smooth but it was well worth the effort. Flavourful and perfect.
My husband and I both loved this soup. My Blender is older so to make it easier I shredded and boiled my carrots and then roasted them for 10 minutes to capture that roasted flavour. I didn’t have cashews either. I put this recipe in my favourites!
Very good! A bit thicker than what I'm used to but totally delicious!
Very good soup. I baked the carrots and onions longer then cooked a bit longer in the stock to soften them. I used fresh ginger and evaporated coconut milk and added more stock to the desired consistency. Used an immersion blender. Toasted pumpkin seeds or pistachios are nice toppings.