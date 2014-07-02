DIY Cocoa-Hazelnut Spread

This homemade cocoa-hazelnut spread is great on toast or ice cream, as a fruit dip--the possibilities are endless!

By Oster® Versa®

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place all ingredients in Oster® Versa® Performance Blender in order listed; PULSE on HIGH 2 to 3 times, using tamper to press ingredients into blade.

  • Blend on HIGH for 1-1/2 to 2 minutes or until creamy; transfer to a covered container.

  • Store airtight in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 9.9g; sodium 25.2mg. Full Nutrition
