Ginny's Cheezy Macaroni

So easy even a husband can do it!

By Karl Castonguay

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place margarine in 9x13 inch baking dish and put in oven to melt. When margarine is completely melted, pour in macaroni, salt and pepper. Stir until macaroni is coated with butter. Sprinkle cheese over macaroni and then pour milk over all. Do not stir and do not cover dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes. Do not stir while baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 52.2mg; sodium 753.8mg. Full Nutrition
