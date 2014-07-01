Chef John's Green Sauce

This is about as primitive as it gets. Take some garlic, capers, anchovy, and parsley, and smash it up in a molcajete. Add a little oil and vinegar, possibly a pinch of salt and pepper, and you have maybe the world's greatest grilled meat condiment. I guessed at these amounts as this is not a recipe that requires precise measurements; do everything to taste.

By Chef John

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crush garlic and salt in a molcajete or with a mortar and pestle until garlic has a paste-like texture. Add parsley, capers, and anchovy paste; grind into garlic until mixture is coarsely ground.

  • Stir oil and vinegar into parsley mixture.

Cook's Note:

You can use any vinegar or lemon juice in place of white wine vinegar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 1.3mg; sodium 480.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Mixit
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2015
Excellent and a beautiful sauce; I made this some time back and am finally posting the pic. We paired it with bacon-wrapped stuffed rabbit medallions and was exquisite. I used a food processor to mix. Read More
Helpful
(4)
djkelly89
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2015
I made this with dinner the other night and it was fantastic!! I hate fish, so I was a little worried about the anchovy paste, but it's honestly delicious!! :) Thank you, Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Mixit
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2015
Excellent and a beautiful sauce; I made this some time back and am finally posting the pic. We paired it with bacon-wrapped stuffed rabbit medallions and was exquisite. I used a food processor to mix. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Joan
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2016
I didn't have parsley, use the fresh cilantro in my garden. (I love cilantro) It was great!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
lcachershey
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2015
I made it for Mothers Day to accompany Puttenesca Sauce for spaghetti on homemade bread as a spread. Wow it is not just for steak anymore. We are thinking it would be great as a white (green) sauce on pasta. Great stuff and as with so many other thing you can make it yours. I used some Truffel oil in the mix. Read More
