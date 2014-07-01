Chef John's Grilled Swordfish Bruschetta

Rating: 4.88 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

There are two keys to this recipe. First, add enough oil and vinegar to your tomatoes to make a good amount of 'sauce' with which to douse the grilled fish and bread. Second, grill the bread very well over the coals. It should be golden brown with distinctive charred grill marks. The bitter hit from these stripes of charred bread actually makes the tomatoes even sweeter and more delicious.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, basil, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl. Let sit until flavors blend, at least 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Brush bread slices with olive oil.

  • Cook bread slices on the preheated grill until browned and crispy, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

  • Brush swordfish steaks with grapeseed oil and season with salt and black pepper.

  • Cook swordfish steaks on the preheated grill until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 4 minutes per side.

  • Divide bread slices between two plates and top each plate with 1 swordfish steak. Spoon 1/2 of the cherry tomato mixture over each steak.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
749 calories; protein 36.6g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 44.2g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 701.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Most helpful positive review

LynAnn
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2016
This is fantastic. The grilled bread and at the vinaigrette are over the top with the fish. Made for company and they went crazy for it. Outstanding. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
finawiz
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2014
I did grill the bread, having sprayed with olive oil. Cut in half all ingreadients except the cayenne pepper. We loved the way the bread soaked up the balsamic juices. Followed the recipe exactly using olive oil instead of grageseed on the fish...finawiz Read More
Helpful
(4)
LynAnn
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2016
This is fantastic. The grilled bread and at the vinaigrette are over the top with the fish. Made for company and they went crazy for it. Outstanding. Read More
Helpful
(3)
sailor gal
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2015
I've been cooking fish for 30 years. This is my all-time favorite recipe. Outstanding flavor and very easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't have cherry/grape tomatoes just regular tomatoes. It turned out GREAT! The grilled bread adds a terrific flavor. My husband wants me to make it again and to try it with other fish. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Robbie
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2015
Oh my this was SO good! The bruschetta really complemented the fish. Hubby and I both enjoyed this. So easy and quick too. Love that. And love Chef John.:) Another winning recipe thanks! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jsubman
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2017
A definite keepr!! I followed the recipe but wish I had grilled more bread as the combination of the sauce with the grilled bread is delicious. Soaked up the extra sauce with untoasted French bread, good but better with the toasted bread. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dr. LynAnn Mastaj
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2015
I made this dish several times over the summer and keep coming back to the bruschetta vinaigrette and how delicious the juices taste absorbed into the bread. Chef John your dishes are winners! Read More
Helpful
(1)
sglasow
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2014
This was awesome and delicious. I omitted the bread and served over a fresh bed of Arugula. I added thinly sliced red onions to the sauce and used both red and yellow cherry tomatoes. I used more cayenne pepper to my liking. I did not have any grape-seed oil so I grilled the swordfish on a lightly oiled (canola) grill. Before grilling I seasoned the steaks with lemon salt and pepper. I served this with the Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Scallops from this site. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(1)
vic1995740il
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2018
Followed the receipt to the tee and it was fantastic! Read More
wgryon
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2018
Stuck to the recipe and it turned out great! Everyone at the table loved it. Read More
