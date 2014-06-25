Apple Butter Cardamom Cheesecake

Traditional cheesecake is topped with apple slices cooked with apple butter, cardamom and pecans and garnished with whipped cream and crystallized ginger pieces.

By Dickinson's

prep:
45 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 9-inch springform pan with pie crust. Beat cream cheese in large bowl until fluffy and smooth. Add sugar and continue beating on low speed until smooth. Add eggs one at a time while beating. Stir in extract. Pour filling into crust.

  • Bake 45 minutes or until center is set. Cool completely before removing from the pan.

  • Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add apples and saute until soft, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add apple butter, cardamom and pecans. Continue cooking an additional 5 minutes. Cool slightly.

  • Arrange apples on top of cheesecake. Garnish with whipped cream and ginger. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, until serving time.

QUICK AND EASY METHOD

Make Apple Cardamom topping as directed and arrange on top of store-bought cheesecake. Garnish with whipped cream and ginger.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 87.7mg; sodium 215.9mg. Full Nutrition
