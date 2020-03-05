Cinna-Coco Quinoa Bites

Rating: 3 stars

I had never bought quinoa but was shopping at Costco on a day when I felt I would "get fit" and bought an over-sized bag on quinoa. I hate wasting food so decided to try some different recipes with the bag that has been sitting in my cupboard for four months now. This was not a great recipe. I tried three batches; first as per the recipe - insignificant flavour. If I am going to eat the calories of brown sugar it had better be sweet and worth it. These were not. The second I added honey and little cocoa - much better with honey and I made them into cookie shapes. The third I added raisins - this provided a little extra sweetness and probably my favourite batch. I would make these again as an easy snack to grab and go but would only use the honey (no brown sugar) and would add raisins. My kids would not eat these they stated that they looked like a cookie but tasted like a muffin. I think the "cookie look" got their hopes up and a muffin is no substitute for a cookie:) Overall really easy to make and make changes to and a sweet healthy snack to grab...for adults.