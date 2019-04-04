Homemade Sauerkraut

This is a comfort food that reminds me of visiting my grandparents. They always had kielbasa and sauerkraut among the holiday feasts. Kielbasa tastes best when it is sliced thickly and placed on the bottom of the pot before you begin cooking.
No changes to recipe. It was easy to make but not super delicious. For me the taste is off. It tastes kind of sweet but you can clearly taste the onion powder. It is edible just not delicious. I would not make this again . ~ My mom loves sauerkraut and said it made the house smell really bad.
Very tasty! As a few others I did not have celery seed (and was at the super market earlier too, shoot!). So I substituted mustard seed. Then everything also per instructions. Came out great. Looking forward to the many dishes I'll use it with. Sausages, sandwiches, egg scramble. Can't wait to share with friends tomorrow. Definitely a keeper and will make over and over again. But first, headed back to the pot with my tasting spoon.
I have never made sauerkraut before, so I tried this. Reading the other reviews, I thought I'd make it more flavorful by adding my own touches. Don't do what I did! I added an extra half cup of vinegar and a quarter cup of water because I used a huge head of cabbage plus a minced jalapeno, 1/2 red pepper, and a whole onion. I also added a tsp. of whole caraway seeds (probably a good idea) and 1/2 tsp. of mustard seed (BAD idea) and a whole tsp. of celery seed. (probably okay) and a whole tsp. of onion powder (probably okay). The mustard seed and extra vinegar kind of ruined it (it tastes like pickled cabbage) but otherwise it would have been really fabulous. I added some extra water and simmered it extra long so hopefully it will mellow out a bit. It is way too sour with the amount of vinegar I used.
5 stars because of the ease of making this and the taste! If I knew it was this easy to make sauerkraut I would have done it years ago. Thank you for the recipe. I did use apple cider vinegar and I only had onion salt, not powder, but it's still delicious.
Decided to try this rather than make the time consuming effort to ferment cabbage for a week. Glad I did because this produces very good Sauerkraut very quickly. Far better than store bought. I did not tamper with the recipe, except to add carrots, but probably will do so in the future. Plan to try different vinegar and whole caraway/mustard seed.
SOOOO GOOD!! made a few adjustments, but such a quick amazing base recipe. Added mustard seed, chili flake, extra salt & dill seed. Used celery salt because we had no celery seed. Used Champagne vinegar instead of Distilled white. Twice as much spice as recommended.
I forgot the sauerkraut when I was at the store but had cabbage so looked this up. It was easy, cooked in no time and I like it more than the the store bought! As someone else mentioned it does taste more the Bavarian style which I also prefer.
Followed recipe and my husband and i both loved it! Will definitely make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2022
Very Good. I have adapted in a small way... 1/2 cup Apple Cider-- 1cup White Vinegar, an extra pinch of salt, and extra grind of Pepper...the celery seed is good...( a touch of Minced Garlic, too) but what I learned was... my pantry was much too cool... great for my Pantry, but, not great for Fermenting... find a linen closet if necessary for 2 weeks... next batch begins tomorrow. I go through a quart in 2 days. Love it. I have also added, chopped Carrots, Califlower... but, honestly, I love this--- so easy and delicious.
I made this on a whim one night to go with some amazing sausages. I tasted as I cooked and made a few changes; 1. I cooked longer than the recipe calls for. 2. I added more vinegar and a little apple cider vinegar to achieve desired tartness ( sourness?). This is our go to sauerkraut recipe now.
Although I made sauerbraten once before, this was my first attempt at making another "sauer". This recipe is simple and the result is terrific. However, I still haven't actually made sauerkraut. I substituted spaghetti squash for cabbage and while the consistency is different from that of cabbage, I'll recommend using spaghetti squash to others.
this was the best sauerkraut ever, much better than the store bought stuff. had it on corned beef sandwiches, with thousand island dressing. wow great. I ate it out of the bowl. very easy to make, fast and easy. I did add 1 teaspoon of sugar and some caraway seed. will make often
I'm not a big sauerkraut fan so I made this more for my husband than myself. It was quick and easy to make without the weeks of waiting and did have good flavor. I will most likely use this recipe again when making a meal that requires sauerkraut.
I made no changes. Not enough whang. Not cooked enough, although I cooked it 15 minutes. (The cabbage made a squeaky sound when I chewed it.) Not salty enough. So, I am cooking it some more, added more salt, and added more vinegar.
Really good! I will say though, I started with jarred Bubbie's sauerkraut from whole foods. I only used half the ingredients and it was still good. I used celery seed, ground black pepper, garlic powder, dried minced onion and apple cider vinegar. Just warmed in a pot on the stove. I was using this to mix with mashed potatoes.
I think this is terrible. It tastes like powerful vinegar and celery seed. I never review but had to give my opinion on this one. It does taste sweet as someone else mentioned. Did not change a thing. Would not recommend
Delicious and super easy!! I added about 1/2 cup more vinegar (I like it tangy), and it was perfect!! I won’t need to buy any from now on!! I ended up canning what we didn’t eat, so we can use it later!
I rarely eat sauerkraut, but thought this was simple and good. I did add sugar, and used powder mustard instead of the celery salt. I sautéed the cabbage a bit before adding the vinegar/water mixture. made me crave some sausage.
I used a little less vinegar and skipped the onion powder in liue of extra onion. I cooked it up in my 5qt cast iron Dutch Oven pot, so, instead of keeping the high heat, as soon the liquid came to a boil, I turned it to low to simmer. It was amazing with some sausage and potatoes.
My husband and I love this sauerkraut recipe and I've made it several times now. I haven't tweaked it as I don't think it needs it. It's not as strong as store bought sauerkraut, easy to make, delicious, and stores in the fridge for several months in Mason jars.
We are away from our home for 3 months, is my only excuse and I don’t have all of the ingredients at hand. My changes were, I don’t have any celery seed but I have celery. I chopped about a half of a rib very fine, along with a very small carrot. I used white wine vinegar and white vinegar and probably 3 times the salt and a little mustard seed. It still needed a little sweet something. We don’t have any sugar but I do have some balsamic vinaigrette. I added a little of that to sweeten it just a bit. I’m sorry, I don’t generally measure my ingredients. It’s all by taste......even when I’m home!
