Ginny's Cheezy Macaroni

This recipe was okay. It was super easy, the pasta cooked perfectly and the cheese was nicely melted, but it ended up very tasteless! I thought it might be when I first looked at it, so when cooking I made the following changes: I used a little under 4 cups of milk and added some sour cream for extra flavor. I also added diced red onion as well as a bit of garlic and some cayenne pepper to spice it up. For cheese, I used a mixture of colby jack, cheddar and a bit of parmesan. I thought that with all these additions it would be a very tasty dish, but it was still really bland. My family ate it, and my dad said it was good, but we all had to add a sprinkle of cayenne pepper powder and other spices to make it more appetizing. I still have leftovers in the fridge, which is also saying something! I think I would make it again, but I would add twice the garlic and cayenne and probably more sour cream. Thanks for a good, easy start!