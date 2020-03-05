Cinna-Coco Quinoa Bites

Rating: 3 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A wonderfully delicious alternative to cookies, cakes, and cupcakes. Packed with nutrition and deliciously good for you!

By mauichick01

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 24 non-stick mini-muffin cups.

  • Bring water and quinoa to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender and water has been absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Stir coconut, brown sugar, whole wheat flour, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl. Add quinoa and eggs to coconut mixture; stir until completely combined. Drop coconut mixture by the tablespoonful into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until slightly crisp and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 31.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

sueb
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2014
Make sure to grease the pan real well otherwise you might leave some of them in the pan like I did! I used 2 T honey instead of the sugar. Easy to make and great to eat! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

Tracey Peterson
Rating: 1 stars
08/26/2014
I used black quinoa for these. Dry with a sort of sweet-quiche taste. Just completely inedible. Sorry. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Cris
Rating: 3 stars
11/29/2016
I had never bought quinoa but was shopping at Costco on a day when I felt I would "get fit" and bought an over-sized bag on quinoa. I hate wasting food so decided to try some different recipes with the bag that has been sitting in my cupboard for four months now. This was not a great recipe. I tried three batches; first as per the recipe - insignificant flavour. If I am going to eat the calories of brown sugar it had better be sweet and worth it. These were not. The second I added honey and little cocoa - much better with honey and I made them into cookie shapes. The third I added raisins - this provided a little extra sweetness and probably my favourite batch. I would make these again as an easy snack to grab and go but would only use the honey (no brown sugar) and would add raisins. My kids would not eat these they stated that they looked like a cookie but tasted like a muffin. I think the "cookie look" got their hopes up and a muffin is no substitute for a cookie:) Overall really easy to make and make changes to and a sweet healthy snack to grab...for adults. Read More
