Chef John's Grilled Swordfish Bruschetta

I did grill the bread, having sprayed with olive oil. Cut in half all ingreadients except the cayenne pepper. We loved the way the bread soaked up the balsamic juices. Followed the recipe exactly using olive oil instead of grageseed on the fish...finawiz
This is fantastic. The grilled bread and at the vinaigrette are over the top with the fish. Made for company and they went crazy for it. Outstanding.
I've been cooking fish for 30 years. This is my all-time favorite recipe. Outstanding flavor and very easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't have cherry/grape tomatoes just regular tomatoes. It turned out GREAT! The grilled bread adds a terrific flavor. My husband wants me to make it again and to try it with other fish.
Oh my this was SO good! The bruschetta really complemented the fish. Hubby and I both enjoyed this. So easy and quick too. Love that. And love Chef John.:) Another winning recipe thanks!
A definite keepr!! I followed the recipe but wish I had grilled more bread as the combination of the sauce with the grilled bread is delicious. Soaked up the extra sauce with untoasted French bread, good but better with the toasted bread.
I made this dish several times over the summer and keep coming back to the bruschetta vinaigrette and how delicious the juices taste absorbed into the bread. Chef John your dishes are winners!
This was awesome and delicious. I omitted the bread and served over a fresh bed of Arugula. I added thinly sliced red onions to the sauce and used both red and yellow cherry tomatoes. I used more cayenne pepper to my liking. I did not have any grape-seed oil so I grilled the swordfish on a lightly oiled (canola) grill. Before grilling I seasoned the steaks with lemon salt and pepper. I served this with the Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Scallops from this site. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Followed the receipt to the tee and it was fantastic!
Stuck to the recipe and it turned out great! Everyone at the table loved it.