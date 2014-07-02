Agave Almond Butter

Almond butter sweetened with agave nectar makes a creamy spread for snacks or sandwiches.

  • Place almonds, agave nectar and salt in Oster® Versa® Performance Blender; PULSE on HIGH 2 to 3 times.

  • Blend on HIGH for 1-1/2 to 2 minutes or until creamy, using tamper to press ingredients into blade; transfer to a covered container.

  • Store airtight in refrigerator.

245 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 18g; sodium 40.4mg. Full Nutrition
