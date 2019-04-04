Homemade Sauerkraut

This is a comfort food that reminds me of visiting my grandparents. They always had kielbasa and sauerkraut among the holiday feasts. Kielbasa tastes best when it is sliced thickly and placed on the bottom of the pot before you begin cooking.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Combine water, 1/2 of the vinegar, and onion in a pot over high heat; add cabbage, sea salt, celery seed, onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper. Pour the remaining vinegar over cabbage mixture. Cover pot and bring water to a boil; cook mixture for about 3 minutes.

  • Stir cabbage mixture and return lid to pot; cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is tender and wilted, 10 to 15 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 193.4mg. Full Nutrition
