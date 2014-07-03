Brown Mustard Potato Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 389.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.2g 14 %
carbohydrates: 37.1g 12 %
dietary fiber: 3.9g 15 %
sugars: 3.7g
fat: 24.6g 38 %
saturated fat: 4g 20 %
cholesterol: 89.9mg 30 %
vitamin a iu: 318.8IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 3.7mg 29 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 35 %
vitamin c: 19.2mg 32 %
folate: 49.8mcg 12 %
calcium: 44.6mg 5 %
iron: 2.1mg 12 %
magnesium: 50.4mg 18 %
potassium: 1022.4mg 29 %
sodium: 310.8mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 221.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
