Slow Cooker Broccoli Beef

Rating: 4 stars I think slow cooker meals should be done in the slow cooker! So forget all the steps! Toss all ingredients into the slow cooker. Give it a stir and then cook it on low for the suggested time. It's so good and you don't have to do all the individual steps. Add the cornstarch at the end and stir. Serve over rice. Better than take-out!! Helpful (154)

Rating: 5 stars This was an easy, delicious and healthy dinner. As some others did, I used low sodium soy sauce and that seemed about right for saltiness. I wanted to stay true to the original recipe but I did reduce the sugar to 1/4 cup (watching sugar carbs) and also added 1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes to give it a little zing. Rather than steam the broccoli, I just added it right after adding the cornstarch slurry and it was perfect after 30 minutes! I'll definitely make this again - next time I may add sliced onion near the beginning of the cooking and red pepper strips with the broccoli. Helpful (120)

Rating: 5 stars My whole family enjoyed this, even the one who says he doesn't like Chinese food. He ate the most of all of us! I used Better than Boullion, light soy sauce, garlic powder and a flank steak, because that's what I had on hand and it still turned out delicious and we didn't think too salty. I also threw in a sliced sweet onion like another reviewer suggested. Great, easy recipe with very minimal prep that I will be making again. The sauce is thinner and less sticky than restaraunt style broccoli beef, but no complaints here anyway. Helpful (44)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good. My family liked it. The only change I made is to substitute oyster sauce for half of the soy sauce. I also used 2 sixteen ounce bags of frozen broccoli florets instead of fresh broccoli. I found that after cooking 6 hours on LOW the thinly sliced beef I used had fallen apart mostly. But that was ok. If you want your beef to hold together more in slices it's probably best to only cook for 4-5 hours or use thick chunks of beef instead of slicing it thin like you would for a regular stir fry. The sauce never thickened for me, but I didn't bother cooking it down in a sauce pan. There was plenty of juciness for the quinoa I served this with to soak up!! I will make this again. Leftovers are great! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the ingredients and directions EXACTLY except I used lower sodium soy sauce because that's all I ever use. This was still very salty. I think I would leave out the bouillion next time or use low sodium beef broth instead. Other than that, there are no adjustments needed. I will make this again. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Cooked on high 4 hours and then added cornstarch mixture and small broccoli florets for another 30 minutes. Beef stew meat was excellent! Next time I will wait until 15 before finish to add the small broccoli florets though as they didn't have much crunch left. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Such an easy prep-ahead or freezer meal. Throw all ingredients except the water, corn starch, broccoli, and rice into a freezer bag and freeze until you need an easy meal. When ready to use put in slow cooker with the water and follow your recipe from there! A new favorite at our house! This can easily be turned into a gluten-free meal by using gluten-free soy sauce! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for an easy yet healthful dinner--this was it! The whole family enjoyed it. I did use beef stew meat--which made it even easier. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! I made 1.5 times the sauce the second time around because the first time I made it, it cooked down and wasn't quite as sloppy as I like. I also used lite soy sauce - had it, didn't know why, never thought I'd use it, so this was a good excuse. The second time around, my husband bought stir-fry meat, so it was in very thin strips. This cut out about an hour from the high cooking time, which was nice because I always think to use the slow cooker at like 3 p.m. Great recipe - can't wait to make it for company! Thanks! Helpful (16)