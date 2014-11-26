Easy 7-Up® Biscuits

Rating: 4.79 stars
92 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 77
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

These biscuits are delicious and not as fattening as the recipe might lead you to believe. That stick of butter is allotted through the whole recipe and the biscuits are so tasty that you won't need any toppings!

By Heidi M Hoiseck

Gallery
26 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Put butter in a 9x13-inch baking dish and place dish in the preheating oven until butter is melted.

    Advertisement

  • Mix baking mix, lemon-lime soda, and sour cream together in a bowl until dough holds together and is sticky. Turn dough onto a floured work surface and roll into 1-inch thick circle. Cut circles out of dough using a cookie cutter or the rim of a wine glass and place in the melted butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove dish from oven and let stand until biscuits have absorbed all the butter.

Cook's Note:

You can use as little as 4 cups Bisquick(R), but I found it too hard to work with the dough when it was that sticky.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 28.8mg; sodium 633.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (102)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Ms Jean
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2015
I made a half-batch, and they were delicious and easy to make. I had no difficulty with the dough at all. You need to sprinkle your board with Bisquick. Since this was a half recipe, I just plopped the dough (it is sticky) onto the board and with Bisquick on my hands, shaped it into a round, approx 1" thick. I then cut out the biscuits with a glass. I didn't think it was necessary to roll out this small amount, but I'm sure this would work for a full recipe as well if you just do it in two sections. The dough was very light and fluffy, just like the biscuits. I had one with butter but will be great with jam for breakfast! Thanks Heidi for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

Charity Rynearson-Kutchfar
Rating: 1 stars
11/21/2014
The dough was ridiculously sticky! It was impossible to roll it out because it stuck to everything! My hands my floured board everything! I had to add more bisquick every time I tried to roll it out. Read More
Helpful
(10)
92 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 77
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Ms Jean
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2015
I made a half-batch, and they were delicious and easy to make. I had no difficulty with the dough at all. You need to sprinkle your board with Bisquick. Since this was a half recipe, I just plopped the dough (it is sticky) onto the board and with Bisquick on my hands, shaped it into a round, approx 1" thick. I then cut out the biscuits with a glass. I didn't think it was necessary to roll out this small amount, but I'm sure this would work for a full recipe as well if you just do it in two sections. The dough was very light and fluffy, just like the biscuits. I had one with butter but will be great with jam for breakfast! Thanks Heidi for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(35)
Flea36
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2015
These are absolutely delicious. I didn't roll mine out. I used a large cookie scoop instead. They made an awesome drop biscuit. My entire family loved them. Read More
Helpful
(15)
ERSQUARED
Rating: 4 stars
12/25/2014
Great addition to the Christmas morning brunch. Didn't have sour cream on hand so I substituted cream cheese. Rolled out the dough to about 1/2-3/4 inches thick then folded over and lightly rolled out again to get to approx. 1 inch. The melted butter in the pan is a great touch. These biscuits rise like crazy and ended up super light and fluffy. Served with the option of sausage gravy and/or with jam. Most took both. Raves from even the picky eaters. Can't wait to try these in a dutch oven. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
catie
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2014
These are easy and delicious.They are not the same texture as traditional biscuits, so if that is what you are looking for this is not the recipe They are wickedly good and taste fresh for a couple of days if reheated. This recipe makes a boatload of biscuits. The sweetness of the 7-up is not noticeable in the biscuits. I think that the reviewer that had difficulty with the stickiness did not dust hands and dough well with additional biscuick. Read More
Helpful
(13)
auntcandie
Rating: 4 stars
11/14/2015
I wanted a nice soft biscuit to top with gravy after my Sweetheart had some dental surgery. This fit the bill, but using Bisquick made them very salty. I am usually a scratch cook, but wanted to try this recipe as written. Now I will make a 'Bisquick substitute' without so much sodium. Other than that, a very soft yet substantial biscuit to hold up under Sausage Cream gravy. Not sure they would work for 'ham biscuits' as my Grandmother's baking powder biscuits do. I don't ever attempt to roll out biscuit dough as the less you work it them more tender the result. Just sprinkle the board with flour and dust the top or your hands with a bit more and 'pat' the dough to the right thickness. Cut to size. I go to a 1-1 1/4" thickness on these. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Charity Rynearson-Kutchfar
Rating: 1 stars
11/21/2014
The dough was ridiculously sticky! It was impossible to roll it out because it stuck to everything! My hands my floured board everything! I had to add more bisquick every time I tried to roll it out. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
Duffie Redenbaugh
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2014
We use these both at fishing camp and hunting camp where we make them at least four days before we use them. We pack them in zip lock bags and they stay very fresh tasting. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Shirley P.
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2015
My family loves these biscuits. They're the closest thing to the heavenly biscuits that my dear, Southern grandmother made every day of her life for fifty-plus years -- light and fluffy rather than heavy and tough. Yes, the dough is very wet, but if you use plenty of flour on your hands and to dust the work surface, it's not so difficult to manage. Here's a tip -- my father suggested that the dough would make good dumplings. He was right! I used a basic recipe for chicken and dumplings to stew the chicken and make the broth. Then I whipped up a batch of the biscuit dough, patted it out pretty thinly, cut it into small strips (about 3/4" wide), tore the strips into suitable lengths and dropped them into the boiling broth. When making the dough for this purpose, I used the flour, sour cream and 7Up. I did not use any butter. The dumplings were very tender and fluffy. Read More
Helpful
(9)
mfjohnson
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2014
Such an easy way to make biscuits! They turned out great so delicious and buttery. Will make these all the time now! Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022