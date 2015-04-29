Gluten- and Dairy-Free Vegan Coffee Whitener

Rating: 4 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A non-dairy, yet rich and flavorful, way to lighten coffee. The syrup gives this a creamy texture like the store-bought types, but without chemicals or additives. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
35
Yield:
35 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

35
Directions

  • Stir coconut milk, almond milk, sugar, coconut oil, brown rice syrup, and vanilla extract together in a saucepan over medium-low heat until sugar is completely dissolved, 3 to 5 minutes; remove from heat.

  • Blend coconut milk mixture with an immersion blender or in a blender until smooth and creamy. Cool to room temperature.

  • Transfer whitener to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute corn syrup or date syrup for the cane sugar.

The coconut oil gives this a rich texture but is optional. I prefer the creamier texture, but it will affect taste.

If gluten-free is not important to you, use a malted syrup instead of rice syrup as it will lend a nice flavor to the coffee.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 1.9g; sodium 5.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

CJ
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2014
What a wonderful recipe! The only change I made was using rice milk instead of almond. I even used the optional coconut oil for the added nutrients! When I blended with my immersion blender it made the creamer nice and frothy. I ended up with some beautiful latte foam. I don't drink coffee but I made a lovely chai tea latte. Also the creamer does separate in the fridge so I store it in a mason jar and give it a quick shake before pouring into my tea. Thanks for this gem of a recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

Kelsie Foley
Rating: 2 stars
11/19/2014
I really wanted to like this but it just isn't even close to as good as those fake flavoured creamers. I want to keep tweaking this to see if I can get it to work but the flavour just isn't there. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Sara Kos
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2014
It is very good. I used vanilla almond milk. I can't use real cream or milk anymore. I think I'll try this on my oatmeal next. My Rooibos tea was extra special this afternoon. Grand Discovery!!I will making this on a regular basis. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2014
Original poster here. I have also made this using 50 grams of marzipan and 2 cups of coconut milk and it's pretty yummy instead of 1 cup almond milk and 1 cup coconut milk. I left out the added sugar in this case. I've also used hazelnut milk instead of almond and it's delicious too. Also, in my original recipe the vanilla should be added at the end, not heated as it can make the vanilla taste a bit bitter. Thanks, hope you like it. Update: add 1/2 tsp of lecithin granules during the mixing process for a creamier texture. Read More
Helpful
(7)
manella
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2014
I do not use cream in my coffee but my sister does. She uses the powered coffee creamer. I made this for her when she was visiting and she loved it and will not go back to the powered stuff. Made it as written and used corn syrup it only lasted 4 days. She took the recipe home with her. Thank you Buckwheat Queen for this wonderful recipe.. Read More
Helpful
(5)
sleewok
Rating: 4 stars
03/10/2015
This recipe is great! I used agave nectar instead of the rice syrup. This is a delicious alternative to dairy creamer. Read More
Helpful
(1)
