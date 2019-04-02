Ginny's Cheezy Macaroni
So easy even a husband can do it!
So easy even a husband can do it!
This recipe would have been great if I'd actually read the recipe right. I cooked the macaroni before putting it in the pan which resulted in a large, milky mess. I could tell by the few top pieces that made it, that it would have tasted good had I done it correctly. Now I know to use raw macaroni for the next time and I do plan on trying again! Oh well...OOPS!Read More
I decided to try this recipe for myself even though one previous rater said it didn't turn out right, and others said it was great. I was very disappointed. It was "milky" and "watery" with a cottage cheese consistancy. Would never make again.Read More
This recipe would have been great if I'd actually read the recipe right. I cooked the macaroni before putting it in the pan which resulted in a large, milky mess. I could tell by the few top pieces that made it, that it would have tasted good had I done it correctly. Now I know to use raw macaroni for the next time and I do plan on trying again! Oh well...OOPS!
This is the BEST macaroni and cheese ever! I used cheddar and jack cheese and added some garlic & onion powder. REMEMBER--use UNCOOKED macaroni, not cooked. So easy and great homemade flavor. You have got to try this.
Being a budget-savvy college student, macaroni & cheese is a pretty common meal to my kind. I had the pasta and a package of cheese, I was going to just boil the pasta, drain, and add the cheese, but I'm pretty sure the results would've been clumpy and undesirable. So when I stumbled upon this recipe, I was psyched to see that I already had all the ingredients, and that it was easy and quick to prepare. I just threw it together, hit the books (actually the video games, but "the books" sounds more responsible) and an hour later had a good meal whose leftovers lasted me a few days. And to add some more nutrition, I had it w/ a little frozen broccoli and cheese on the side (Mom should be proud). Overall, this is a simple and tasty dish that most people probably already the the ingredients for.
I loved this recipe! I made it with 15 servings for a family gathering and everyone loved it. The only changes I made were to use less salt, instead of just cheddar I used monterey jack also and cover it while baking. From covering the pan there wasn't any of the crunchy stuff on the top and it was really cheesy and soft. Before serving I stirred it to mix up the cheese and milk on the bottom of the pan, added more cheese to the top and re-covered to let the cheese melt on the way to grandma's house!
This is a good recipe. I believe that for those who found it to be too milky and watery they should have let it sit out of the oven for about ten minutes giving it time to sit up.
This is EXACTLY how Mom made her Macaroni and Cheese only she used shredded gov'ment cheese. I get the same result now if I use half Velveeta, half sharp cheddar cheese. Comfort food at it's best. When I make this, my family inhales it. If you have a larger family or want seconds, best double the recipe. Follow the directions exact and it will come out exactly as it should--do not peek at your dish, leave it be for that whole hour it's baking.
This is as good as any "homestyle, southern comfort food" recipe I have ever tried. Fluffy and golden on the top. And so easy, not to have to boil the macaroni! I used small shells. Perfect. Keeper!!!
I thought this recipe was great! I will definitely make it more often. I tweaked it a little, because I'm notorious for that. After I added the cheddar cheese, I added a little Mozzarella cheese as well, and then I sprinkled a little onion powder evenly over the top. About halfway through the cooking time, I sprinkled a few dry bread crumbs over the top to add a little crunch, and it was EXCELLENT! I don't have measurments for the things I added, b/c I don't measure, I just wing it, and make it my own!
Awesome my husband loves this reminds him of his grandmothers, who made the best. I use low fat cheese and skim milk and it is wonderful and easy.
Like many of the other who've rated this, I tweaked a few things. I followed the recipe at first, but it didn't seem like two and a half cups of pasta was covering the bottom of the pan, so I threw in the rest of the pasta and another Tb of butter (I used butter instead of margarine because it's what we had), and increased the milk by a little bit too. The only complaint I have with this recipe is that a few small bits of a few pieces of pasta didn't cook all the way, but I think that's more because I used twists instead of elbows. Another time I will try ziti or elbows so it's all very level. I was looking for a simple recipe for baked macaroni and cheese that would be soft and cheesy inside but with a crunchy top.. like my mother makes. This came out as close to hers as I can imagine. Definitely a keeper.
I decided to try this recipe for myself even though one previous rater said it didn't turn out right, and others said it was great. I was very disappointed. It was "milky" and "watery" with a cottage cheese consistancy. Would never make again.
ok, I have made this many times now and I know the problem some have. You must mix half the cheese with the UNCOOKED macaroni (and other spices, salt, pepper, garlic powder, bacon bits, etc) before you add the milk. Then top off with the remaining cheese and THEN add your milk. Do not cover the dish while cooking. Let it sit for at least 10 mins before serving. I find baking it a smaller...deeper dish comes out better or it may come out too dry. Like others, I added a lot of extra cheese, spices and half cup of milk. Cook for 50 mins at 350 and it comes out perfect every time. Don't be afraid to try this in a cast iron skillet as well.
Wow, this started as a "what's in the cupboard" meal, and I'm already planning which parties I'll be making this for. I used butter instead of margarine and about 6-7- oz of Cheddar. I covered it with foil for 30 minutes, then removed the foil, sprinkled breadcrumbs on top, then baked it uncovered for another 30. It turned out nice and browned with a great crispy top. It wasn't super greasy like some other mac 'n' cheese recipes I've tried. Also added a couple dashes of nutmeg and garlic powder. Paired with a chianti and green beans, it made a great meal with lots of leftovers.
The best we have eve had. I use real butter, and instead of milk, I use whipping cream and either sharp or extra sharp cheese. It goes fast wherever I take it.
This was quite good as is... I added onion powder and garlic powder. Next time I'll add some ground mustard as well, maybe back off on the garlic. And I'll probably add another 1/2 to 1-cup of cheese to the mix... it just wanted a bit more. EDIT: One thing I've done several times is to use mostly shredded cheese (we use 5-cheese mexican blend), but top it off with something sharper. Bleu cheese, goat cheese, and feta cheese all worked rather well.
Delicious! So quick and simple! I used pepper jack & extra sharp cheddar cheeses to add a little extra flavor. Paired with grilled steak w/ salsa and avocado for a simple, yet impressive, supper! We will definitely be having this again in my home!
So simple and delicious, only thing I added was crumbled bacon, so good and no leftovers:))
My family loves this Mac N Cheese! I find that it is helpful to stir the mac when it gets out of the oven in order to make everything fairly creamy - it is much easier to reheat if you have leftovers.
I made this as a side dish for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. It was so simple and delicious. I will definitely make again.
I did not care for this. The milk just kinda curdled in the bottom and left a crunchy top layer of cheese.
Mac and cheese is my favorite food of all time. I could seriously eat it every single day of my life. That being said, this is the single best mac and cheese recipe I have ever made. It was so good I went through my recipe box and threw away all the others. This is the first recipe I felt strongly enough about to write a review. BEST EVER!
this recipe was great i was looking for classic homemade macaroni and it hit the spot
If you are looking for a creamy, comfort food type, Mac & Cheese... this isn't it! Personally not what I think of when I want Mac & Cheese. The milk curdled and it looked like cottage cheese had been mixed in. You know how Cheddar Cheese separates, and doesn't melt to a creamy consistency? Well that’s what it did! You could feel the graininess of the Cheddar Cheese in your mouth. If you are going to try this recipe, I would recommend a creamier cheese, with a better melting consistency. If you use salt in your cooking, this definitely could have used salt (yes, even with all that cheese) and some additional flavors, perhaps garlic powder or onion powder. After reading other reviews, I doubled the cheese but that didn’t help. I used 8 oz. Cheddar and 8 oz. of a Monterey Jack/Colby Blend, 1/2 tsp. white pepper and 1/2 tsp. dry mustard powder. Easy isn’t always good! Cooking the macaroni and making a cheese sauce isn’t really that much more difficult or time consuming and, bottom line, well worth a little extra effort. I won’t be making this recipe again.
This recipe was so astoundingly easy I wouldn't have even tried it if it hadn't received so many glowing reviews. I too did a bit of tweaking to the recipe. I added the pepper but left out the salt. Cheese is so salty to begin with, the last thing I figured this dish needed was extra salt. I did add a little nutmeg and used a 70/30 very old cheddar/mozzarella combo (although I'll used orange cheddar next time - it looked a little anemic). I like crunchy topping on my mac & cheese, so I took my frustrations out with a rolling pin on a tube of saltine crackers and sprinkled them over the top half-way through baking. These didn't turn out crunchy enough for me, so I will likely use the tried-and-true old stand-by of crushed Corn Flakes next go-round. A definite family go-to recipe - made lots for a little!
It's good. I will make this again.
I was looking for a good macaroni and cheese dinner other than opening a box of Kraft, unfortunately I did not care for this recipe. It wasn't creamy enough, the milk curdled, and there wasn't enough cheese.
Incredible! I used enough noodles to cover the bottom of the pan. I used 4 cups of milk which was a little too much as it was quite runny. I also covered it for the first 35 min and then uncovered it
This was really good. My kids loved it. I cut the salt in half and added 1/2 C milk.
I made this dish for a BBQ dinner we had. It wasn't very cheesy and it was really dry. I even added more cheese than what the recipe called for. I am looking for a mac n cheese like my Grandma made. Sorry, this one just wasn't for me.
Our macaroni was already cooked before i looked for a recipe. So i just used 2 cups of milk & added 1 egg. Then put all into a 8 X 11 inch pan and baked for 30 minutes. Could have a stronger flavor. Next time i will use an extra sharp cheese. thanks
I'm giving a 4 for the simplicity of this recipe. It was a little strange seeing white spots where the milk had cooked. But my husband really enjoyed this dish but I think he thought it had white cheese in it but it was the milk.
my favorite macaroni and cheese recipe now. It's just so easy and consistent.
This was a fabulous no mess recipe!!! My advice, if you love cheese, add an additional half bag... Lastly, DON'T be shy with the seasoning, if you like flavor, but try not to over do it... Have fun!!!
I love this macaroni...The key is not to stir it....I wanted to so bad..but resisted..hehehe so yummy...use less pepper per my 12 year old....hehehhe awesome thanks for the recipe
Super easy recipe! Where have you been my whole life. I am not good at making a roux sauce for mac and cheese. This recipe has been an answer to my prayers.
Definately make with uncooked pasta which is not clear on original recipe ... although taste okay [added garlic and onion powder as other reviewers posted] ... but it was not creamy! I believe you have to just make the sauce separately to get that creaminess I prefer!
I really wanted this to work because it's so easy but unfortunately, it did not. The taste is ok I guess, but the texture of the sauce was completely unappetizing-it was curdled. I think maybe the whey of the milk cooks into the pasta leaving the curd of the milk to make a sauce with the cheese. The end result is curdled cheesy milk and pasta-not great. We were able to eat it so I gave it a 2, but I didn't keep the leftovers and won't make it again.
Definitely an easy recipe, definitely tastes amazing. The only thing I didn't like so much was the lack of cheese spread throughout, I'm going to play with it a little bit next time though and I'll update my review. I don't know how it came out without letting it settle, but I let it settle for 10 minutes after baking it for 52 minutes (it was beginning to get a liiiittle too cooked) and there was no milky anything left over on the bottom. Even though the cheese wasn't through out, every noodle tasted amazing. I also used 3.5 cups of noodles and about twice the cheese suggested. Left the milk alone, used 4 cups.
The easiest mac and cheese I've ever made! I agree that the salt is overwhelming, cheese has enough salt in and of itself. I cut down on the pepper slightly and added some paprika. I mixed the pasta with the butter as suggested , but then I mixed the cheese and milk together and poured over the shells. I added some dollops of mossarella cheese over the top before popping in the oven. Made a wonderful brown cheesy crust which I associate with really good mac and cheese. Next time I will add a little nutmeg. It does great things to dishes with milk and cheese.
I dont know what went wrong, but this turned out soupy (Had to use a slotted spoon to scoop it out) and with curdled milk. It was still edible so I gave it 2 stars, but I followed the directions exactly and was very disappointed.
This was very good & very easy, my young daughter made if for dinner. Only thing we changed was we didn't have enough cheddar so added parm to supplement. Also topped it off with 1 c breadcrumbs about 1/2 before it was done. Very tasty!!!!
This mac and cheese is simple and tasty. Being a busy school teacher and mom of two "hungry all the time kids", this was brilliant. One batch of this was enough to feed 4 generously. Pair with a veggie and enjoy the "oohs and ahhs"!
That was delicious!! I made it for the boys i nanny and they couldnt stop eating it! I added 1/2 tsp of both garlic powder and onion powder, worked great!
Just made this on the weekend . I did what some users said; I added garlic powder for more flavoring and I added the cheese only at the last 20 minutes so that it wouldn't be crunchy. I really enjoyed it and so did my daughter. Will make again.
To die for Mac & cheese. Glad. I tried it!!!
This was an easy recipe but I found it very greasy with not a lot of flavour.
This recipe is SUPER easy and not too time consuming which is perfect for the busy cook with more to do than watch the kettle boil. The only complaint I have is that it seemed to have too much margarine at the bottom of the pan once cooked....not sure if the oil residue was from actual margarine or the cheese, but it made eating a large serving impossible! My kids enjoyed it, but again could only handle a small amount. I also tweaked it a bit and added garlic and onion powder along with the salt and pepper! Overall Delicious!
This was very good. I did add some green onions and garlic powder. Next time I am going to drain a can of Rotel tomatoes and mix with the milk before pouring over the macaroni and cheese.
I was not happy with the outcome. There was still a lot of liquid at the bottom of the pan after an hour (and another 20 minutes sitting in the oven with the oven off). While the pasta was soft and cooked, there didn't seem to be enough cheese to coat the pasta. It was tasty, and I loved not having to cook the macaroni first, but I think I'll stick to making mac n' cheese the old fashioned way.
wow! i make this about every couple weeks and whenever i have company. it's SO easy and my hubby loves it. i used to use another recipe and i stole some ingredients from it and added it to this one. i put about 2 tsp. of Worcestershire sauce and 1 tsp. of dry mustard. it's also FABULOUS to put about 3 pre-cooked (left-over) bacon chunks on top.
it was delicious but i think you should be more specific on the size of the pan and the serving
Excellent, tastes just like Mom's, but easier. I added Dijon mustard, and stirred everything about half-way through cooking. I'm a lazy cook - few ingredients, few pots, tastes great - and this turned out perfectly. I will be making this often. Thank you for posting this.
Followed directions, added breadcrumbs and onion powder and walahhhhh!
How easy can it get! Easy ingredients that are always on hand...I used rigatoni noodles that just layered the bottom of the 9x13. Also, used colby jack shredded cheese and it was very cheezy...just the way we like it! My kids wanted 2nds..definitely cook again...if not once a week!
I was hesitant to make this after reading some of the reviews, but went ahead anyway considering how easy the recipe was. I should have listened to my gut. I followed the recipe exactly, only deviating by adding a dash of garlic powder. Well, the milk curdled and it tasted like greasy, buttered noodles covered with a film of cooked cheese. My kids wouldn't even eat it (and they love mac n cheese). It sounded too good to be true--and it is.
I was really dissapointed in this recipe. I followed the directions exactly, and ended up with curdled milk with cheese only on the top layer of macaroni. If I had to make this again I would double the cheese and STIR it before cooking.
I just tried this recipe and the only change I made was to warm up the milk in the microwave before pouring it all over the ingredients. It cut the cooking time by 10 minutes. It is simple,easy and yummy!
This went over great with my brood, even with the pickiest one of all, my husband. It turned out great and it was quick to put together which was definetly a plus with 3 kids under 6 and a husband who works 12+ hr days. Next time i might try putting some cracker crumbs and seasonings on top with about 15 mins left to bake to give it some more flavor. Being just a little on the bland side is the only reason I didn't give this 5 stars.
The noodles cooked very well, and the top was a golden brown. Looked nice but it tasted like curdled milk.
I am a seasoned soul food cook and this was TERRIBLE! Not creamy, not cheesy..,just awful and the white spots from the milk looks so unappetizing.
This recipe was easy and delicious. My boyfriend loved it. The leftovers were gone by the time I got home from work!
Very home made tasting, so easy, so yummy!
This is the easiest and quickest add-on to a meal I have ever done. I love it.
Had to go to a potluck to serve 14! Stumbled upon this recipe. It was cost effective & Homemade! I followed ingredients but didn't use measuring tools also after mixing salt( fine sea salt),pepper and uncooked noodles(Shells). i decided to mix in 2 cans of cheddar soup as a binder and add a cheezy flavor before covering with cheese and and pouring in the milk. I didn't peak let cook for 60 min & let stand for 10 min. My sister and i tried a bite her response is that's "Good". If theirs any leftovers bring them home! Thanks for the amazing recipe
This is the most simple mac & cheese recipe I've ever made. I will be using this alot in the future. My family loved it!!
Very easy to make. We experimented and added green diced chiles which gave it just a little extra zing without being spicy.
I found this to be very dry. My family would not even touch it. I guess we are just used to mac and cheese that is creamier.
Maybe those that say the recipe is too watery used cooked macaroni. The recipe should definitely say "uncooked". I will make this again although I made a few changes to suit my taste. I used 3 cups of milk, 1 small can evaporated milk, and 8 oz sour cream. I mixed the cheeses 1/2 colby-jack and 1/2 cheddar. I threw some shredded velveeta in for good measure. My oven cooks too hot and an hour was way too long but I know to watch the things I bake at the end of the cook time and take out when done. Also, I put a couple of pinches of cayenne pepper. Very good taste!
Awesome recipe! Next time I think I will add green onions for some extra flavour
This recipe was okay. It was super easy, the pasta cooked perfectly and the cheese was nicely melted, but it ended up very tasteless! I thought it might be when I first looked at it, so when cooking I made the following changes: I used a little under 4 cups of milk and added some sour cream for extra flavor. I also added diced red onion as well as a bit of garlic and some cayenne pepper to spice it up. For cheese, I used a mixture of colby jack, cheddar and a bit of parmesan. I thought that with all these additions it would be a very tasty dish, but it was still really bland. My family ate it, and my dad said it was good, but we all had to add a sprinkle of cayenne pepper powder and other spices to make it more appetizing. I still have leftovers in the fridge, which is also saying something! I think I would make it again, but I would add twice the garlic and cayenne and probably more sour cream. Thanks for a good, easy start!
The kids really liked this one. I was in a hurry, so to cut down on baking time, I boiled the pasta for a few minutes first. I used less milk and more cheese than called for and added bread crumbs to the top halfway through baking. This one is a keeper.
This recipe was incredibly easy to make. I did omit the salt and pepper for family health concerns. also I did use Soy milk because I can't digest milk. it turned out great. It is a good basic recipe that could be customized to add flavor if desired. It is my adult daughter's favorite. She has a sensitive stomach but can digest this one I will definitely keep this recipe among my favorites!
Excellent All went on plates!
I liked this for its simplicity, but I suggest adding more cheese and a bit more milk. I also added in some chopped onion, diced tomatoes, and bacon for a bit more flavor. But they boyfriend and his friends ate nearly the whole pan, so it's good. :-)
This recipe had WAY TOO much pepper in it, next time I will cut it in half. The top of it got crunchy - not a great consistency for mac & Cheese. Due to it's simplicity (not having to boil the noodles)I will try it again. I even used Gluten-Free noodles, and they cooked nicely on the bottom.
This is my go to recipe for macaroni and cheese. Everyone loves it. I like using rotelli noodles instead of macaroni.
This one was just ok, Not my favorite, which I am still on look out for. Thanks for sharing
I should have known this was too easy to be good. Mine turned out dry and bland. The recipe on the Creamettes box is much better.
as the other reviews said don't cook the macaroni. Great taste, and didn't need to modify anything.
Delicious and my two sons can make it for themselves. On evening's I pick up from lessons/ games I can set the timer on the toaster oven and dinner is done when we get in the door. I like to use sharp white and smoked applewood cheddar.
I've been searching for a while for the "perfect" macaroni and cheese recipe, and since this one looked so easy, I thought I'd give it a try. It smelled great, but when I went to serve it, it was all curdled looking inside. It was dry and greasy, and not creamy at all. It tasted ok, but it wasn't at all what I expect from a baked macaroni and cheese. My search continues....
This recipe was very easy, but I was somewhat disappointed with it. It was not the creamy cheesy mac n cheese that I was hoping for.
Delicious and Easy! The cheese on top made a nice crust and the macaroni cooked perfectly.
I make this recipe all the time, both for my kids, and also for family meals. I really don't understand all the bad reviews. I make mine with REAL BUTTER and SKIM MILK. I use 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper, and I stir that in with the melted butter before stirring in the UNCOOKED macaroni, then top with cheese and milk. Mine bakes in about 45 minutes - when the cheese is good and browned, with a few places started to get burned looking, take it out. It will look like there is a lot of liquid left, but after it stands for 5-10 minutes out of the oven, that will go away. I change up what cheeses I use sometimes, too, but sharp cheddar is my favorite overall. It turns out perfect every single time. Maybe people are using full fat milk or cooking the macaroni first and that is the problem? I've never, ever had mine come out looking curddled.
Best Mac & Cheese Ever! Thanks for sharing! I did add hot pepper cheese to the mix and can't wait to try it with other cheeses. Better than my mother's homemade recipe. :)
I don't know what went wrong with this recipe! I followed it closely but took it out a few minutes early. It's a good thing I did because the sides were already burning even though the middle was fully cooked. I figured I would try to salvage the middle cooked part but even that was unappetizing. I have no idea what went wrong!
This was by far the worst mac n cheese that I've ever made.
We love this macaroni…once you double the cheese. In my humble opinion, 2 cups isn’t enough. I use 4 cups and use a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella. It’s ooey and gooey and my favorite homemade mac and cheese!
I used this recipe because I had few ingredients with which to make dinner. It turned out pretty good but it was a bit bland. Next time I will toss in some more spices .
Dry didn’t like it all
just made this! changed the recipe a little--- I used a 12 oz. pack of the twisty macaroni, in addition to the milk and salt, i threw in about 5 oz of cheddar cheese, and about 6 oz. of american cheese then I added about a tablespoon of cayenne pepper and about 4 dollops of med. salsa, and i stirred it all up, i took it out and stirred it about every 5 minutes, and cooked it for an hour. It came out DELICIOUS... i served it to 4 very picky friends and they loved it... will def make it again!!! it was a good base recipe!
I just took this out of the oven and it is GREAT! I had to adapt it somewhat because I am lactose intolerant. I also used more cheese because I did not think that the one 8 oz. bag would be enough. I used Veggie Slices brand shredded cheddar (suitable for vegans also) and Veggie Slices American and Swiss flavored slices. Stir the cheddar into the uncooked macaroni and butter mixture. Cover the top with slices. I also added seasoned bread crumbs (made my own, there are many recipes for them on this site, search for "croutons") then poured in the rice milk. It is a bit bland and slightly sweet (this is probably due to the Veggie cheese and rice milk). You will definitely want the salt and pepper and maybe some garlic powder, onion powder or Mrs. Dash. Very good!!!
Wonderful, crispy and creamy at the same time. And so easy
Tasty and easy to make. I added about 2 tablespoons of cheese whiz on top of the cheese. I also added about 1 cup of soda crackers and mixed it with a tablespoon of melted butter to the top at about 5 mins before it was done just to have and extra crunch to the top.
It was okay, but I didn't save it. I did realize, however, where the recipe is wrong. See, I thought I was supposed to cook the noodles BEFORE adding them to the dish. I was supposed to add them dry, which the recipe doesn't tell you. I will try again, though, and hopefully it will work.
After reading all the reviews, I ended up taking their advice- doubled the cheese, stirred halfway through cooking, etc...... hate to say this but I will not be making this again. I let it sit for a few minutes before eating, and ended up kinda dry. Usually when I make homemade mac n cheese, my son eats it all up in one night. Well, I still have 3/4 of the pan left............
My family loved this, even the kids. Make sure your mac is uncooked. For those that didn't have a good experience with this recipe, I invite you to try it again. Great flavor. Wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for sharing this one!
Wonderful--just like my mom used to make. I use sharp cheddar and cut an 8 oz. block in small pieces so you bite into little chunks of cheese. So yummy and so easy. I took it to a potluck today and got several requests for the recipe.
This was the easiest thing ever to put together!!!!! I made a few additions, though, as my family likes a doctored up macaroni and cheese: I added six hot dogs (sliced) to the macaroni. I added a small can of diced tomatoes, 1 Tablespoon of prepared mustard and 1/2 tsp of Worcestershire sauce and 2 Tablespoons of diced onion to the milk before I poured it over the top. I also added a bit more cheese (a 1/2 cup more???). Otherwise, I did everything according to the directions. It was quite moist with a nice crust of browned cheese on top. The flavour was FABULOUS and all in all we really liked it. We don't usually eat a baked macaroni and cheese, but this was SO easy and SO flavourful!!! A definate keeper.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections