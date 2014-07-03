Blackened Steak Bites with Blue Cheese Sauce

Rating: 4.8 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is similar to an appetizer served at my favorite Italian restaurant. It is a nice change from the usual appetizers and always gets rave reviews! I have used tenderloin in the past, but have found that a good quality top sirloin works very well and is less expensive. Bernaise sauce is a good alternative if you don't like blue cheese.

By amym

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Blue Cheese Sauce:

Directions

  • Season sirloin with blackened seasoning to coat on all sides.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet on an outdoor grill until the oil is smoking. Cook steak bites in hot oil in small batches, reheating oil between batches, until slightly crusty, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

  • Stir cream cheese and evaporated milk together in a saucepan over low heat to melt the cream cheese. Whisk blue cheese crumbles, garlic powder, white pepper, and cayenne pepper into the cream cheese mixture; simmer, stirring frequently, until the blue cheese melts into a smooth sauce, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve blue cheese sauce with the beef bites.

Cook's Note:

Some spice mixes tend to be salty so you may want to add your seasonings gradually and try a test batch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 71.6mg; sodium 820mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (11)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

mauigirl
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2014
I have made a similar recipe to this for years with great results and this one is a winner too. I did not want to cook the beef in oil so I skewered the seasoned meat and cooked them directly on the grill. Costco had some prime grade sirloin and it was perfect for this. Blue cheese sauce was delish too. Yummy! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(4)
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
mauigirl
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2014
I have made a similar recipe to this for years with great results and this one is a winner too. I did not want to cook the beef in oil so I skewered the seasoned meat and cooked them directly on the grill. Costco had some prime grade sirloin and it was perfect for this. Blue cheese sauce was delish too. Yummy! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(4)
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2014
I'm going to give this recipe the benefit of the doubt and assume it was the blackening season I used that left an off taste in our mouths (a similar Creole blend I use to blacken tuna). I hate the smell of fried foods in our home so we elected to grill these outside. The sauce came together in no time but I'd probably nuke it in short intervals next time (and I used 1% milk rather than opening a can of evaporated). THANKS for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2014
We LOVED this! I also skewered the beef and cooked it on the grill. The blue cheese sauce was a great for dipping although the meat was soooo good that it really didn't need it. Keep in mind that the sauce thickens up really fast so make it right when you are ready to eat or you could reheat it if needed. I will def be making this again YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Jbooshey
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2015
I used a cajun spice mix and rubbed it all over the chunks of sirloin. I grilled them on a charcoal grill which always adds to the flavor. The cheese sauce is good, but without a doubt I needed to add more evaporated milk, otherwise it was basically a paste. I served this over the Brazilian White Rice recipe from allrecipes and it was great! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kelz Smith
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2020
This was the NOM.com!! making it again soon!! Read More
Susan Penner
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2017
I was looking for a different way to add blue cheese to our bbq'd steaks. This bue cheese topping made my already delicious marinated steak out of this world. On accident I added a whole tsp. Of chili powder and my boyfriend threw in a few red pepper flakes so it was pretty spicy for my mild tastes but I'm so glad we did because it made it come alive without burning my mouth. I put it on the steaks as they came off the grill. It definitely thickens into a paste as it cools. I can't imagine it being saucy enough to be able to use it as a dip. But as a steak topper It will be hard to ever eat another steak without it! Read More
Advertisement
wakhi
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2018
Delicious! My favorite way to eat steak is in bite size pieces covered in seasoning. We often only eat half of a steak and have extra so I will cube the extra usually cooked med rare and season and heat. The blue cheese dip is perfect to cool the heat of the blackening! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022