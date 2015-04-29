Gluten- and Dairy-Free Vegan Coffee Whitener

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars What a wonderful recipe! The only change I made was using rice milk instead of almond. I even used the optional coconut oil for the added nutrients! When I blended with my immersion blender it made the creamer nice and frothy. I ended up with some beautiful latte foam. I don't drink coffee but I made a lovely chai tea latte. Also the creamer does separate in the fridge so I store it in a mason jar and give it a quick shake before pouring into my tea. Thanks for this gem of a recipe! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars It is very good. I used vanilla almond milk. I can't use real cream or milk anymore. I think I'll try this on my oatmeal next. My Rooibos tea was extra special this afternoon. Grand Discovery!!I will making this on a regular basis. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Original poster here. I have also made this using 50 grams of marzipan and 2 cups of coconut milk and it's pretty yummy instead of 1 cup almond milk and 1 cup coconut milk. I left out the added sugar in this case. I've also used hazelnut milk instead of almond and it's delicious too. Also, in my original recipe the vanilla should be added at the end, not heated as it can make the vanilla taste a bit bitter. Thanks, hope you like it. Update: add 1/2 tsp of lecithin granules during the mixing process for a creamier texture. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I do not use cream in my coffee but my sister does. She uses the powered coffee creamer. I made this for her when she was visiting and she loved it and will not go back to the powered stuff. Made it as written and used corn syrup it only lasted 4 days. She took the recipe home with her. Thank you Buckwheat Queen for this wonderful recipe.. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is great! I used agave nectar instead of the rice syrup. This is a delicious alternative to dairy creamer. Helpful (1)