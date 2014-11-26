Easy 7-Up® Biscuits

1 of 102

Rating: 5 stars I made a half-batch, and they were delicious and easy to make. I had no difficulty with the dough at all. You need to sprinkle your board with Bisquick. Since this was a half recipe, I just plopped the dough (it is sticky) onto the board and with Bisquick on my hands, shaped it into a round, approx 1" thick. I then cut out the biscuits with a glass. I didn't think it was necessary to roll out this small amount, but I'm sure this would work for a full recipe as well if you just do it in two sections. The dough was very light and fluffy, just like the biscuits. I had one with butter but will be great with jam for breakfast! Thanks Heidi for a great recipe! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars These are absolutely delicious. I didn't roll mine out. I used a large cookie scoop instead. They made an awesome drop biscuit. My entire family loved them. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars Great addition to the Christmas morning brunch. Didn't have sour cream on hand so I substituted cream cheese. Rolled out the dough to about 1/2-3/4 inches thick then folded over and lightly rolled out again to get to approx. 1 inch. The melted butter in the pan is a great touch. These biscuits rise like crazy and ended up super light and fluffy. Served with the option of sausage gravy and/or with jam. Most took both. Raves from even the picky eaters. Can't wait to try these in a dutch oven. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars These are easy and delicious.They are not the same texture as traditional biscuits, so if that is what you are looking for this is not the recipe They are wickedly good and taste fresh for a couple of days if reheated. This recipe makes a boatload of biscuits. The sweetness of the 7-up is not noticeable in the biscuits. I think that the reviewer that had difficulty with the stickiness did not dust hands and dough well with additional biscuick. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I wanted a nice soft biscuit to top with gravy after my Sweetheart had some dental surgery. This fit the bill, but using Bisquick made them very salty. I am usually a scratch cook, but wanted to try this recipe as written. Now I will make a 'Bisquick substitute' without so much sodium. Other than that, a very soft yet substantial biscuit to hold up under Sausage Cream gravy. Not sure they would work for 'ham biscuits' as my Grandmother's baking powder biscuits do. I don't ever attempt to roll out biscuit dough as the less you work it them more tender the result. Just sprinkle the board with flour and dust the top or your hands with a bit more and 'pat' the dough to the right thickness. Cut to size. I go to a 1-1 1/4" thickness on these. Helpful (10)

Rating: 1 stars The dough was ridiculously sticky! It was impossible to roll it out because it stuck to everything! My hands my floured board everything! I had to add more bisquick every time I tried to roll it out. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars We use these both at fishing camp and hunting camp where we make them at least four days before we use them. We pack them in zip lock bags and they stay very fresh tasting. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars My family loves these biscuits. They're the closest thing to the heavenly biscuits that my dear, Southern grandmother made every day of her life for fifty-plus years -- light and fluffy rather than heavy and tough. Yes, the dough is very wet, but if you use plenty of flour on your hands and to dust the work surface, it's not so difficult to manage. Here's a tip -- my father suggested that the dough would make good dumplings. He was right! I used a basic recipe for chicken and dumplings to stew the chicken and make the broth. Then I whipped up a batch of the biscuit dough, patted it out pretty thinly, cut it into small strips (about 3/4" wide), tore the strips into suitable lengths and dropped them into the boiling broth. When making the dough for this purpose, I used the flour, sour cream and 7Up. I did not use any butter. The dumplings were very tender and fluffy. Helpful (9)