Blackened Steak Bites with Blue Cheese Sauce

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars I have made a similar recipe to this for years with great results and this one is a winner too. I did not want to cook the beef in oil so I skewered the seasoned meat and cooked them directly on the grill. Costco had some prime grade sirloin and it was perfect for this. Blue cheese sauce was delish too. Yummy! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I'm going to give this recipe the benefit of the doubt and assume it was the blackening season I used that left an off taste in our mouths (a similar Creole blend I use to blacken tuna). I hate the smell of fried foods in our home so we elected to grill these outside. The sauce came together in no time but I'd probably nuke it in short intervals next time (and I used 1% milk rather than opening a can of evaporated). THANKS for the recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars We LOVED this! I also skewered the beef and cooked it on the grill. The blue cheese sauce was a great for dipping although the meat was soooo good that it really didn't need it. Keep in mind that the sauce thickens up really fast so make it right when you are ready to eat or you could reheat it if needed. I will def be making this again YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I used a cajun spice mix and rubbed it all over the chunks of sirloin. I grilled them on a charcoal grill which always adds to the flavor. The cheese sauce is good, but without a doubt I needed to add more evaporated milk, otherwise it was basically a paste. I served this over the Brazilian White Rice recipe from allrecipes and it was great! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was the NOM.com!! making it again soon!!

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a different way to add blue cheese to our bbq'd steaks. This bue cheese topping made my already delicious marinated steak out of this world. On accident I added a whole tsp. Of chili powder and my boyfriend threw in a few red pepper flakes so it was pretty spicy for my mild tastes but I'm so glad we did because it made it come alive without burning my mouth. I put it on the steaks as they came off the grill. It definitely thickens into a paste as it cools. I can't imagine it being saucy enough to be able to use it as a dip. But as a steak topper It will be hard to ever eat another steak without it!