Blackened Steak Bites with Blue Cheese Sauce
This recipe is similar to an appetizer served at my favorite Italian restaurant. It is a nice change from the usual appetizers and always gets rave reviews! I have used tenderloin in the past, but have found that a good quality top sirloin works very well and is less expensive. Bernaise sauce is a good alternative if you don't like blue cheese.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Some spice mixes tend to be salty so you may want to add your seasonings gradually and try a test batch.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 71.6mg; sodium 820mg. Full Nutrition