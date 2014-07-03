Brown Mustard Potato Salad

Rating: 4.57 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A basic recipe with a small twist. I never make my potato salad exactly the same way; I always add a lil' twist or more or less of an ingredient. Chill potato salad in the fridge for an hour or eat warm.

By mommaveg

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain potatoes and run under cold water to cool.

  • Mix potatoes, eggs, mayonnaise, onion, brown mustard, pickle relish, parsley, dill, black pepper, and paprika together in a bowl until evenly coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 89.9mg; sodium 310.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2014
This is a somewhat unique creamy potato salad with the addition of the dill and the tangy spicy brown mustard. This house enjoys potato salad and this is a good one! Read More
Helpful
(4)

Nancy
Rating: 3 stars
02/19/2019
I liked it husband did not. Maybe the brown mustard? Too much? Read More
Reviews:
Jbooshey
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2014
All of the ingredients to make a perfect potato salad but the flavor wasn't strong enough. I think it needs more brown mustard. Read More
Helpful
(2)
kenchapman
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2018
I've made it several times. First butter (salted or not melted or not) while the potatoes are still warm. Then the eggs (more than 3!) if they're still warm. This mixes easier. Then the rest. Read More
Helpful
(1)
drthale
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2018
This was very good. Changes I made just for preference were: white onions because red are so strong, 4 eggs instead of 3, and yellow mustard because I don’t like brown. Worked very well. You will want to mash potatoes with a masher to break up big lumps. Otherwise you have tasteless big potato lumps with not enough sauce. Thanks to the person who posted this! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Elizabeth Volz
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2016
Great!!! Read More
Nancy
Rating: 3 stars
02/19/2019
I liked it husband did not. Maybe the brown mustard? Too much? Read More
